Air France KLM SA (AIRF.PA)
AIRF.PA on Paris Stock Exchange
12.98EUR
20 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)
Prev Close
Open
Day's High
Day's Low
Volume
Avg. Vol
52-wk High
52-wk Low
Consensus Recommendations
|Consensus Recommendation
|Next Earnings (approx.)
|Company Fiscal Year
End Month
|Last Updated
|Hold
|0.12
|December
|23 Oct 2017
Analyst Recommendations and Revisions
|1-5 Linear Scale
|Current
|1 Month
Ago
|2 Month
Ago
|3 Month
Ago
|(1) BUY
|3
|3
|3
|1
|(2) OUTPERFORM
|4
|4
|4
|5
|(3) HOLD
|8
|9
|9
|12
|(4) UNDERPERFORM
|2
|2
|2
|2
|(5) SELL
|2
|2
|2
|3
|No Opinion
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Mean Rating
|2.79
|2.80
|2.80
|3.04
Consensus Estimates Analysis
Sales and Profit Figures in Euro (EUR)
|# of Estimates
|Mean
|High
|Low
|1 Year
Ago
|SALES (in millions)
|Quarter Ending Dec-17
|3
|6,157.17
|6,224.00
|6,106.00
|6,065.00
|Quarter Ending Jun-18
|1
|6,567.00
|6,567.00
|6,567.00
|--
|Year Ending Dec-17
|19
|25,661.10
|26,083.00
|25,142.00
|24,664.80
|Year Ending Dec-18
|19
|26,158.80
|26,711.00
|25,547.00
|24,935.30
|Earnings (per share)
|Quarter Ending Dec-17
|2
|0.12
|0.23
|0.00
|-0.11
|Quarter Ending Jun-18
|1
|0.82
|0.82
|0.82
|--
|Year Ending Dec-17
|16
|2.28
|3.30
|1.26
|1.52
|Year Ending Dec-18
|16
|2.55
|3.38
|1.34
|1.59
|LT Growth Rate (%)
|3
|24.30
|26.50
|21.23
|16.03
Historical Surprises
Sales and Profit Figures in Euro (EUR)
|Estimates vs Actual
|Estimate
|Actual
|Difference
|Surprise %
|SALES (in millions)
|Quarter Ending Jun-17
|6,481.57
|6,605.00
|123.43
|1.90
|Quarter Ending Mar-17
|5,741.86
|5,709.00
|32.86
|0.57
|Quarter Ending Dec-16
|5,904.41
|6,086.00
|181.59
|3.08
|Quarter Ending Sep-16
|6,813.30
|6,938.00
|124.70
|1.83
|Quarter Ending Jun-16
|6,235.09
|6,215.00
|20.09
|0.32
|Earnings (per share)
|Quarter Ending Jun-17
|1.29
|0.75
|0.54
|41.71
|Quarter Ending Mar-17
|-0.01
|-0.64
|0.63
|-6,300.00
|Quarter Ending Dec-16
|-0.19
|-0.32
|0.13
|-68.42
|Quarter Ending Sep-16
|1.92
|1.49
|0.43
|22.58
|Quarter Ending Jun-16
|0.52
|0.22
|0.30
|58.04
Consensus Estimates Trend
Sales and Profit Figures in Euro (EUR)
|Current
|1 Week
Ago
|1 Month
Ago
|2 Month
Ago
|1 Year
Ago
|SALES (in millions)
|Quarter Ending Dec-17
|6,157.17
|6,157.17
|6,310.23
|6,310.23
|6,065.00
|Quarter Ending Jun-18
|6,567.00
|6,567.00
|6,567.00
|6,567.00
|--
|Year Ending Dec-17
|25,661.10
|25,658.10
|25,668.20
|25,694.10
|24,664.80
|Year Ending Dec-18
|26,158.80
|26,147.40
|26,169.50
|26,152.20
|24,935.30
|Earnings (per share)
|Quarter Ending Dec-17
|0.12
|0.12
|0.12
|0.12
|-0.11
|Quarter Ending Jun-18
|0.82
|0.82
|0.82
|0.82
|--
|Year Ending Dec-17
|2.28
|2.28
|2.26
|2.08
|1.52
|Year Ending Dec-18
|2.55
|2.55
|2.52
|2.39
|1.59
Estimates Revisions Summary
|Last Week
|Last 4 Weeks
|Number Of Revisions:
|Up
|Down
|Up
|Down
|Revenue
|Quarter Ending Dec-17
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Quarter Ending Jun-18
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Year Ending Dec-17
|1
|1
|1
|2
|Year Ending Dec-18
|2
|0
|2
|1
|Earnings
|Quarter Ending Dec-17
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Quarter Ending Jun-18
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Year Ending Dec-17
|0
|0
|1
|0
|Year Ending Dec-18
|0
|0
|1
|0
