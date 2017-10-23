Andhra Bank (ADBK.NS)
ADBK.NS on National Stock Exchange of India
54.65INR
3:53pm IST
3:53pm IST
Change (% chg)
Rs0.40 (+0.74%)
Prev Close
Rs54.25
Open
Rs54.25
Day's High
Rs54.80
Day's Low
Rs53.50
Volume
2,370,393
Avg. Vol
3,379,801
52-wk High
Rs76.10
52-wk Low
Rs45.85
Consensus Recommendations
|Consensus Recommendation
|Next Earnings (approx.)
|Company Fiscal Year
End Month
|Last Updated
|Hold
|1.20
|March
|23 Oct 2017
Analyst Recommendations and Revisions
|1-5 Linear Scale
|Current
|1 Month
Ago
|2 Month
Ago
|3 Month
Ago
|(1) BUY
|0
|0
|0
|0
|(2) OUTPERFORM
|1
|1
|1
|1
|(3) HOLD
|0
|0
|0
|0
|(4) UNDERPERFORM
|2
|2
|2
|2
|(5) SELL
|0
|0
|0
|0
|No Opinion
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Mean Rating
|3.33
|3.33
|3.33
|3.33
Consensus Estimates Analysis
Sales and Profit Figures in India Rupee (INR)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in India Rupee (INR)
|# of Estimates
|Mean
|High
|Low
|1 Year
Ago
|SALES (in millions)
|Year Ending Mar-17
|3
|54,065.70
|56,285.00
|52,420.00
|--
|Year Ending Mar-18
|2
|55,038.50
|58,797.00
|51,280.00
|62,359.00
|Year Ending Mar-19
|2
|61,529.00
|62,928.00
|60,130.00
|--
|Earnings (per share)
|Quarter Ending Mar-17
|1
|1.20
|1.20
|1.20
|--
|Year Ending Mar-17
|3
|5.50
|10.60
|2.80
|--
|Year Ending Mar-18
|2
|3.55
|4.30
|2.80
|11.60
|Year Ending Mar-19
|2
|5.65
|8.10
|3.20
|--
Historical Surprises
Sales and Profit Figures in India Rupee (INR)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in India Rupee (INR)
|Estimates vs Actual
|Estimate
|Actual
|Difference
|Surprise %
|SALES (in millions)
|Quarter Ending Jun-17
|13,707.00
|51,552.10
|37,845.10
|276.10
|Quarter Ending Dec-16
|14,159.00
|12,180.70
|1,978.30
|13.97
|Quarter Ending Sep-16
|13,411.00
|13,594.40
|183.40
|1.37
|Quarter Ending Sep-15
|12,486.00
|17,003.20
|4,517.20
|36.18
|Quarter Ending Jun-15
|13,178.00
|14,716.00
|1,538.00
|11.67
Consensus Estimates Trend
Sales and Profit Figures in India Rupee (INR)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in India Rupee (INR)
|Current
|1 Week
Ago
|1 Month
Ago
|2 Month
Ago
|1 Year
Ago
|SALES (in millions)
|Year Ending Mar-17
|54,065.70
|--
|--
|--
|--
|Year Ending Mar-18
|55,038.50
|55,038.50
|55,038.50
|55,038.50
|62,359.00
|Year Ending Mar-19
|61,529.00
|61,529.00
|61,529.00
|61,529.00
|--
Estimates Revisions Summary
|Last Week
|Last 4 Weeks
|Number Of Revisions:
|Up
|Down
|Up
|Down
|Revenue
|Year Ending Mar-17
|--
|--
|--
|--
|Year Ending Mar-18
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Year Ending Mar-19
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Earnings
- BRIEF-Andhra Bank to issue basel III compliant, tier-2 bonds worth up to 10 bln rupees
- CARE ratings for Indian debt instruments-Oct 4
- CRISIL ratings for Indian debt instruments-Oct 3
- BRIEF-Andhra Bank says interest rate of savings deposit of up to 5 mln rupees revised to 3.5 pct p.a.
- BRIEF-India's Andhra Bank cuts one year MCLR to 8.40 pct w.e.f. Sept 11