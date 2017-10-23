Sales and Profit Figures in Euro (EUR)

Earnings and Dividend Figures in Euro (EUR)

# of Estimates Mean High Low 1 Year

Ago SALES (in millions) Quarter Ending Dec-17 1 49.37 49.37 49.37 -- Year Ending Dec-17 13 192.51 203.00 173.56 197.08 Year Ending Dec-18 14 196.85 208.00 174.00 202.29 Earnings (per share) Quarter Ending Dec-17 1 0.19 0.19 0.19 -- Year Ending Dec-17 9 0.80 1.11 0.71 0.78 Year Ending Dec-18 10 0.80 0.95 0.72 0.83 LT Growth Rate (%) 1 -0.40 -0.40 -0.40 7.60