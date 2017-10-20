Edition:
India

Agnico Eagle Mines Ltd (AEM.TO)

AEM.TO on Toronto Stock Exchange

55.99CAD
20 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

-- (--)
Prev Close
$55.99
Open
--
Day's High
--
Day's Low
--
Volume
--
Avg. Vol
629,644
52-wk High
$71.15
52-wk Low
$46.91

Consensus Recommendations

Consensus Recommendation Next Earnings (approx.) Company Fiscal Year
End Month		 Last Updated
Outperform 0.17 December 23 Oct 2017

Analyst Recommendations and Revisions

1-5 Linear Scale Current 1 Month
Ago		 2 Month
Ago		 3 Month
Ago
(1) BUY 2 2 2 2
(2) OUTPERFORM 8 8 9 8
(3) HOLD 5 5 5 7
(4) UNDERPERFORM 1 1 1 1
(5) SELL 1 1 1 1
No Opinion 0 0 0 0
Mean Rating 2.47 2.47 2.44 2.53

Consensus Estimates Analysis

Sales and Profit Figures in US Dollar (USD)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in US Dollar (USD)
  # of Estimates Mean High Low 1 Year
Ago
SALES (in millions)
Quarter Ending Dec-17 4 548.96 569.26 526.00 579.28
Quarter Ending Mar-18 2 566.58 583.22 549.94 565.39
Year Ending Dec-17 14 2,159.05 2,236.06 2,036.00 2,258.84
Year Ending Dec-18 14 2,142.48 2,248.00 2,043.00 2,196.78
Earnings (per share)
Quarter Ending Dec-17 10 0.17 0.28 0.08 0.38
Quarter Ending Mar-18 7 0.23 0.41 0.11 0.39
Year Ending Dec-17 13 0.82 0.99 0.62 1.11
Year Ending Dec-18 16 0.88 1.44 0.32 1.33
LT Growth Rate (%) 1 28.23 28.23 28.23 38.30

Historical Surprises

Sales and Profit Figures in US Dollar (USD)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in US Dollar (USD)
Estimates vs Actual Estimate Actual Difference Surprise %
SALES (in millions)
Quarter Ending Jun-17 529.43 549.88 20.46 3.86
Quarter Ending Mar-17 517.26 547.46 30.20 5.84
Quarter Ending Dec-16 513.04 499.21 13.83 2.70
Quarter Ending Sep-16 556.30 610.86 54.56 9.81
Quarter Ending Jun-16 515.95 537.63 21.68 4.20
Earnings (per share)
Quarter Ending Jun-17 0.15 0.24 0.09 63.04
Quarter Ending Mar-17 0.11 0.28 0.17 158.30
Quarter Ending Dec-16 0.08 0.04 0.04 50.37
Quarter Ending Sep-16 0.18 0.25 0.07 37.74
Quarter Ending Jun-16 0.10 0.16 0.06 54.44

Consensus Estimates Trend

Sales and Profit Figures in US Dollar (USD)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in US Dollar (USD)
  Current 1 Week
Ago		 1 Month
Ago		 2 Month
Ago		 1 Year
Ago
SALES (in millions)
Quarter Ending Dec-17 548.96 537.42 539.98 536.32 579.28
Quarter Ending Mar-18 566.58 568.85 568.85 567.52 565.39
Year Ending Dec-17 2,159.05 2,154.13 2,154.16 2,142.77 2,258.84
Year Ending Dec-18 2,142.48 2,141.50 2,150.51 2,142.84 2,196.78
Earnings (per share)
Quarter Ending Dec-17 0.17 0.16 0.17 0.16 0.38
Quarter Ending Mar-18 0.23 0.21 0.22 0.21 0.39
Year Ending Dec-17 0.82 0.80 0.80 0.81 1.11
Year Ending Dec-18 0.88 0.88 0.90 0.88 1.33

Estimates Revisions Summary

  Last Week Last 4 Weeks
Number Of Revisions: Up Down Up Down
Revenue
Quarter Ending Dec-17 2 0 2 1
Quarter Ending Mar-18 0 1 0 1
Year Ending Dec-17 2 0 3 1
Year Ending Dec-18 1 1 2 2
Earnings
Quarter Ending Dec-17 3 1 3 2
Quarter Ending Mar-18 3 0 2 1
Year Ending Dec-17 4 0 4 2
Year Ending Dec-18 2 3 4 3

Earnings vs. Estimates

» More Financials

Agnico Eagle Mines Ltd News

» More AEM.TO News