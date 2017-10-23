Sales and Profit Figures in India Rupee (INR)

Earnings and Dividend Figures in India Rupee (INR)

# of Estimates Mean High Low 1 Year

Ago SALES (in millions) Quarter Ending Mar-17 1 6,117.00 6,117.00 6,117.00 -- Year Ending Mar-17 1 23,669.00 23,669.00 23,669.00 -- Year Ending Mar-18 1 26,267.00 26,267.00 26,267.00 28,465.00 Year Ending Mar-19 1 32,343.00 32,343.00 32,343.00 -- Earnings (per share) Year Ending Mar-17 1 6.00 6.00 6.00 -- Year Ending Mar-18 1 9.10 9.10 9.10 11.00 Year Ending Mar-19 1 15.30 15.30 15.30 --