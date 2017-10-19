Alkim Alkali Kimya AS (ALKIM.IS)
ALKIM.IS on Istanbul Stock Exchange
24.40TRY
19 Oct 2017
24.40TRY
19 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)
-0.40TL (-1.61%)
-0.40TL (-1.61%)
Prev Close
24.80TL
24.80TL
Open
24.86TL
24.86TL
Day's High
24.88TL
24.88TL
Day's Low
24.10TL
24.10TL
Volume
117,416
117,416
Avg. Vol
156,583
156,583
52-wk High
29.00TL
29.00TL
52-wk Low
15.90TL
15.90TL
Consensus Recommendations
|Consensus Recommendation
|Next Earnings (approx.)
|Company Fiscal Year
End Month
|Last Updated
Analyst Recommendations and Revisions
No analyst recommendations and revisions data available;
Consensus Estimates Analysis
Sales and Profit Figures in Turkey New Lira (TRY)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in Turkey New Lira (TRY)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in Turkey New Lira (TRY)
|# of Estimates
|Mean
|High
|Low
|1 Year
Ago
|SALES (in millions)
|Year Ending Dec-17
|1
|390.00
|390.00
|390.00
|370.00
|Year Ending Dec-18
|1
|433.00
|433.00
|433.00
|413.00
Historical Surprises
Sales and Profit Figures in Turkey New Lira (TRY)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in Turkey New Lira (TRY)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in Turkey New Lira (TRY)
|Estimates vs Actual
|Estimate
|Actual
|Difference
|Surprise %
|SALES (in millions)
|Quarter Ending Jun-17
|95.00
|99.35
|4.35
|4.58
|Quarter Ending Dec-16
|70.00
|77.00
|7.00
|10.00
Consensus Estimates Trend
Sales and Profit Figures in Turkey New Lira (TRY)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in Turkey New Lira (TRY)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in Turkey New Lira (TRY)
|Current
|1 Week
Ago
|1 Month
Ago
|2 Month
Ago
|1 Year
Ago
|SALES (in millions)
|Year Ending Dec-17
|390.00
|390.00
|390.00
|390.00
|370.00
|Year Ending Dec-18
|433.00
|433.00
|433.00
|433.00
|413.00
Estimates Revisions Summary
|Last Week
|Last 4 Weeks
|Number Of Revisions:
|Up
|Down
|Up
|Down
|Revenue
|Year Ending Dec-17
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Year Ending Dec-18
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Earnings