Sales and Profit Figures in India Rupee (INR)

Earnings and Dividend Figures in India Rupee (INR)

# of Estimates Mean High Low 1 Year

Ago SALES (in millions) Quarter Ending Mar-17 2 112,530.00 120,000.00 105,060.00 -- Year Ending Mar-17 3 367,370.00 399,843.00 346,020.00 -- Year Ending Mar-18 2 393,023.00 400,783.00 385,263.00 417,300.00 Year Ending Mar-19 2 425,335.00 435,119.00 415,551.00 401,983.00 Earnings (per share) Year Ending Mar-17 4 8.06 9.97 6.56 -- Year Ending Mar-18 3 9.45 9.84 9.10 13.06 Year Ending Mar-19 3 11.54 11.70 11.30 14.51