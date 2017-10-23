Edition:
Aixtron SE (AIXGn.DE)

AIXGn.DE on Xetra

10.77EUR
5:16pm IST
Change (% chg)

€0.14 (+1.27%)
Prev Close
€10.64
Open
€10.67
Day's High
€10.85
Day's Low
€10.40
Volume
849,667
Avg. Vol
1,880,628
52-wk High
€11.59
52-wk Low
€3.03

Consensus Recommendations

Consensus Recommendation Next Earnings (approx.) Company Fiscal Year
End Month		 Last Updated
Hold 0.02 December 23 Oct 2017

Analyst Recommendations and Revisions

1-5 Linear Scale Current 1 Month
Ago		 2 Month
Ago		 3 Month
Ago
(1) BUY 2 2 2 2
(2) OUTPERFORM 1 1 0 0
(3) HOLD 8 7 10 11
(4) UNDERPERFORM 1 1 1 1
(5) SELL 3 3 2 2
No Opinion 0 0 0 0
Mean Rating 3.13 3.14 3.07 3.06

Consensus Estimates Analysis

Sales and Profit Figures in Euro (EUR)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in Euro (EUR)
  # of Estimates Mean High Low 1 Year
Ago
SALES (in millions)
Quarter Ending Dec-17 2 56.50 63.00 50.00 72.37
Quarter Ending Mar-18 1 60.00 60.00 60.00 65.30
Year Ending Dec-17 12 222.59 240.00 200.80 223.90
Year Ending Dec-18 12 237.05 280.00 212.00 268.69
Earnings (per share)
Quarter Ending Dec-17 1 0.02 0.02 0.02 0.00
Quarter Ending Mar-18 1 0.04 0.04 0.04 0.00
Year Ending Dec-17 12 -0.20 -0.09 -0.36 -0.05
Year Ending Dec-18 11 0.07 0.23 -0.06 0.06

Historical Surprises

Sales and Profit Figures in Euro (EUR)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in Euro (EUR)
Estimates vs Actual Estimate Actual Difference Surprise %
SALES (in millions)
Quarter Ending Jun-17 57.50 60.55 3.05 5.31
Quarter Ending Mar-17 52.55 53.60 1.05 2.00
Quarter Ending Dec-16 85.32 89.84 4.51 5.29
Quarter Ending Sep-16 56.27 51.15 5.12 9.10
Quarter Ending Jun-16 34.67 34.06 0.61 1.77
Earnings (per share)
Quarter Ending Jun-17 -0.03 -0.10 0.07 -233.33
Quarter Ending Mar-17 0.00 -0.12 0.12 2,500.00
Quarter Ending Dec-16 0.04 0.06 0.02 50.00
Quarter Ending Sep-16 -0.01 -0.04 0.03 -214.96
Quarter Ending Jun-16 -0.06 -0.09 0.03 -42.86

Consensus Estimates Trend

Sales and Profit Figures in Euro (EUR)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in Euro (EUR)
  Current 1 Week
Ago		 1 Month
Ago		 2 Month
Ago		 1 Year
Ago
SALES (in millions)
Quarter Ending Dec-17 56.50 56.50 56.50 57.00 72.37
Quarter Ending Mar-18 60.00 60.00 60.00 58.00 65.30
Year Ending Dec-17 222.59 222.59 224.57 219.19 223.90
Year Ending Dec-18 237.05 237.05 232.94 232.35 268.69
Earnings (per share)
Quarter Ending Dec-17 0.02 0.02 0.02 0.01 0.00
Quarter Ending Mar-18 0.04 0.04 0.04 0.02 0.00
Year Ending Dec-17 -0.20 -0.20 -0.21 -0.19 -0.05
Year Ending Dec-18 0.07 0.07 0.08 0.06 0.06

Estimates Revisions Summary

  Last Week Last 4 Weeks
Number Of Revisions: Up Down Up Down
Revenue
Quarter Ending Dec-17 0 0 0 0
Quarter Ending Mar-18 0 0 0 0
Year Ending Dec-17 0 0 0 0
Year Ending Dec-18 0 0 1 0
Earnings
Quarter Ending Dec-17 0 0 0 0
Quarter Ending Mar-18 0 0 0 0
Year Ending Dec-17 0 0 1 0
Year Ending Dec-18 0 0 0 0

Earnings vs. Estimates

