Cellectis SA (ALCLS.PA)

ALCLS.PA on Paris Stock Exchange

25.00EUR
20 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

-- (--)
Prev Close
€25.00
Open
--
Day's High
--
Day's Low
--
Volume
--
Avg. Vol
98,146
52-wk High
€27.00
52-wk Low
€14.08

Consensus Recommendations

Consensus Recommendation Next Earnings (approx.) Company Fiscal Year
End Month		 Last Updated
Buy -- December 23 Oct 2017

Analyst Recommendations and Revisions

1-5 Linear Scale Current 1 Month
Ago		 2 Month
Ago		 3 Month
Ago
(1) BUY 1 1 1 1
(2) OUTPERFORM 1 0 1 1
(3) HOLD 0 0 0 0
(4) UNDERPERFORM 0 0 0 0
(5) SELL 0 0 0 0
No Opinion 0 0 0 0
Mean Rating 1.50 1.00 1.50 1.50

Consensus Estimates Analysis

Sales and Profit Figures in Euro (EUR)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in Euro (EUR)
  # of Estimates Mean High Low 1 Year
Ago
Earnings (per share)
Year Ending Dec-17 1 -2.27 -2.27 -2.27 --

Historical Surprises

Sales and Profit Figures in Euro (EUR)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in Euro (EUR)
Estimates vs Actual Estimate Actual Difference Surprise %
SALES (in millions)
Quarter Ending Mar-16 9.69 9.50 0.19 1.97
Quarter Ending Dec-15 9.50 29.18 19.68 207.20
Earnings (per share)
Quarter Ending Jun-16 -0.32 -0.43 0.11 -34.38
Quarter Ending Mar-16 -0.43 -0.46 0.03 -6.51
Quarter Ending Dec-15 -0.42 0.59 1.01 -240.48

Consensus Estimates Trend

Sales and Profit Figures in Euro (EUR)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in Euro (EUR)
  Current 1 Week
Ago		 1 Month
Ago		 2 Month
Ago		 1 Year
Ago
Earnings (per share)
Year Ending Dec-17 -2.27 -2.27 -2.27 -2.27 --

Estimates Revisions Summary

  Last Week Last 4 Weeks
Number Of Revisions: Up Down Up Down
Revenue
Earnings
Year Ending Dec-17 0 0 0 0

Earnings vs. Estimates

