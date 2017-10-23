Edition:
Adcock Ingram Holdings Ltd (AIPJ.J)

AIPJ.J on Johannesburg Stock Exchange

5,925.00ZAc
2:30pm IST
Change (% chg)

145.00 (+2.51%)
Prev Close
5,780.00
Open
5,710.00
Day's High
5,949.00
Day's Low
5,710.00
Volume
4,179
Avg. Vol
105,487
52-wk High
6,794.00
52-wk Low
4,301.00

Consensus Recommendations

Consensus Recommendation Next Earnings (approx.) Company Fiscal Year
End Month		 Last Updated
Hold -- June 23 Oct 2017

Analyst Recommendations and Revisions

1-5 Linear Scale Current 1 Month
Ago		 2 Month
Ago		 3 Month
Ago
(1) BUY 0 0 1 1
(2) OUTPERFORM 0 0 0 0
(3) HOLD 5 5 4 4
(4) UNDERPERFORM 0 0 0 0
(5) SELL 0 0 0 0
No Opinion 0 0 0 0
Mean Rating 3.00 3.00 2.60 2.60

Consensus Estimates Analysis

Sales and Profit Figures in South African Rand (ZAR)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in South African Rand (ZAR)
  # of Estimates Mean High Low 1 Year
Ago
SALES (in millions)
Year Ending Jun-17 4 6,082.19 6,171.00 5,974.44 --
Year Ending Jun-18 4 6,329.15 6,449.00 6,205.00 6,495.17
Year Ending Jun-19 4 6,818.85 7,098.00 6,622.35 6,962.73
Earnings (per share)
Year Ending Jun-17 4 314.00 329.00 305.20 --
Year Ending Jun-18 4 379.33 401.00 365.00 353.90
Year Ending Jun-19 4 435.73 460.20 414.00 407.98
LT Growth Rate (%) 1 14.80 14.80 14.80 --

Historical Surprises

No historical surprise data available.

Consensus Estimates Trend

Sales and Profit Figures in South African Rand (ZAR)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in South African Rand (ZAR)
  Current 1 Week
Ago		 1 Month
Ago		 2 Month
Ago		 1 Year
Ago
SALES (in millions)
Year Ending Jun-17 6,082.19 -- -- -- --
Year Ending Jun-18 6,329.15 6,329.15 6,329.15 6,598.48 6,495.17
Year Ending Jun-19 6,818.85 6,818.85 6,818.85 7,104.81 6,962.73
Earnings (per share)
Year Ending Jun-17 314.00 -- -- -- --
Year Ending Jun-18 379.33 379.33 379.33 393.83 353.90
Year Ending Jun-19 435.73 435.73 435.73 452.40 407.98

Estimates Revisions Summary

  Last Week Last 4 Weeks
Number Of Revisions: Up Down Up Down
Revenue
Year Ending Jun-17 -- -- -- --
Year Ending Jun-18 0 0 0 0
Year Ending Jun-19 0 0 0 0
Earnings
Year Ending Jun-17 -- -- -- --
Year Ending Jun-18 0 0 0 0
Year Ending Jun-19 0 0 0 0

Earnings vs. Estimates

