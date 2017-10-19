Aksa Enerji Uretim AS (AKSEN.IS)
AKSEN.IS on Istanbul Stock Exchange
3.39TRY
19 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)
-0.03TL (-0.88%)
Prev Close
3.42TL
Open
3.42TL
Day's High
3.46TL
Day's Low
3.39TL
Volume
2,169,070
Avg. Vol
1,835,395
52-wk High
4.20TL
52-wk Low
2.60TL
Consensus Recommendations
|Consensus Recommendation
|Next Earnings (approx.)
|Company Fiscal Year
End Month
|Last Updated
|Outperform
|--
|December
|23 Oct 2017
Analyst Recommendations and Revisions
|1-5 Linear Scale
|Current
|1 Month
Ago
|2 Month
Ago
|3 Month
Ago
|(1) BUY
|0
|0
|1
|1
|(2) OUTPERFORM
|3
|3
|4
|4
|(3) HOLD
|0
|0
|1
|1
|(4) UNDERPERFORM
|0
|0
|0
|0
|(5) SELL
|0
|0
|0
|0
|No Opinion
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Mean Rating
|2.00
|2.00
|2.00
|2.00
Consensus Estimates Analysis
Sales and Profit Figures in Turkey New Lira (TRY)
|# of Estimates
|Mean
|High
|Low
|1 Year
Ago
|SALES (in millions)
|Year Ending Dec-17
|3
|3,164.02
|3,331.05
|2,908.00
|3,424.02
|Year Ending Dec-18
|3
|4,063.16
|4,316.48
|3,852.00
|3,621.67
|Earnings (per share)
|Year Ending Dec-17
|2
|-0.06
|0.04
|-0.16
|0.48
|Year Ending Dec-18
|1
|0.14
|0.14
|0.14
|0.57
Historical Surprises
Sales and Profit Figures in Turkey New Lira (TRY)
|Estimates vs Actual
|Estimate
|Actual
|Difference
|Surprise %
|SALES (in millions)
|Quarter Ending Jun-17
|743.50
|874.60
|131.10
|17.63
|Quarter Ending Mar-17
|791.00
|738.40
|52.60
|6.65
|Quarter Ending Dec-16
|576.00
|966.07
|390.07
|67.72
|Quarter Ending Sep-16
|725.67
|909.99
|184.33
|25.40
|Quarter Ending Jun-16
|651.67
|659.83
|8.16
|1.25
|Earnings (per share)
|Quarter Ending Dec-12
|0.09
|0.09
|0.00
|4.44
Consensus Estimates Trend
Sales and Profit Figures in Turkey New Lira (TRY)
|Current
|1 Week
Ago
|1 Month
Ago
|2 Month
Ago
|1 Year
Ago
|SALES (in millions)
|Year Ending Dec-17
|3,164.02
|3,164.02
|3,104.25
|3,075.33
|3,424.02
|Year Ending Dec-18
|4,063.16
|4,063.16
|4,112.00
|4,242.00
|3,621.67
|Earnings (per share)
|Year Ending Dec-17
|-0.06
|-0.06
|-0.06
|0.15
|0.48
|Year Ending Dec-18
|0.14
|0.14
|0.14
|--
|0.57
Estimates Revisions Summary
|Last Week
|Last 4 Weeks
|Number Of Revisions:
|Up
|Down
|Up
|Down
|Revenue
|Year Ending Dec-17
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Year Ending Dec-18
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Earnings
|Year Ending Dec-17
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Year Ending Dec-18
|0
|0
|0
|0