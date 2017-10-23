Accelya Kale Solutions Ltd (AKSL.NS)
AKSL.NS on National Stock Exchange of India
1,437.45INR
3:29pm IST
Change (% chg)
Rs-16.55 (-1.14%)
Prev Close
Rs1,454.00
Open
Rs1,454.00
Day's High
Rs1,463.70
Day's Low
Rs1,435.00
Volume
1,584
Avg. Vol
4,999
52-wk High
Rs1,890.00
52-wk Low
Rs1,100.00
Consensus Recommendations
|Consensus Recommendation
|Next Earnings (approx.)
|Company Fiscal Year
End Month
|Last Updated
|Outperform
|--
|June
|23 Oct 2017
Analyst Recommendations and Revisions
|1-5 Linear Scale
|Current
|1 Month
Ago
|2 Month
Ago
|3 Month
Ago
|(1) BUY
|0
|0
|0
|0
|(2) OUTPERFORM
|1
|1
|1
|1
|(3) HOLD
|0
|0
|0
|0
|(4) UNDERPERFORM
|0
|0
|0
|0
|(5) SELL
|0
|0
|0
|0
|No Opinion
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Mean Rating
|2.00
|2.00
|2.00
|2.00
Consensus Estimates Analysis
Sales and Profit Figures in India Rupee (INR)
|# of Estimates
|Mean
|High
|Low
|1 Year
Ago
|SALES (in millions)
|Year Ending Jun-17
|1
|3,750.80
|3,750.80
|3,750.80
|--
|Year Ending Jun-18
|1
|3,931.15
|3,931.15
|3,931.15
|4,326.54
|Year Ending Jun-19
|1
|4,206.33
|4,206.33
|4,206.33
|--
|Earnings (per share)
|Year Ending Jun-17
|1
|66.17
|66.17
|66.17
|--
Historical Surprises
Sales and Profit Figures in India Rupee (INR)
|Estimates vs Actual
|Estimate
|Actual
|Difference
|Surprise %
|SALES (in millions)
|Quarter Ending Mar-17
|960.66
|945.98
|14.68
|1.53
|Quarter Ending Sep-16
|927.47
|925.34
|2.13
|0.23
|Quarter Ending Jun-16
|865.88
|887.74
|21.86
|2.52
|Quarter Ending Jun-15
|843.00
|750.64
|92.36
|10.96
|Quarter Ending Mar-15
|820.00
|760.13
|59.87
|7.30
Consensus Estimates Trend
Sales and Profit Figures in India Rupee (INR)
|Current
|1 Week
Ago
|1 Month
Ago
|2 Month
Ago
|1 Year
Ago
|SALES (in millions)
|Year Ending Jun-17
|3,750.80
|--
|--
|--
|--
|Year Ending Jun-18
|3,931.15
|3,931.15
|4,125.88
|4,125.88
|4,326.54
|Year Ending Jun-19
|4,206.33
|4,206.33
|--
|--
|--
Estimates Revisions Summary
|Last Week
|Last 4 Weeks
|Number Of Revisions:
|Up
|Down
|Up
|Down
|Revenue
|Year Ending Jun-17
|--
|--
|--
|--
|Year Ending Jun-18
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Year Ending Jun-19
|0
|0
|--
|--
|Earnings