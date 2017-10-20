Sales and Profit Figures in US Dollar (USD)

Earnings and Dividend Figures in US Dollar (USD)

# of Estimates Mean High Low 1 Year

Ago SALES (in millions) Quarter Ending Dec-17 4 548.96 569.26 526.00 579.28 Quarter Ending Mar-18 2 566.58 583.22 549.94 565.39 Year Ending Dec-17 14 2,159.05 2,236.06 2,036.00 2,258.84 Year Ending Dec-18 14 2,142.48 2,248.00 2,043.00 2,196.78 Earnings (per share) Quarter Ending Dec-17 10 0.17 0.28 0.08 0.38 Quarter Ending Mar-18 7 0.23 0.41 0.11 0.39 Year Ending Dec-17 13 0.82 0.99 0.62 1.11 Year Ending Dec-18 16 0.88 1.44 0.32 1.33 LT Growth Rate (%) 1 28.23 28.23 28.23 38.30