Sales and Profit Figures in Turkey New Lira (TRY)

Earnings and Dividend Figures in Turkey New Lira (TRY)

# of Estimates Mean High Low 1 Year

Ago SALES (in millions) Year Ending Dec-17 3 3,164.02 3,331.05 2,908.00 3,424.02 Year Ending Dec-18 3 4,063.16 4,316.48 3,852.00 3,621.67 Earnings (per share) Year Ending Dec-17 2 -0.06 0.04 -0.16 0.48 Year Ending Dec-18 1 0.14 0.14 0.14 0.57