Adler Real Estate AG (ADLG.DE)

ADLG.DE on Xetra

13.18EUR
5:15pm IST
Change (% chg)

€0.00 (+0.00%)
Prev Close
€13.18
Open
€13.09
Day's High
€13.25
Day's Low
€13.02
Volume
31,282
Avg. Vol
52,326
52-wk High
€14.51
52-wk Low
€11.47

Consensus Recommendations

Consensus Recommendation Next Earnings (approx.) Company Fiscal Year
End Month		 Last Updated
Outperform -- December 23 Oct 2017

Analyst Recommendations and Revisions

1-5 Linear Scale Current 1 Month
Ago		 2 Month
Ago		 3 Month
Ago
(1) BUY 2 3 4 4
(2) OUTPERFORM 3 3 2 2
(3) HOLD 1 1 1 1
(4) UNDERPERFORM 1 1 1 1
(5) SELL 0 0 0 0
No Opinion 0 0 0 0
Mean Rating 2.14 2.00 1.88 1.88

Consensus Estimates Analysis

Sales and Profit Figures in Euro (EUR)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in Euro (EUR)
  # of Estimates Mean High Low 1 Year
Ago
SALES (in millions)
Year Ending Dec-17 2 182.00 190.00 174.00 238.75
Year Ending Dec-18 3 219.18 271.54 179.00 247.51
Earnings (per share)
Year Ending Dec-17 5 1.61 2.85 0.93 1.38
Year Ending Dec-18 6 1.54 2.57 0.85 1.57
LT Growth Rate (%) 1 37.00 37.00 37.00 -5.70

Historical Surprises

Sales and Profit Figures in Euro (EUR)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in Euro (EUR)
Estimates vs Actual Estimate Actual Difference Surprise %
SALES (in millions)
Quarter Ending Sep-16 43.00 65.56 22.56 52.47
Earnings (per share)
Quarter Ending Sep-16 0.71 0.89 0.18 25.64
Quarter Ending Jun-16 0.13 0.35 0.23 178.48

Consensus Estimates Trend

Sales and Profit Figures in Euro (EUR)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in Euro (EUR)
  Current 1 Week
Ago		 1 Month
Ago		 2 Month
Ago		 1 Year
Ago
SALES (in millions)
Year Ending Dec-17 182.00 179.00 182.00 172.00 238.75
Year Ending Dec-18 219.18 209.13 219.18 224.27 247.51
Earnings (per share)
Year Ending Dec-17 1.61 1.54 1.54 1.64 1.38
Year Ending Dec-18 1.54 1.46 1.46 1.18 1.57

Estimates Revisions Summary

  Last Week Last 4 Weeks
Number Of Revisions: Up Down Up Down
Revenue
Year Ending Dec-17 0 0 0 0
Year Ending Dec-18 0 0 0 0
Earnings
Year Ending Dec-17 0 0 0 0
Year Ending Dec-18 0 0 0 0

Earnings vs. Estimates

