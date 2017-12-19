Edition:
India

Adani Transmission Ltd (ADAI.BO)

ADAI.BO on Bombay Stock Exchange

204.20INR
3:46pm IST
Change (% chg)

Rs1.25 (+0.62%)
Prev Close
Rs202.95
Open
Rs219.70
Day's High
Rs219.70
Day's Low
Rs201.00
Volume
146,892
Avg. Vol
141,204
52-wk High
Rs237.10
52-wk Low
Rs51.10

Consensus Recommendations

Consensus Recommendation Next Earnings (approx.) Company Fiscal Year
End Month		 Last Updated
Underperform -- March 19 Dec 2017

Analyst Recommendations and Revisions

1-5 Linear Scale Current 1 Month
Ago		 2 Month
Ago		 3 Month
Ago
(1) BUY 0 0 0 0
(2) OUTPERFORM 1 1 1 0
(3) HOLD 0 0 0 0
(4) UNDERPERFORM 1 1 0 0
(5) SELL 1 1 1 1
No Opinion 0 0 0 0
Mean Rating 3.67 3.67 3.50 5.00

Consensus Estimates Analysis

Sales and Profit Figures in India Rupee (INR)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in India Rupee (INR)
  # of Estimates Mean High Low 1 Year
Ago
SALES (in millions)
Quarter Ending Mar-17 1 7,631.00 7,631.00 7,631.00 --
Year Ending Mar-17 1 28,070.00 28,070.00 28,070.00 --
Year Ending Mar-18 3 33,094.20 46,146.00 25,936.00 24,084.70
Year Ending Mar-19 3 32,067.80 37,792.00 28,356.00 27,485.80
Earnings (per share)
Year Ending Mar-17 1 3.80 3.80 3.80 --
Year Ending Mar-18 3 8.81 14.70 5.63 5.46
Year Ending Mar-19 3 6.65 7.00 6.16 5.90

Historical Surprises

Sales and Profit Figures in India Rupee (INR)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in India Rupee (INR)
Estimates vs Actual Estimate Actual Difference Surprise %
SALES (in millions)
Quarter Ending Sep-17 5,102.00 7,460.30 2,358.30 46.22
Quarter Ending Jun-17 6,044.00 6,093.20 49.20 0.81
Quarter Ending Mar-17 7,631.00 8,355.20 724.20 9.49
Quarter Ending Dec-16 5,001.00 7,292.20 2,291.20 45.81
Quarter Ending Jun-16 7,288.00 6,320.10 967.90 13.28

Consensus Estimates Trend

Sales and Profit Figures in India Rupee (INR)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in India Rupee (INR)
  Current 1 Week
Ago		 1 Month
Ago		 2 Month
Ago		 1 Year
Ago
SALES (in millions)
Quarter Ending Mar-17 7,631.00 -- -- -- --
Year Ending Mar-17 28,070.00 -- -- -- --
Year Ending Mar-18 33,094.20 33,094.20 33,094.20 33,246.20 24,084.70
Year Ending Mar-19 32,067.80 32,067.80 32,067.80 32,343.80 27,485.80

Estimates Revisions Summary

  Last Week Last 4 Weeks
Number Of Revisions: Up Down Up Down
Revenue
Quarter Ending Mar-17 -- -- -- --
Year Ending Mar-17 -- -- -- --
Year Ending Mar-18 0 0 0 0
Year Ending Mar-19 0 0 0 0
Earnings

