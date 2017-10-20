Akka Technologies SE (AKA.PA)
AKA.PA on Paris Stock Exchange
51.00EUR
20 Oct 2017
51.00EUR
20 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)
-- (--)
-- (--)
Prev Close
€51.00
€51.00
Open
--
--
Day's High
--
--
Day's Low
--
--
Volume
--
--
Avg. Vol
20,178
20,178
52-wk High
€52.96
€52.96
52-wk Low
€30.00
€30.00
Consensus Recommendations
|Consensus Recommendation
|Next Earnings (approx.)
|Company Fiscal Year
End Month
|Last Updated
|Outperform
|--
|December
|23 Oct 2017
Analyst Recommendations and Revisions
|1-5 Linear Scale
|Current
|1 Month
Ago
|2 Month
Ago
|3 Month
Ago
|(1) BUY
|0
|0
|0
|0
|(2) OUTPERFORM
|5
|6
|6
|5
|(3) HOLD
|2
|1
|1
|1
|(4) UNDERPERFORM
|0
|0
|0
|0
|(5) SELL
|0
|0
|0
|0
|No Opinion
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Mean Rating
|2.29
|2.14
|2.14
|2.17
Consensus Estimates Analysis
Sales and Profit Figures in Euro (EUR)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in Euro (EUR)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in Euro (EUR)
|# of Estimates
|Mean
|High
|Low
|1 Year
Ago
|SALES (in millions)
|Year Ending Dec-17
|7
|1,325.56
|1,339.00
|1,317.00
|1,183.66
|Year Ending Dec-18
|7
|1,388.75
|1,406.82
|1,371.80
|1,234.05
|Earnings (per share)
|Year Ending Dec-17
|7
|2.89
|3.65
|2.34
|2.74
|Year Ending Dec-18
|7
|3.70
|4.53
|3.28
|3.14
|LT Growth Rate (%)
|1
|25.60
|25.60
|25.60
|36.30
Historical Surprises
Sales and Profit Figures in Euro (EUR)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in Euro (EUR)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in Euro (EUR)
|Estimates vs Actual
|Estimate
|Actual
|Difference
|Surprise %
|SALES (in millions)
|Quarter Ending Jun-17
|327.00
|338.20
|11.20
|3.43
|Quarter Ending Mar-17
|309.00
|328.30
|19.30
|6.25
|Quarter Ending Mar-13
|241.40
|225.40
|16.00
|6.63
|Quarter Ending Mar-12
|146.35
|142.70
|3.65
|2.49
|Quarter Ending Dec-11
|147.00
|145.10
|1.90
|1.29
Consensus Estimates Trend
Sales and Profit Figures in Euro (EUR)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in Euro (EUR)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in Euro (EUR)
|Current
|1 Week
Ago
|1 Month
Ago
|2 Month
Ago
|1 Year
Ago
|SALES (in millions)
|Year Ending Dec-17
|1,325.56
|1,325.56
|1,326.55
|1,323.60
|1,183.66
|Year Ending Dec-18
|1,388.75
|1,388.75
|1,389.79
|1,389.79
|1,234.05
|Earnings (per share)
|Year Ending Dec-17
|2.89
|2.89
|3.00
|3.00
|2.74
|Year Ending Dec-18
|3.70
|3.70
|3.68
|3.68
|3.14
Estimates Revisions Summary
|Last Week
|Last 4 Weeks
|Number Of Revisions:
|Up
|Down
|Up
|Down
|Revenue
|Year Ending Dec-17
|0
|0
|2
|1
|Year Ending Dec-18
|0
|0
|3
|2
|Earnings
|Year Ending Dec-17
|0
|0
|0
|6
|Year Ending Dec-18
|0
|0
|2
|4