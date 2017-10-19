Sales and Profit Figures in Turkey New Lira (TRY)

Earnings and Dividend Figures in Turkey New Lira (TRY)

# of Estimates Mean High Low 1 Year

Ago SALES (in millions) Quarter Ending Dec-17 1 2,338.49 2,338.49 2,338.49 2,086.45 Quarter Ending Mar-18 1 2,687.01 2,687.01 2,687.01 -- Year Ending Dec-17 10 12,467.30 12,942.00 11,880.00 11,970.20 Year Ending Dec-18 9 14,018.70 14,481.00 13,364.00 13,449.80 Earnings (per share) Quarter Ending Dec-17 1 0.04 0.04 0.04 -0.03 Quarter Ending Mar-18 1 -0.04 -0.04 -0.04 -- Year Ending Dec-17 8 0.79 1.42 0.43 1.02 Year Ending Dec-18 8 0.99 1.30 0.82 1.23