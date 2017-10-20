Aeroports de Paris SA (ADP.PA)
ADP.PA on Paris Stock Exchange
139.85EUR
20 Oct 2017
139.85EUR
20 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)
-- (--)
-- (--)
Prev Close
€139.85
€139.85
Open
--
--
Day's High
--
--
Day's Low
--
--
Volume
--
--
Avg. Vol
67,541
67,541
52-wk High
€151.65
€151.65
52-wk Low
€87.81
€87.81
Consensus Recommendations
|Consensus Recommendation
|Next Earnings (approx.)
|Company Fiscal Year
End Month
|Last Updated
|Hold
|--
|December
|23 Oct 2017
Analyst Recommendations and Revisions
|1-5 Linear Scale
|Current
|1 Month
Ago
|2 Month
Ago
|3 Month
Ago
|(1) BUY
|1
|1
|1
|1
|(2) OUTPERFORM
|1
|2
|2
|2
|(3) HOLD
|9
|11
|12
|12
|(4) UNDERPERFORM
|2
|1
|1
|1
|(5) SELL
|5
|4
|3
|3
|No Opinion
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Mean Rating
|3.50
|3.26
|3.16
|3.16
Consensus Estimates Analysis
Sales and Profit Figures in Euro (EUR)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in Euro (EUR)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in Euro (EUR)
|# of Estimates
|Mean
|High
|Low
|1 Year
Ago
|SALES (in millions)
|Quarter Ending Dec-17
|1
|1,183.10
|1,183.10
|1,183.10
|--
|Year Ending Dec-17
|16
|3,097.82
|3,591.00
|2,857.43
|3,028.42
|Year Ending Dec-18
|15
|3,248.86
|4,233.00
|3,083.00
|3,142.92
|Earnings (per share)
|Year Ending Dec-17
|16
|4.76
|5.91
|4.22
|4.58
|Year Ending Dec-18
|16
|5.15
|6.14
|4.49
|4.96
|LT Growth Rate (%)
|3
|7.80
|9.30
|6.90
|5.70
Historical Surprises
Sales and Profit Figures in Euro (EUR)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in Euro (EUR)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in Euro (EUR)
|Estimates vs Actual
|Estimate
|Actual
|Difference
|Surprise %
|SALES (in millions)
|Quarter Ending Sep-11
|792.00
|742.00
|50.00
|6.31
|Quarter Ending Mar-11
|674.55
|644.00
|30.55
|4.53
Consensus Estimates Trend
Sales and Profit Figures in Euro (EUR)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in Euro (EUR)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in Euro (EUR)
|Current
|1 Week
Ago
|1 Month
Ago
|2 Month
Ago
|1 Year
Ago
|SALES (in millions)
|Quarter Ending Dec-17
|1,183.10
|--
|--
|--
|--
|Year Ending Dec-17
|3,097.82
|3,065.70
|3,034.23
|3,040.48
|3,028.42
|Year Ending Dec-18
|3,248.86
|3,176.53
|3,169.74
|3,174.79
|3,142.92
|Earnings (per share)
|Year Ending Dec-17
|4.76
|4.69
|4.69
|4.68
|4.58
|Year Ending Dec-18
|5.15
|5.05
|5.03
|4.97
|4.96
Estimates Revisions Summary
|Last Week
|Last 4 Weeks
|Number Of Revisions:
|Up
|Down
|Up
|Down
|Revenue
|Quarter Ending Dec-17
|--
|--
|--
|--
|Year Ending Dec-17
|1
|0
|2
|0
|Year Ending Dec-18
|1
|0
|1
|0
|Earnings
|Year Ending Dec-17
|1
|0
|2
|0
|Year Ending Dec-18
|1
|0
|2
|0
- UPDATE 1-France starts asset sales drive with Engie placement
- UPDATE 2-France's Vinci ready to invest more in Paris airports
- BRIEF-Vinci will try to play a role if opportunity arises on ADP- CEO
- France's CDC would look "with interest" at state's Paris airport stake
- Bouygues deal to build Tehran airport terminal cancelled