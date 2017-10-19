Edition:
Alkim Alkali Kimya AS (ALKIM.IS)

ALKIM.IS on Istanbul Stock Exchange

24.40TRY
19 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

-0.40TL (-1.61%)
Prev Close
24.80TL
Open
24.86TL
Day's High
24.88TL
Day's Low
24.10TL
Volume
117,416
Avg. Vol
156,583
52-wk High
29.00TL
52-wk Low
15.90TL

Consensus Estimates Analysis

Sales and Profit Figures in Turkey New Lira (TRY)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in Turkey New Lira (TRY)
  # of Estimates Mean High Low 1 Year
Ago
SALES (in millions)
Year Ending Dec-17 1 390.00 390.00 390.00 370.00
Year Ending Dec-18 1 433.00 433.00 433.00 413.00

Historical Surprises

Sales and Profit Figures in Turkey New Lira (TRY)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in Turkey New Lira (TRY)
Estimates vs Actual Estimate Actual Difference Surprise %
SALES (in millions)
Quarter Ending Jun-17 95.00 99.35 4.35 4.58
Quarter Ending Dec-16 70.00 77.00 7.00 10.00

Consensus Estimates Trend

Sales and Profit Figures in Turkey New Lira (TRY)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in Turkey New Lira (TRY)
  Current 1 Week
Ago		 1 Month
Ago		 2 Month
Ago		 1 Year
Ago
SALES (in millions)
Year Ending Dec-17 390.00 390.00 390.00 390.00 370.00
Year Ending Dec-18 433.00 433.00 433.00 433.00 413.00

Estimates Revisions Summary

  Last Week Last 4 Weeks
Number Of Revisions: Up Down Up Down
Revenue
Year Ending Dec-17 0 0 0 0
Year Ending Dec-18 0 0 0 0
Earnings vs. Estimates

