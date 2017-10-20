Agnico Eagle Mines Ltd (AEM.TO)
AEM.TO on Toronto Stock Exchange
55.99CAD
20 Oct 2017
55.99CAD
20 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)
-- (--)
-- (--)
Prev Close
$55.99
$55.99
Open
--
--
Day's High
--
--
Day's Low
--
--
Volume
--
--
Avg. Vol
629,644
629,644
52-wk High
$71.15
$71.15
52-wk Low
$46.91
$46.91
Consensus Recommendations
|Consensus Recommendation
|Next Earnings (approx.)
|Company Fiscal Year
End Month
|Last Updated
|Outperform
|0.17
|December
|23 Oct 2017
Analyst Recommendations and Revisions
|1-5 Linear Scale
|Current
|1 Month
Ago
|2 Month
Ago
|3 Month
Ago
|(1) BUY
|2
|2
|2
|2
|(2) OUTPERFORM
|8
|8
|9
|8
|(3) HOLD
|5
|5
|5
|7
|(4) UNDERPERFORM
|1
|1
|1
|1
|(5) SELL
|1
|1
|1
|1
|No Opinion
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Mean Rating
|2.47
|2.47
|2.44
|2.53
Consensus Estimates Analysis
Sales and Profit Figures in US Dollar (USD)
|# of Estimates
|Mean
|High
|Low
|1 Year
Ago
|SALES (in millions)
|Quarter Ending Dec-17
|4
|548.96
|569.26
|526.00
|579.28
|Quarter Ending Mar-18
|2
|566.58
|583.22
|549.94
|565.39
|Year Ending Dec-17
|14
|2,159.05
|2,236.06
|2,036.00
|2,258.84
|Year Ending Dec-18
|14
|2,142.48
|2,248.00
|2,043.00
|2,196.78
|Earnings (per share)
|Quarter Ending Dec-17
|10
|0.17
|0.28
|0.08
|0.38
|Quarter Ending Mar-18
|7
|0.23
|0.41
|0.11
|0.39
|Year Ending Dec-17
|13
|0.82
|0.99
|0.62
|1.11
|Year Ending Dec-18
|16
|0.88
|1.44
|0.32
|1.33
|LT Growth Rate (%)
|1
|28.23
|28.23
|28.23
|38.30
Historical Surprises
|Estimates vs Actual
|Estimate
|Actual
|Difference
|Surprise %
|SALES (in millions)
|Quarter Ending Jun-17
|529.43
|549.88
|20.46
|3.86
|Quarter Ending Mar-17
|517.26
|547.46
|30.20
|5.84
|Quarter Ending Dec-16
|513.04
|499.21
|13.83
|2.70
|Quarter Ending Sep-16
|556.30
|610.86
|54.56
|9.81
|Quarter Ending Jun-16
|515.95
|537.63
|21.68
|4.20
|Earnings (per share)
|Quarter Ending Jun-17
|0.15
|0.24
|0.09
|63.04
|Quarter Ending Mar-17
|0.11
|0.28
|0.17
|158.30
|Quarter Ending Dec-16
|0.08
|0.04
|0.04
|50.37
|Quarter Ending Sep-16
|0.18
|0.25
|0.07
|37.74
|Quarter Ending Jun-16
|0.10
|0.16
|0.06
|54.44
Consensus Estimates Trend
|Current
|1 Week
Ago
|1 Month
Ago
|2 Month
Ago
|1 Year
Ago
|SALES (in millions)
|Quarter Ending Dec-17
|548.96
|537.42
|539.98
|536.32
|579.28
|Quarter Ending Mar-18
|566.58
|568.85
|568.85
|567.52
|565.39
|Year Ending Dec-17
|2,159.05
|2,154.13
|2,154.16
|2,142.77
|2,258.84
|Year Ending Dec-18
|2,142.48
|2,141.50
|2,150.51
|2,142.84
|2,196.78
|Earnings (per share)
|Quarter Ending Dec-17
|0.17
|0.16
|0.17
|0.16
|0.38
|Quarter Ending Mar-18
|0.23
|0.21
|0.22
|0.21
|0.39
|Year Ending Dec-17
|0.82
|0.80
|0.80
|0.81
|1.11
|Year Ending Dec-18
|0.88
|0.88
|0.90
|0.88
|1.33
Estimates Revisions Summary
|Last Week
|Last 4 Weeks
|Number Of Revisions:
|Up
|Down
|Up
|Down
|Revenue
|Quarter Ending Dec-17
|2
|0
|2
|1
|Quarter Ending Mar-18
|0
|1
|0
|1
|Year Ending Dec-17
|2
|0
|3
|1
|Year Ending Dec-18
|1
|1
|2
|2
|Earnings
|Quarter Ending Dec-17
|3
|1
|3
|2
|Quarter Ending Mar-18
|3
|0
|2
|1
|Year Ending Dec-17
|4
|0
|4
|2
|Year Ending Dec-18
|2
|3
|4
|3
- BRIEF-GOGOLD RESOURCES ANNOUNCES SALE OF SANTA GERTRUDIS PROJECT TO AGNICO EAGLE MINES LIMITED FOR $80 MLN
- Cash-rich Newmont Mining mulls boosting dividend as peers pursue debt reduction
- Cash-rich Newmont Mining mulls boosting dividend as peers pursue debt reduction
- BRIEF-Agnico Eagle Mines Q2 earnings per share $0.27
- BRIEF-Amex recovers Perron Gold Property and launches exploration program