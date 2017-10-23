Sales and Profit Figures in Euro (EUR)

Earnings and Dividend Figures in Euro (EUR)

# of Estimates Mean High Low 1 Year

Ago SALES (in millions) Year Ending Sep-17 9 1,175.41 1,189.73 1,164.59 1,170.47 Year Ending Sep-18 9 1,259.66 1,289.14 1,234.50 1,243.23 Earnings (per share) Year Ending Sep-17 11 1.39 1.52 1.23 1.34 Year Ending Sep-18 11 1.45 1.54 1.33 1.48 LT Growth Rate (%) 3 9.48 11.80 7.33 13.87