Sales and Profit Figures in Euro (EUR)

Earnings and Dividend Figures in Euro (EUR)

# of Estimates Mean High Low 1 Year

Ago SALES (in millions) Quarter Ending Dec-17 3 6,157.17 6,224.00 6,106.00 6,065.00 Quarter Ending Jun-18 1 6,567.00 6,567.00 6,567.00 -- Year Ending Dec-17 19 25,661.10 26,083.00 25,142.00 24,664.80 Year Ending Dec-18 19 26,158.80 26,711.00 25,547.00 24,935.30 Earnings (per share) Quarter Ending Dec-17 2 0.12 0.23 0.00 -0.11 Quarter Ending Jun-18 1 0.82 0.82 0.82 -- Year Ending Dec-17 16 2.28 3.30 1.26 1.52 Year Ending Dec-18 16 2.55 3.38 1.34 1.59 LT Growth Rate (%) 3 24.30 26.50 21.23 16.03