Ageas SA (AGES.BR)
AGES.BR on Brussels Stock Exchange
41.19EUR
9:05pm IST
Change (% chg)
€-0.09 (-0.22%)
Prev Close
€41.28
Open
€41.19
Day's High
€41.35
Day's Low
€40.94
Volume
475,373
Avg. Vol
677,408
52-wk High
€41.62
52-wk Low
€30.50
Consensus Recommendations
|Consensus Recommendation
|Next Earnings (approx.)
|Company Fiscal Year
End Month
|Last Updated
|Hold
|1.05
|December
|23 Oct 2017
Analyst Recommendations and Revisions
|1-5 Linear Scale
|Current
|1 Month
Ago
|2 Month
Ago
|3 Month
Ago
|(1) BUY
|1
|1
|1
|1
|(2) OUTPERFORM
|6
|6
|5
|6
|(3) HOLD
|3
|3
|3
|3
|(4) UNDERPERFORM
|3
|2
|2
|1
|(5) SELL
|2
|2
|2
|2
|No Opinion
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Mean Rating
|2.93
|2.86
|2.92
|2.77
Consensus Estimates Analysis
Sales and Profit Figures in Euro (EUR)
|# of Estimates
|Mean
|High
|Low
|1 Year
Ago
|SALES (in millions)
|Year Ending Dec-17
|4
|10,279.30
|11,326.00
|8,298.24
|11,520.90
|Year Ending Dec-18
|4
|10,283.60
|11,360.00
|8,264.26
|10,963.70
|Earnings (per share)
|Quarter Ending Dec-17
|4
|1.05
|1.18
|0.92
|--
|Quarter Ending Mar-18
|1
|1.08
|1.08
|1.08
|--
|Year Ending Dec-17
|13
|3.39
|3.73
|2.91
|3.58
|Year Ending Dec-18
|13
|3.84
|4.27
|3.18
|3.78
Historical Surprises
Sales and Profit Figures in Euro (EUR)
|Estimates vs Actual
|Estimate
|Actual
|Difference
|Surprise %
|SALES (in millions)
|Quarter Ending Sep-13
|2,251.00
|3,553.60
|1,302.60
|57.87
|Quarter Ending Dec-11
|4,606.00
|3,957.90
|648.10
|14.07
|Quarter Ending Mar-11
|5,817.00
|4,832.00
|985.00
|16.93
|Earnings (per share)
|Quarter Ending Jun-17
|0.77
|0.85
|0.08
|10.89
|Quarter Ending Mar-17
|0.96
|0.54
|0.42
|43.57
|Quarter Ending Dec-16
|0.59
|0.79
|0.20
|34.81
|Quarter Ending Sep-16
|0.85
|0.88
|0.03
|3.53
|Quarter Ending Jun-16
|2.88
|2.65
|0.23
|7.99
Consensus Estimates Trend
Sales and Profit Figures in Euro (EUR)
|Current
|1 Week
Ago
|1 Month
Ago
|2 Month
Ago
|1 Year
Ago
|SALES (in millions)
|Year Ending Dec-17
|10,279.30
|10,279.30
|10,279.30
|10,939.70
|11,520.90
|Year Ending Dec-18
|10,283.60
|10,283.60
|10,283.60
|10,956.70
|10,963.70
|Earnings (per share)
|Quarter Ending Dec-17
|1.05
|1.05
|1.04
|0.95
|--
|Quarter Ending Mar-18
|1.08
|1.08
|1.08
|1.06
|--
|Year Ending Dec-17
|3.39
|3.42
|3.42
|3.37
|3.58
|Year Ending Dec-18
|3.84
|3.86
|3.82
|3.77
|3.78
Estimates Revisions Summary
|Last Week
|Last 4 Weeks
|Number Of Revisions:
|Up
|Down
|Up
|Down
|Revenue
|Year Ending Dec-17
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Year Ending Dec-18
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Earnings
|Quarter Ending Dec-17
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Quarter Ending Mar-18
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Year Ending Dec-17
|0
|2
|1
|2
|Year Ending Dec-18
|0
|1
|1
|1
