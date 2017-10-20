Sales and Profit Figures in Euro (EUR)

Earnings and Dividend Figures in Euro (EUR)

# of Estimates Mean High Low 1 Year

Ago SALES (in millions) Year Ending Dec-17 3 77.40 78.80 75.40 75.25 Year Ending Dec-18 3 85.57 88.70 82.00 83.80 Earnings (per share) Year Ending Dec-17 3 1.56 1.72 1.45 1.69 Year Ending Dec-18 3 1.69 1.95 1.54 1.62