Sales and Profit Figures in Euro (EUR)

Earnings and Dividend Figures in Euro (EUR)

# of Estimates Mean High Low 1 Year

Ago SALES (in millions) Year Ending Dec-17 2 182.00 190.00 174.00 238.75 Year Ending Dec-18 3 219.18 271.54 179.00 247.51 Earnings (per share) Year Ending Dec-17 5 1.61 2.85 0.93 1.38 Year Ending Dec-18 6 1.54 2.57 0.85 1.57 LT Growth Rate (%) 1 37.00 37.00 37.00 -5.70