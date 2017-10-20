Accor SA (ACCP.PA)
ACCP.PA on Paris Stock Exchange
41.58EUR
20 Oct 2017
41.58EUR
20 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)
-- (--)
-- (--)
Prev Close
€41.58
€41.58
Open
--
--
Day's High
--
--
Day's Low
--
--
Volume
--
--
Avg. Vol
890,458
890,458
52-wk High
€43.67
€43.67
52-wk Low
€32.23
€32.23
Consensus Recommendations
|Consensus Recommendation
|Next Earnings (approx.)
|Company Fiscal Year
End Month
|Last Updated
|Outperform
|--
|December
|23 Oct 2017
Analyst Recommendations and Revisions
|1-5 Linear Scale
|Current
|1 Month
Ago
|2 Month
Ago
|3 Month
Ago
|(1) BUY
|6
|6
|6
|5
|(2) OUTPERFORM
|8
|8
|8
|8
|(3) HOLD
|3
|3
|3
|3
|(4) UNDERPERFORM
|1
|1
|1
|1
|(5) SELL
|1
|1
|1
|1
|No Opinion
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Mean Rating
|2.11
|2.11
|2.11
|2.17
Consensus Estimates Analysis
Sales and Profit Figures in Euro (EUR)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in Euro (EUR)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in Euro (EUR)
|# of Estimates
|Mean
|High
|Low
|1 Year
Ago
|SALES (in millions)
|Year Ending Dec-17
|13
|2,345.21
|2,978.00
|1,918.90
|6,049.99
|Year Ending Dec-18
|14
|2,516.77
|3,189.00
|1,974.00
|6,378.76
|Earnings (per share)
|Year Ending Dec-17
|15
|0.96
|1.17
|0.74
|1.86
|Year Ending Dec-18
|16
|1.28
|1.64
|1.08
|2.15
|LT Growth Rate (%)
|1
|-2.31
|-2.31
|-2.31
|6.90
Historical Surprises
Sales and Profit Figures in Euro (EUR)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in Euro (EUR)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in Euro (EUR)
|Estimates vs Actual
|Estimate
|Actual
|Difference
|Surprise %
|SALES (in millions)
|Quarter Ending Sep-11
|1,612.80
|1,623.00
|10.20
|0.63
|Quarter Ending Jun-11
|1,637.33
|1,619.20
|18.13
|1.11
|Quarter Ending Mar-11
|1,359.67
|1,353.77
|5.89
|0.43
Consensus Estimates Trend
Sales and Profit Figures in Euro (EUR)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in Euro (EUR)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in Euro (EUR)
|Current
|1 Week
Ago
|1 Month
Ago
|2 Month
Ago
|1 Year
Ago
|SALES (in millions)
|Year Ending Dec-17
|2,345.21
|2,334.94
|2,362.57
|2,384.15
|6,049.99
|Year Ending Dec-18
|2,516.77
|2,506.41
|2,531.36
|2,549.46
|6,378.76
|Earnings (per share)
|Year Ending Dec-17
|0.96
|0.96
|0.98
|0.98
|1.86
|Year Ending Dec-18
|1.28
|1.28
|1.27
|1.29
|2.15
Estimates Revisions Summary
|Last Week
|Last 4 Weeks
|Number Of Revisions:
|Up
|Down
|Up
|Down
|Revenue
|Year Ending Dec-17
|0
|0
|1
|0
|Year Ending Dec-18
|0
|1
|0
|1
|Earnings
|Year Ending Dec-17
|1
|0
|1
|1
|Year Ending Dec-18
|1
|0
|1
|1
- UPDATE 1-AccorHotels upbeat on 2017 profit target after third quarter sales
- BRIEF-AccorHotels still eyes deal on property business by year-end-CFO
- AccorHotels upbeat on 2017 profit target after Q3 sales
- Accor's Mantra Buy Positive for Business, Leverage Impact Small
- Australia's competition watchdog to review Accor's planned buyout of Mantra