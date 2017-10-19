Edition:
Aksa Enerji Uretim AS (AKSEN.IS)

AKSEN.IS on Istanbul Stock Exchange

3.39TRY
19 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

-0.03TL (-0.88%)
Prev Close
3.42TL
Open
3.42TL
Day's High
3.46TL
Day's Low
3.39TL
Volume
2,169,070
Avg. Vol
1,835,395
52-wk High
4.20TL
52-wk Low
2.60TL

Consensus Recommendations

Consensus Recommendation Next Earnings (approx.) Company Fiscal Year
End Month		 Last Updated
Outperform -- December 23 Oct 2017

Analyst Recommendations and Revisions

1-5 Linear Scale Current 1 Month
Ago		 2 Month
Ago		 3 Month
Ago
(1) BUY 0 0 1 1
(2) OUTPERFORM 3 3 4 4
(3) HOLD 0 0 1 1
(4) UNDERPERFORM 0 0 0 0
(5) SELL 0 0 0 0
No Opinion 0 0 0 0
Mean Rating 2.00 2.00 2.00 2.00

Consensus Estimates Analysis

Sales and Profit Figures in Turkey New Lira (TRY)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in Turkey New Lira (TRY)
  # of Estimates Mean High Low 1 Year
Ago
SALES (in millions)
Year Ending Dec-17 3 3,164.02 3,331.05 2,908.00 3,424.02
Year Ending Dec-18 3 4,063.16 4,316.48 3,852.00 3,621.67
Earnings (per share)
Year Ending Dec-17 2 -0.06 0.04 -0.16 0.48
Year Ending Dec-18 1 0.14 0.14 0.14 0.57

Historical Surprises

Sales and Profit Figures in Turkey New Lira (TRY)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in Turkey New Lira (TRY)
Estimates vs Actual Estimate Actual Difference Surprise %
SALES (in millions)
Quarter Ending Jun-17 743.50 874.60 131.10 17.63
Quarter Ending Mar-17 791.00 738.40 52.60 6.65
Quarter Ending Dec-16 576.00 966.07 390.07 67.72
Quarter Ending Sep-16 725.67 909.99 184.33 25.40
Quarter Ending Jun-16 651.67 659.83 8.16 1.25
Earnings (per share)
Quarter Ending Dec-12 0.09 0.09 0.00 4.44

Consensus Estimates Trend

Sales and Profit Figures in Turkey New Lira (TRY)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in Turkey New Lira (TRY)
  Current 1 Week
Ago		 1 Month
Ago		 2 Month
Ago		 1 Year
Ago
SALES (in millions)
Year Ending Dec-17 3,164.02 3,164.02 3,104.25 3,075.33 3,424.02
Year Ending Dec-18 4,063.16 4,063.16 4,112.00 4,242.00 3,621.67
Earnings (per share)
Year Ending Dec-17 -0.06 -0.06 -0.06 0.15 0.48
Year Ending Dec-18 0.14 0.14 0.14 -- 0.57

Estimates Revisions Summary

  Last Week Last 4 Weeks
Number Of Revisions: Up Down Up Down
Revenue
Year Ending Dec-17 0 0 0 1
Year Ending Dec-18 0 0 0 1
Earnings
Year Ending Dec-17 0 0 0 0
Year Ending Dec-18 0 0 0 0

Earnings vs. Estimates

Aksa Enerji Uretim AS News

