Sales and Profit Figures in Euro (EUR)

Earnings and Dividend Figures in Euro (EUR)

# of Estimates Mean High Low 1 Year

Ago SALES (in millions) Quarter Ending Dec-17 2 56.50 63.00 50.00 72.37 Quarter Ending Mar-18 1 60.00 60.00 60.00 65.30 Year Ending Dec-17 12 222.59 240.00 200.80 223.90 Year Ending Dec-18 12 237.05 280.00 212.00 268.69 Earnings (per share) Quarter Ending Dec-17 1 0.02 0.02 0.02 0.00 Quarter Ending Mar-18 1 0.04 0.04 0.04 0.00 Year Ending Dec-17 12 -0.20 -0.09 -0.36 -0.05 Year Ending Dec-18 11 0.07 0.23 -0.06 0.06