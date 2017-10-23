Edition:
Astral Foods Ltd (ARLJ.J)

ARLJ.J on Johannesburg Stock Exchange

19,483.00ZAc
23 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

583.00 (+3.08%)
Prev Close
18,900.00
Open
19,146.00
Day's High
19,563.00
Day's Low
19,019.00
Volume
117,366
Avg. Vol
137,865
52-wk High
19,563.00
52-wk Low
11,877.00

Consensus Recommendations

Consensus Recommendation Next Earnings (approx.) Company Fiscal Year
End Month		 Last Updated
Outperform -- September 23 Oct 2017

Analyst Recommendations and Revisions

1-5 Linear Scale Current 1 Month
Ago		 2 Month
Ago		 3 Month
Ago
(1) BUY 2 2 2 2
(2) OUTPERFORM 0 0 0 0
(3) HOLD 0 0 0 0
(4) UNDERPERFORM 1 1 1 1
(5) SELL 0 0 0 0
No Opinion 0 0 0 0
Mean Rating 2.00 2.00 2.00 2.00

Consensus Estimates Analysis

Sales and Profit Figures in South African Rand (ZAR)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in South African Rand (ZAR)
  # of Estimates Mean High Low 1 Year
Ago
SALES (in millions)
Year Ending Sep-17 1 11,988.00 11,988.00 11,988.00 11,903.50
Year Ending Sep-18 2 11,486.50 11,672.00 11,301.00 12,092.00
Earnings (per share)
Year Ending Sep-17 2 1,303.50 1,655.00 952.00 995.50
Year Ending Sep-18 2 1,989.50 2,230.00 1,749.00 1,506.00

Historical Surprises

No historical surprise data available.

Consensus Estimates Trend

Sales and Profit Figures in South African Rand (ZAR)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in South African Rand (ZAR)
  Current 1 Week
Ago		 1 Month
Ago		 2 Month
Ago		 1 Year
Ago
SALES (in millions)
Year Ending Sep-17 11,988.00 11,988.00 12,009.50 12,009.50 11,903.50
Year Ending Sep-18 11,486.50 11,486.50 11,916.30 11,916.30 12,092.00
Earnings (per share)
Year Ending Sep-17 1,303.50 1,303.50 972.67 972.67 995.50
Year Ending Sep-18 1,989.50 1,989.50 1,692.00 1,692.00 1,506.00

Estimates Revisions Summary

  Last Week Last 4 Weeks
Number Of Revisions: Up Down Up Down
Revenue
Year Ending Sep-17 0 0 1 0
Year Ending Sep-18 0 0 1 0
Earnings
Year Ending Sep-17 0 0 1 0
Year Ending Sep-18 0 0 1 0

Earnings vs. Estimates

Astral Foods Ltd News

