Anadolu Cam Sanayii AS (ANACM.IS)
ANACM.IS on Istanbul Stock Exchange
2.27TRY
19 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)
-0.02TL (-0.87%)
Prev Close
2.29TL
Open
2.30TL
Day's High
2.31TL
Day's Low
2.26TL
Volume
4,109,472
Avg. Vol
2,635,643
52-wk High
2.44TL
52-wk Low
1.30TL
Consensus Recommendations
|Consensus Recommendation
|Next Earnings (approx.)
|Company Fiscal Year
End Month
|Last Updated
|Hold
|--
|December
|23 Oct 2017
Analyst Recommendations and Revisions
|1-5 Linear Scale
|Current
|1 Month
Ago
|2 Month
Ago
|3 Month
Ago
|(1) BUY
|0
|0
|0
|0
|(2) OUTPERFORM
|1
|1
|1
|1
|(3) HOLD
|3
|3
|4
|4
|(4) UNDERPERFORM
|1
|1
|2
|2
|(5) SELL
|0
|0
|0
|0
|No Opinion
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Mean Rating
|3.00
|3.00
|3.14
|3.14
Consensus Estimates Analysis
Sales and Profit Figures in Turkey New Lira (TRY)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in Turkey New Lira (TRY)
|# of Estimates
|Mean
|High
|Low
|1 Year
Ago
|SALES (in millions)
|Year Ending Dec-17
|4
|2,191.25
|2,228.00
|2,122.00
|1,986.07
|Year Ending Dec-18
|2
|2,368.00
|2,471.00
|2,265.00
|2,184.50
|Earnings (per share)
|Year Ending Dec-17
|3
|0.15
|0.23
|0.09
|0.07
|Year Ending Dec-18
|2
|0.19
|0.32
|0.06
|0.09
Historical Surprises
Sales and Profit Figures in Turkey New Lira (TRY)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in Turkey New Lira (TRY)
|Estimates vs Actual
|Estimate
|Actual
|Difference
|Surprise %
|SALES (in millions)
|Quarter Ending Jun-17
|589.33
|603.72
|14.38
|2.44
|Quarter Ending Mar-17
|478.67
|513.80
|35.13
|7.34
|Quarter Ending Dec-16
|445.00
|441.40
|3.60
|0.81
|Quarter Ending Sep-16
|489.25
|491.30
|2.05
|0.42
|Quarter Ending Jun-16
|496.00
|488.90
|7.10
|1.43
|Earnings (per share)
|Quarter Ending Sep-15
|0.00
|0.01
|0.00
|80.00
|Quarter Ending Jun-15
|0.01
|0.03
|0.02
|197.14
|Quarter Ending Mar-15
|-0.01
|0.06
|0.07
|-965.71
|Quarter Ending Dec-14
|0.02
|0.07
|0.05
|221.90
|Quarter Ending Sep-14
|0.01
|0.01
|0.01
|55.00
Consensus Estimates Trend
Sales and Profit Figures in Turkey New Lira (TRY)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in Turkey New Lira (TRY)
|Current
|1 Week
Ago
|1 Month
Ago
|2 Month
Ago
|1 Year
Ago
|SALES (in millions)
|Year Ending Dec-17
|2,191.25
|2,191.25
|2,191.25
|2,191.25
|1,986.07
|Year Ending Dec-18
|2,368.00
|2,368.00
|2,368.00
|2,368.00
|2,184.50
|Earnings (per share)
|Year Ending Dec-17
|0.15
|0.15
|0.15
|0.15
|0.07
|Year Ending Dec-18
|0.19
|0.19
|0.19
|0.21
|0.09
Estimates Revisions Summary
|Last Week
|Last 4 Weeks
|Number Of Revisions:
|Up
|Down
|Up
|Down
|Revenue
|Year Ending Dec-17
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Year Ending Dec-18
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Earnings
|Year Ending Dec-17
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Year Ending Dec-18
|0
|0
|0
|0