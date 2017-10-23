Edition:
Ahluwalia Contracts (India) Ltd (AHLU.NS)

AHLU.NS on National Stock Exchange of India

287.15INR
3:29pm IST
Change (% chg)

Rs0.00 (+0.00%)
Prev Close
Rs287.15
Open
Rs286.25
Day's High
Rs291.90
Day's Low
Rs285.00
Volume
13,566
Avg. Vol
45,375
52-wk High
Rs410.00
52-wk Low
Rs235.00

Consensus Recommendations

Consensus Recommendation Next Earnings (approx.) Company Fiscal Year
End Month		 Last Updated
Outperform -- March 23 Oct 2017

Analyst Recommendations and Revisions

1-5 Linear Scale Current 1 Month
Ago		 2 Month
Ago		 3 Month
Ago
(1) BUY 4 4 1 1
(2) OUTPERFORM 6 7 6 7
(3) HOLD 1 1 5 5
(4) UNDERPERFORM 0 0 0 0
(5) SELL 0 0 0 0
No Opinion 0 0 0 0
Mean Rating 1.73 1.75 2.33 2.31

Consensus Estimates Analysis

Sales and Profit Figures in India Rupee (INR)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in India Rupee (INR)
  # of Estimates Mean High Low 1 Year
Ago
SALES (in millions)
Year Ending Mar-17 9 14,080.00 15,919.00 13,650.00 --
Year Ending Mar-18 6 16,539.20 19,099.00 15,549.10 19,129.60
Year Ending Mar-19 5 18,208.90 19,187.00 17,200.00 --
Earnings (per share)
Year Ending Mar-17 9 15.07 16.20 14.30 --
Year Ending Mar-18 6 16.44 19.80 13.80 21.53
Year Ending Mar-19 5 19.63 23.20 14.41 --

Historical Surprises

Sales and Profit Figures in India Rupee (INR)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in India Rupee (INR)
Estimates vs Actual Estimate Actual Difference Surprise %
SALES (in millions)
Quarter Ending Mar-16 3,860.00 3,829.35 30.65 0.79
Quarter Ending Dec-15 3,464.50 3,197.30 267.20 7.71
Quarter Ending Mar-15 4,300.00 3,137.12 1,162.88 27.04
Earnings (per share)
Quarter Ending Mar-16 3.30 3.99 0.69 20.91
Quarter Ending Dec-15 3.30 2.96 0.34 10.30

Consensus Estimates Trend

Sales and Profit Figures in India Rupee (INR)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in India Rupee (INR)
  Current 1 Week
Ago		 1 Month
Ago		 2 Month
Ago		 1 Year
Ago
SALES (in millions)
Year Ending Mar-17 14,080.00 -- -- -- --
Year Ending Mar-18 16,539.20 16,539.20 16,539.20 16,422.50 19,129.60
Year Ending Mar-19 18,208.90 18,208.90 18,208.90 17,945.90 --
Earnings (per share)
Year Ending Mar-17 15.07 -- -- -- --
Year Ending Mar-18 16.44 16.44 16.44 16.22 21.53
Year Ending Mar-19 19.63 19.63 19.63 19.74 --

Estimates Revisions Summary

  Last Week Last 4 Weeks
Number Of Revisions: Up Down Up Down
Revenue
Year Ending Mar-17 -- -- -- --
Year Ending Mar-18 0 0 0 0
Year Ending Mar-19 0 0 0 0
Earnings
Year Ending Mar-17 -- -- -- --
Year Ending Mar-18 0 0 0 0
Year Ending Mar-19 0 0 0 0

Earnings vs. Estimates

