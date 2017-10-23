Adani Transmission Ltd (ADAI.NS)
ADAI.NS on National Stock Exchange of India
228.90INR
3:45pm IST
Change (% chg)
Rs2.25 (+0.99%)
Prev Close
Rs226.65
Open
Rs228.75
Day's High
Rs231.00
Day's Low
Rs226.00
Volume
2,044,336
Avg. Vol
922,924
52-wk High
Rs232.30
52-wk Low
Rs39.85
Consensus Recommendations
|Consensus Recommendation
|Next Earnings (approx.)
|Company Fiscal Year
End Month
|Last Updated
|Hold
|--
|March
|23 Oct 2017
Analyst Recommendations and Revisions
|1-5 Linear Scale
|Current
|1 Month
Ago
|2 Month
Ago
|3 Month
Ago
|(1) BUY
|0
|0
|0
|0
|(2) OUTPERFORM
|1
|0
|1
|1
|(3) HOLD
|0
|0
|0
|0
|(4) UNDERPERFORM
|0
|0
|0
|0
|(5) SELL
|1
|1
|1
|1
|No Opinion
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Mean Rating
|3.50
|5.00
|3.50
|3.50
Consensus Estimates Analysis
Sales and Profit Figures in India Rupee (INR)
|# of Estimates
|Mean
|High
|Low
|1 Year
Ago
|SALES (in millions)
|Quarter Ending Mar-17
|1
|7,631.00
|7,631.00
|7,631.00
|--
|Year Ending Mar-17
|1
|28,070.00
|28,070.00
|28,070.00
|--
|Year Ending Mar-18
|3
|33,246.20
|46,146.00
|26,392.00
|24,084.70
|Year Ending Mar-19
|3
|32,343.80
|37,792.00
|29,184.00
|27,485.80
|Earnings (per share)
|Year Ending Mar-17
|1
|3.80
|3.80
|3.80
|--
|Year Ending Mar-18
|2
|10.17
|14.70
|5.63
|5.46
|Year Ending Mar-19
|2
|6.58
|7.00
|6.16
|5.90
Historical Surprises
Sales and Profit Figures in India Rupee (INR)
|Estimates vs Actual
|Estimate
|Actual
|Difference
|Surprise %
|SALES (in millions)
|Quarter Ending Jun-17
|6,044.00
|6,093.20
|49.20
|0.81
|Quarter Ending Mar-17
|7,631.00
|8,355.20
|724.20
|9.49
|Quarter Ending Dec-16
|5,001.00
|7,292.20
|2,291.20
|45.81
|Quarter Ending Jun-16
|7,288.00
|6,320.10
|967.90
|13.28
Consensus Estimates Trend
Sales and Profit Figures in India Rupee (INR)
|Current
|1 Week
Ago
|1 Month
Ago
|2 Month
Ago
|1 Year
Ago
|SALES (in millions)
|Quarter Ending Mar-17
|7,631.00
|--
|--
|--
|--
|Year Ending Mar-17
|28,070.00
|--
|--
|--
|--
|Year Ending Mar-18
|33,246.20
|33,246.20
|26,796.30
|26,796.30
|24,084.70
|Year Ending Mar-19
|32,343.80
|32,343.80
|29,619.70
|29,619.70
|27,485.80
Estimates Revisions Summary
|Last Week
|Last 4 Weeks
|Number Of Revisions:
|Up
|Down
|Up
|Down
|Revenue
|Quarter Ending Mar-17
|--
|--
|--
|--
|Year Ending Mar-17
|--
|--
|--
|--
|Year Ending Mar-18
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Year Ending Mar-19
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Earnings
- BRIEF-Adani Transmission enters into exclusivity period with Reliance Infrastructure
- BRIEF-Reliance Infrastructure executes agreement to transfer WRSSS Transmission Undertakings
- BRIEF-Adani Transmission buys SPV co Hadoti Power Transmission Service
- BRIEF-Adani Transmission gets members' nod for offer of NCDs on private placement basis
- BRIEF-India's Adani Transmission June-qtr consol profit falls