Akcansa Cimento Sanayi ve Ticaret AS (AKCNS.IS)

AKCNS.IS on Istanbul Stock Exchange

11.51TRY
19 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

-0.67TL (-5.50%)
Prev Close
12.18TL
Open
12.21TL
Day's High
12.22TL
Day's Low
11.51TL
Volume
322,359
Avg. Vol
130,135
52-wk High
15.30TL
52-wk Low
11.00TL

Consensus Recommendations

Consensus Recommendation Next Earnings (approx.) Company Fiscal Year
End Month		 Last Updated
Hold -- December 23 Oct 2017

Analyst Recommendations and Revisions

1-5 Linear Scale Current 1 Month
Ago		 2 Month
Ago		 3 Month
Ago
(1) BUY 0 0 0 0
(2) OUTPERFORM 4 3 3 2
(3) HOLD 5 4 5 5
(4) UNDERPERFORM 0 0 0 0
(5) SELL 0 0 0 0
No Opinion 0 0 0 0
Mean Rating 2.56 2.57 2.62 2.71

Consensus Estimates Analysis

Sales and Profit Figures in Turkey New Lira (TRY)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in Turkey New Lira (TRY)
  # of Estimates Mean High Low 1 Year
Ago
SALES (in millions)
Year Ending Dec-17 10 1,550.90 1,639.32 1,407.00 1,629.19
Year Ending Dec-18 9 1,699.54 1,795.06 1,591.00 1,772.68
Earnings (per share)
Year Ending Dec-17 6 1.10 1.27 0.82 1.52
Year Ending Dec-18 4 1.33 1.49 1.16 1.66

Historical Surprises

Sales and Profit Figures in Turkey New Lira (TRY)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in Turkey New Lira (TRY)
Estimates vs Actual Estimate Actual Difference Surprise %
SALES (in millions)
Quarter Ending Jun-17 401.80 391.39 10.41 2.59
Quarter Ending Mar-17 305.67 298.10 7.57 2.48
Quarter Ending Dec-16 378.75 372.86 5.89 1.55
Quarter Ending Sep-16 353.00 352.30 0.70 0.20
Quarter Ending Jun-16 411.67 406.89 4.77 1.16
Earnings (per share)
Quarter Ending Dec-16 0.48 0.28 0.20 42.08
Quarter Ending Sep-16 0.00 0.48 0.48 0.00
Quarter Ending Sep-15 0.30 0.37 0.07 22.33
Quarter Ending Jun-15 0.30 0.41 0.11 37.67
Quarter Ending Mar-15 0.19 0.35 0.16 85.26

Consensus Estimates Trend

Sales and Profit Figures in Turkey New Lira (TRY)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in Turkey New Lira (TRY)
  Current 1 Week
Ago		 1 Month
Ago		 2 Month
Ago		 1 Year
Ago
SALES (in millions)
Year Ending Dec-17 1,550.90 1,557.60 1,562.86 1,556.12 1,629.19
Year Ending Dec-18 1,699.54 1,704.65 1,736.13 1,728.55 1,772.68
Earnings (per share)
Year Ending Dec-17 1.10 1.16 1.19 1.17 1.52
Year Ending Dec-18 1.33 1.35 1.35 1.30 1.66

Estimates Revisions Summary

  Last Week Last 4 Weeks
Number Of Revisions: Up Down Up Down
Revenue
Year Ending Dec-17 0 1 0 3
Year Ending Dec-18 0 1 0 2
Earnings
Year Ending Dec-17 0 1 0 2
Year Ending Dec-18 0 1 0 1

Earnings vs. Estimates

