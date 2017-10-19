Sales and Profit Figures in Turkey New Lira (TRY)

Earnings and Dividend Figures in Turkey New Lira (TRY)

# of Estimates Mean High Low 1 Year

Ago SALES (in millions) Year Ending Dec-17 4 2,191.25 2,228.00 2,122.00 1,986.07 Year Ending Dec-18 2 2,368.00 2,471.00 2,265.00 2,184.50 Earnings (per share) Year Ending Dec-17 3 0.15 0.23 0.09 0.07 Year Ending Dec-18 2 0.19 0.32 0.06 0.09