Sales and Profit Figures in Euro (EUR)

Earnings and Dividend Figures in Euro (EUR)

# of Estimates Mean High Low 1 Year

Ago SALES (in millions) Year Ending Dec-17 4 10,279.30 11,326.00 8,298.24 11,520.90 Year Ending Dec-18 4 10,283.60 11,360.00 8,264.26 10,963.70 Earnings (per share) Quarter Ending Dec-17 4 1.05 1.18 0.92 -- Quarter Ending Mar-18 1 1.08 1.08 1.08 -- Year Ending Dec-17 13 3.39 3.73 2.91 3.58 Year Ending Dec-18 13 3.84 4.27 3.18 3.78