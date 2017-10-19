Edition:
Anadolu Efes Biracilik ve Malt Sanayii AS (AEFES.IS)

AEFES.IS on Istanbul Stock Exchange

21.50TRY
19 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

-0.06TL (-0.28%)
Prev Close
21.56TL
Open
21.52TL
Day's High
21.70TL
Day's Low
21.46TL
Volume
106,130
Avg. Vol
541,475
52-wk High
22.66TL
52-wk Low
16.86TL

Consensus Recommendations

Consensus Recommendation Next Earnings (approx.) Company Fiscal Year
End Month		 Last Updated
Hold 0.04 December 23 Oct 2017

Analyst Recommendations and Revisions

1-5 Linear Scale Current 1 Month
Ago		 2 Month
Ago		 3 Month
Ago
(1) BUY 1 1 1 1
(2) OUTPERFORM 0 0 0 0
(3) HOLD 6 6 8 7
(4) UNDERPERFORM 1 1 1 2
(5) SELL 0 0 0 1
No Opinion 0 0 0 0
Mean Rating 2.88 2.88 2.90 3.18

Consensus Estimates Analysis

Sales and Profit Figures in Turkey New Lira (TRY)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in Turkey New Lira (TRY)
  # of Estimates Mean High Low 1 Year
Ago
SALES (in millions)
Quarter Ending Dec-17 1 2,338.49 2,338.49 2,338.49 2,086.45
Quarter Ending Mar-18 1 2,687.01 2,687.01 2,687.01 --
Year Ending Dec-17 10 12,467.30 12,942.00 11,880.00 11,970.20
Year Ending Dec-18 9 14,018.70 14,481.00 13,364.00 13,449.80
Earnings (per share)
Quarter Ending Dec-17 1 0.04 0.04 0.04 -0.03
Quarter Ending Mar-18 1 -0.04 -0.04 -0.04 --
Year Ending Dec-17 8 0.79 1.42 0.43 1.02
Year Ending Dec-18 8 0.99 1.30 0.82 1.23

Historical Surprises

Sales and Profit Figures in Turkey New Lira (TRY)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in Turkey New Lira (TRY)
Estimates vs Actual Estimate Actual Difference Surprise %
SALES (in millions)
Quarter Ending Jun-17 3,726.50 3,756.50 30.00 0.80
Quarter Ending Mar-17 2,198.43 2,425.70 227.27 10.34
Quarter Ending Dec-16 2,118.59 2,155.26 36.67 1.73
Quarter Ending Sep-16 3,221.39 3,243.03 21.64 0.67
Quarter Ending Jun-16 3,188.00 3,088.72 99.28 3.11
Earnings (per share)
Quarter Ending Jun-17 0.51 0.30 0.21 41.18
Quarter Ending Mar-17 0.08 -0.14 0.22 277.22
Quarter Ending Dec-16 -0.31 -0.73 0.42 -133.98
Quarter Ending Sep-16 0.34 0.22 0.11 33.50
Quarter Ending Jun-16 0.33 0.29 0.04 12.69

Consensus Estimates Trend

Sales and Profit Figures in Turkey New Lira (TRY)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in Turkey New Lira (TRY)
  Current 1 Week
Ago		 1 Month
Ago		 2 Month
Ago		 1 Year
Ago
SALES (in millions)
Quarter Ending Dec-17 2,338.49 2,338.49 2,479.58 2,479.58 2,086.45
Quarter Ending Mar-18 2,687.01 2,687.01 2,636.21 2,636.21 --
Year Ending Dec-17 12,467.30 12,467.30 12,478.10 12,371.20 11,970.20
Year Ending Dec-18 14,018.70 14,018.70 14,002.80 13,821.80 13,449.80
Earnings (per share)
Quarter Ending Dec-17 0.04 0.04 -0.08 -0.08 -0.03
Quarter Ending Mar-18 -0.04 -0.04 0.07 0.07 --
Year Ending Dec-17 0.79 0.79 0.80 0.88 1.02
Year Ending Dec-18 0.99 0.99 1.02 1.14 1.23

Estimates Revisions Summary

  Last Week Last 4 Weeks
Number Of Revisions: Up Down Up Down
Revenue
Quarter Ending Dec-17 0 0 0 1
Quarter Ending Mar-18 0 0 1 0
Year Ending Dec-17 0 0 1 0
Year Ending Dec-18 0 0 0 2
Earnings
Quarter Ending Dec-17 0 0 1 0
Quarter Ending Mar-18 0 0 0 1
Year Ending Dec-17 0 0 1 1
Year Ending Dec-18 0 0 0 2

Earnings vs. Estimates

