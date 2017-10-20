Edition:
India

Air France KLM SA (AIRF.PA)

AIRF.PA on Paris Stock Exchange

12.98EUR
20 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

-- (--)
Prev Close
€12.98
Open
--
Day's High
--
Day's Low
--
Volume
--
Avg. Vol
3,478,368
52-wk High
€13.97
52-wk Low
€4.78

Consensus Recommendations

Consensus Recommendation Next Earnings (approx.) Company Fiscal Year
End Month		 Last Updated
Hold 0.12 December 23 Oct 2017

Analyst Recommendations and Revisions

1-5 Linear Scale Current 1 Month
Ago		 2 Month
Ago		 3 Month
Ago
(1) BUY 3 3 3 1
(2) OUTPERFORM 4 4 4 5
(3) HOLD 8 9 9 12
(4) UNDERPERFORM 2 2 2 2
(5) SELL 2 2 2 3
No Opinion 0 0 0 0
Mean Rating 2.79 2.80 2.80 3.04

Consensus Estimates Analysis

Sales and Profit Figures in Euro (EUR)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in Euro (EUR)
  # of Estimates Mean High Low 1 Year
Ago
SALES (in millions)
Quarter Ending Dec-17 3 6,157.17 6,224.00 6,106.00 6,065.00
Quarter Ending Jun-18 1 6,567.00 6,567.00 6,567.00 --
Year Ending Dec-17 19 25,661.10 26,083.00 25,142.00 24,664.80
Year Ending Dec-18 19 26,158.80 26,711.00 25,547.00 24,935.30
Earnings (per share)
Quarter Ending Dec-17 2 0.12 0.23 0.00 -0.11
Quarter Ending Jun-18 1 0.82 0.82 0.82 --
Year Ending Dec-17 16 2.28 3.30 1.26 1.52
Year Ending Dec-18 16 2.55 3.38 1.34 1.59
LT Growth Rate (%) 3 24.30 26.50 21.23 16.03

Historical Surprises

Sales and Profit Figures in Euro (EUR)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in Euro (EUR)
Estimates vs Actual Estimate Actual Difference Surprise %
SALES (in millions)
Quarter Ending Jun-17 6,481.57 6,605.00 123.43 1.90
Quarter Ending Mar-17 5,741.86 5,709.00 32.86 0.57
Quarter Ending Dec-16 5,904.41 6,086.00 181.59 3.08
Quarter Ending Sep-16 6,813.30 6,938.00 124.70 1.83
Quarter Ending Jun-16 6,235.09 6,215.00 20.09 0.32
Earnings (per share)
Quarter Ending Jun-17 1.29 0.75 0.54 41.71
Quarter Ending Mar-17 -0.01 -0.64 0.63 -6,300.00
Quarter Ending Dec-16 -0.19 -0.32 0.13 -68.42
Quarter Ending Sep-16 1.92 1.49 0.43 22.58
Quarter Ending Jun-16 0.52 0.22 0.30 58.04

Consensus Estimates Trend

Sales and Profit Figures in Euro (EUR)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in Euro (EUR)
  Current 1 Week
Ago		 1 Month
Ago		 2 Month
Ago		 1 Year
Ago
SALES (in millions)
Quarter Ending Dec-17 6,157.17 6,157.17 6,310.23 6,310.23 6,065.00
Quarter Ending Jun-18 6,567.00 6,567.00 6,567.00 6,567.00 --
Year Ending Dec-17 25,661.10 25,658.10 25,668.20 25,694.10 24,664.80
Year Ending Dec-18 26,158.80 26,147.40 26,169.50 26,152.20 24,935.30
Earnings (per share)
Quarter Ending Dec-17 0.12 0.12 0.12 0.12 -0.11
Quarter Ending Jun-18 0.82 0.82 0.82 0.82 --
Year Ending Dec-17 2.28 2.28 2.26 2.08 1.52
Year Ending Dec-18 2.55 2.55 2.52 2.39 1.59

Estimates Revisions Summary

  Last Week Last 4 Weeks
Number Of Revisions: Up Down Up Down
Revenue
Quarter Ending Dec-17 0 0 0 1
Quarter Ending Jun-18 0 0 0 0
Year Ending Dec-17 1 1 1 2
Year Ending Dec-18 2 0 2 1
Earnings
Quarter Ending Dec-17 0 0 0 0
Quarter Ending Jun-18 0 0 0 0
Year Ending Dec-17 0 0 1 0
Year Ending Dec-18 0 0 1 0

Earnings vs. Estimates

» More Financials

Air France KLM SA News

» More AIRF.PA News