Groupe Guillin SA (ALGIL.PA)

ALGIL.PA on Paris Stock Exchange

44.19EUR
20 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

-- (--)
Prev Close
€44.19
Open
--
Day's High
--
Day's Low
--
Volume
--
Avg. Vol
9,734
52-wk High
€47.13
52-wk Low
€26.85

Consensus Recommendations

Consensus Recommendation Next Earnings (approx.) Company Fiscal Year
End Month		 Last Updated
Buy -- December 23 Oct 2017

Analyst Recommendations and Revisions

1-5 Linear Scale Current 1 Month
Ago		 2 Month
Ago		 3 Month
Ago
(1) BUY 1 1 1 1
(2) OUTPERFORM 1 1 1 1
(3) HOLD 0 0 0 0
(4) UNDERPERFORM 0 0 0 0
(5) SELL 0 0 0 0
No Opinion 0 0 0 0
Mean Rating 1.50 1.50 1.50 1.50

Consensus Estimates Analysis

Sales and Profit Figures in Euro (EUR)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in Euro (EUR)
  # of Estimates Mean High Low 1 Year
Ago
SALES (in millions)
Year Ending Dec-17 2 590.45 591.40 589.50 587.50
Year Ending Dec-18 2 606.70 609.00 604.40 603.70
Earnings (per share)
Year Ending Dec-17 2 2.91 2.92 2.90 2.58
Year Ending Dec-18 2 3.13 3.14 3.12 2.70
LT Growth Rate (%) 1 13.90 13.90 13.90 15.10

Historical Surprises

No historical surprise data available.

Consensus Estimates Trend

Sales and Profit Figures in Euro (EUR)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in Euro (EUR)
  Current 1 Week
Ago		 1 Month
Ago		 2 Month
Ago		 1 Year
Ago
SALES (in millions)
Year Ending Dec-17 590.45 590.45 590.45 590.45 587.50
Year Ending Dec-18 606.70 606.70 606.70 606.70 603.70
Earnings (per share)
Year Ending Dec-17 2.91 2.91 2.91 2.91 2.58
Year Ending Dec-18 3.13 3.13 3.13 3.13 2.70

Estimates Revisions Summary

  Last Week Last 4 Weeks
Number Of Revisions: Up Down Up Down
Revenue
Year Ending Dec-17 0 0 0 0
Year Ending Dec-18 0 0 0 0
Earnings
Year Ending Dec-17 0 0 0 0
Year Ending Dec-18 0 0 0 0

Earnings vs. Estimates

Groupe Guillin SA News

