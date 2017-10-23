Edition:
Advanced Enzyme Technologies Ltd (ADEN.NS)

ADEN.NS on National Stock Exchange of India

261.70INR
3:57pm IST
Change (% chg)

Rs-3.80 (-1.43%)
Prev Close
Rs265.50
Open
Rs265.00
Day's High
Rs265.35
Day's Low
Rs261.00
Volume
97,272
Avg. Vol
279,199
52-wk High
Rs475.10
52-wk Low
Rs246.00

Consensus Recommendations

Consensus Recommendation Next Earnings (approx.) Company Fiscal Year
End Month		 Last Updated
Buy 2.02 March 23 Oct 2017

Analyst Recommendations and Revisions

1-5 Linear Scale Current 1 Month
Ago		 2 Month
Ago		 3 Month
Ago
(1) BUY 1 1 1 1
(2) OUTPERFORM 0 0 1 1
(3) HOLD 0 0 0 0
(4) UNDERPERFORM 0 0 0 0
(5) SELL 0 0 0 0
No Opinion 0 0 0 0
Mean Rating 1.00 1.00 1.50 1.50

Consensus Estimates Analysis

Sales and Profit Figures in India Rupee (INR)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in India Rupee (INR)
  # of Estimates Mean High Low 1 Year
Ago
SALES (in millions)
Quarter Ending Mar-17 2 860.50 900.00 821.00 --
Year Ending Mar-17 2 3,314.00 3,367.00 3,261.00 --
Year Ending Mar-18 1 3,976.00 3,976.00 3,976.00 4,604.00
Year Ending Mar-19 1 4,931.00 4,931.00 4,931.00 --
Earnings (per share)
Quarter Ending Mar-17 1 2.02 2.02 2.02 --
Year Ending Mar-17 2 8.60 8.88 8.32 --
Year Ending Mar-18 1 12.20 12.20 12.20 12.64
Year Ending Mar-19 1 35.30 35.30 35.30 --

Historical Surprises

Sales and Profit Figures in India Rupee (INR)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in India Rupee (INR)
Estimates vs Actual Estimate Actual Difference Surprise %
SALES (in millions)
Quarter Ending Jun-17 990.00 754.78 235.22 23.76
Quarter Ending Mar-17 860.50 860.19 0.31 0.04
Quarter Ending Sep-16 1,000.00 908.30 91.70 9.17

Consensus Estimates Trend

Sales and Profit Figures in India Rupee (INR)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in India Rupee (INR)
  Current 1 Week
Ago		 1 Month
Ago		 2 Month
Ago		 1 Year
Ago
SALES (in millions)
Quarter Ending Mar-17 860.50 -- -- -- --
Year Ending Mar-17 3,314.00 -- -- -- --
Year Ending Mar-18 3,976.00 3,976.00 3,976.00 4,076.00 4,604.00
Year Ending Mar-19 4,931.00 4,931.00 4,931.00 5,095.00 --

Estimates Revisions Summary

  Last Week Last 4 Weeks
Number Of Revisions: Up Down Up Down
Revenue
Quarter Ending Mar-17 -- -- -- --
Year Ending Mar-17 -- -- -- --
Year Ending Mar-18 0 0 0 0
Year Ending Mar-19 0 0 0 0
Earnings

