Edition:
India

Aegis Logistics Ltd (AEGS.NS)

AEGS.NS on National Stock Exchange of India

234.95INR
3:56pm IST
Change (% chg)

Rs11.80 (+5.29%)
Prev Close
Rs223.15
Open
Rs227.00
Day's High
Rs236.00
Day's Low
Rs222.50
Volume
810,837
Avg. Vol
349,230
52-wk High
Rs244.10
52-wk Low
Rs124.60

Consensus Recommendations

Consensus Recommendation Next Earnings (approx.) Company Fiscal Year
End Month		 Last Updated
Outperform -- March 23 Oct 2017

Analyst Recommendations and Revisions

1-5 Linear Scale Current 1 Month
Ago		 2 Month
Ago		 3 Month
Ago
(1) BUY 0 0 1 1
(2) OUTPERFORM 2 2 2 2
(3) HOLD 0 0 0 0
(4) UNDERPERFORM 0 0 0 0
(5) SELL 0 0 0 0
No Opinion 0 0 0 0
Mean Rating 2.00 2.00 1.67 1.67

Consensus Estimates Analysis

Sales and Profit Figures in India Rupee (INR)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in India Rupee (INR)
  # of Estimates Mean High Low 1 Year
Ago
SALES (in millions)
Year Ending Mar-17 3 35,160.20 39,151.00 29,694.80 --
Year Ending Mar-18 2 52,240.30 57,467.70 47,012.80 55,065.50
Year Ending Mar-19 2 64,459.20 74,571.60 54,346.80 --
Earnings (per share)
Year Ending Mar-17 2 3.91 3.93 3.90 --
Year Ending Mar-18 2 4.26 4.39 4.13 6.00
Year Ending Mar-19 2 5.22 5.61 4.83 --

Historical Surprises

Sales and Profit Figures in India Rupee (INR)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in India Rupee (INR)
Estimates vs Actual Estimate Actual Difference Surprise %
SALES (in millions)
Quarter Ending Sep-12 942.24 882.80 59.44 6.31
Quarter Ending Mar-12 812.44 749.40 63.04 7.76
Quarter Ending Dec-11 801.00 11,022.80 10,221.80 1,276.13
Quarter Ending Sep-11 8,080.00 9,980.40 1,900.40 23.52
Quarter Ending Jun-11 687.28 8,300.30 7,613.02 1,107.70

Consensus Estimates Trend

Sales and Profit Figures in India Rupee (INR)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in India Rupee (INR)
  Current 1 Week
Ago		 1 Month
Ago		 2 Month
Ago		 1 Year
Ago
SALES (in millions)
Year Ending Mar-17 35,160.20 -- -- -- --
Year Ending Mar-18 52,240.30 52,240.30 52,240.30 52,330.70 55,065.50
Year Ending Mar-19 64,459.20 64,459.20 64,459.20 64,894.10 --

Estimates Revisions Summary

  Last Week Last 4 Weeks
Number Of Revisions: Up Down Up Down
Revenue
Year Ending Mar-17 -- -- -- --
Year Ending Mar-18 0 0 0 0
Year Ending Mar-19 0 0 0 0
Earnings

Earnings vs. Estimates

» More Financials

Aegis Logistics Ltd News