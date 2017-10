Sales and Profit Figures in Brazil Real (BRL)

Earnings and Dividend Figures in Brazil Real (BRL)

# of Estimates Mean High Low 1 Year

Ago SALES (in millions) Year Ending Dec-17 2 3,229.32 3,369.63 3,089.00 3,226.88 Year Ending Dec-18 1 3,640.82 3,640.82 3,640.82 3,518.43 Earnings (per share) Year Ending Dec-17 1 0.09 0.09 0.09 0.40 Year Ending Dec-18 1 0.32 0.32 0.32 0.44