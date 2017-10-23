Edition:
Ageas SA (AGES.BR)

AGES.BR on Brussels Stock Exchange

41.19EUR
9:05pm IST
Change (% chg)

€-0.09 (-0.22%)
Prev Close
€41.28
Open
€41.19
Day's High
€41.35
Day's Low
€40.94
Volume
475,373
Avg. Vol
677,408
52-wk High
€41.62
52-wk Low
€30.50

Consensus Recommendations

Consensus Recommendation Next Earnings (approx.) Company Fiscal Year
End Month		 Last Updated
Hold 1.05 December 23 Oct 2017

Analyst Recommendations and Revisions

1-5 Linear Scale Current 1 Month
Ago		 2 Month
Ago		 3 Month
Ago
(1) BUY 1 1 1 1
(2) OUTPERFORM 6 6 5 6
(3) HOLD 3 3 3 3
(4) UNDERPERFORM 3 2 2 1
(5) SELL 2 2 2 2
No Opinion 0 0 0 0
Mean Rating 2.93 2.86 2.92 2.77

Consensus Estimates Analysis

Sales and Profit Figures in Euro (EUR)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in Euro (EUR)
  # of Estimates Mean High Low 1 Year
Ago
SALES (in millions)
Year Ending Dec-17 4 10,279.30 11,326.00 8,298.24 11,520.90
Year Ending Dec-18 4 10,283.60 11,360.00 8,264.26 10,963.70
Earnings (per share)
Quarter Ending Dec-17 4 1.05 1.18 0.92 --
Quarter Ending Mar-18 1 1.08 1.08 1.08 --
Year Ending Dec-17 13 3.39 3.73 2.91 3.58
Year Ending Dec-18 13 3.84 4.27 3.18 3.78

Historical Surprises

Sales and Profit Figures in Euro (EUR)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in Euro (EUR)
Estimates vs Actual Estimate Actual Difference Surprise %
SALES (in millions)
Quarter Ending Sep-13 2,251.00 3,553.60 1,302.60 57.87
Quarter Ending Dec-11 4,606.00 3,957.90 648.10 14.07
Quarter Ending Mar-11 5,817.00 4,832.00 985.00 16.93
Earnings (per share)
Quarter Ending Jun-17 0.77 0.85 0.08 10.89
Quarter Ending Mar-17 0.96 0.54 0.42 43.57
Quarter Ending Dec-16 0.59 0.79 0.20 34.81
Quarter Ending Sep-16 0.85 0.88 0.03 3.53
Quarter Ending Jun-16 2.88 2.65 0.23 7.99

Consensus Estimates Trend

Sales and Profit Figures in Euro (EUR)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in Euro (EUR)
  Current 1 Week
Ago		 1 Month
Ago		 2 Month
Ago		 1 Year
Ago
SALES (in millions)
Year Ending Dec-17 10,279.30 10,279.30 10,279.30 10,939.70 11,520.90
Year Ending Dec-18 10,283.60 10,283.60 10,283.60 10,956.70 10,963.70
Earnings (per share)
Quarter Ending Dec-17 1.05 1.05 1.04 0.95 --
Quarter Ending Mar-18 1.08 1.08 1.08 1.06 --
Year Ending Dec-17 3.39 3.42 3.42 3.37 3.58
Year Ending Dec-18 3.84 3.86 3.82 3.77 3.78

Estimates Revisions Summary

  Last Week Last 4 Weeks
Number Of Revisions: Up Down Up Down
Revenue
Year Ending Dec-17 0 0 0 0
Year Ending Dec-18 0 0 0 0
Earnings
Quarter Ending Dec-17 0 0 0 1
Quarter Ending Mar-18 0 0 0 1
Year Ending Dec-17 0 2 1 2
Year Ending Dec-18 0 1 1 1

Earnings vs. Estimates

Ageas SA News

