Astral Foods Ltd (ARLJ.J)
ARLJ.J on Johannesburg Stock Exchange
19,483.00ZAc
23 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)
583.00 (+3.08%)
583.00 (+3.08%)
Prev Close
Open
Day's High
Day's Low
Volume
Avg. Vol
52-wk High
52-wk Low
Consensus Recommendations
|Consensus Recommendation
|Next Earnings (approx.)
|Company Fiscal Year
End Month
|Last Updated
|Outperform
|--
|September
|23 Oct 2017
Analyst Recommendations and Revisions
|1-5 Linear Scale
|Current
|1 Month
Ago
|2 Month
Ago
|3 Month
Ago
|(1) BUY
|2
|2
|2
|2
|(2) OUTPERFORM
|0
|0
|0
|0
|(3) HOLD
|0
|0
|0
|0
|(4) UNDERPERFORM
|1
|1
|1
|1
|(5) SELL
|0
|0
|0
|0
|No Opinion
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Mean Rating
|2.00
|2.00
|2.00
|2.00
Consensus Estimates Analysis
Sales and Profit Figures in South African Rand (ZAR)
|# of Estimates
|Mean
|High
|Low
|1 Year
Ago
|SALES (in millions)
|Year Ending Sep-17
|1
|11,988.00
|11,988.00
|11,988.00
|11,903.50
|Year Ending Sep-18
|2
|11,486.50
|11,672.00
|11,301.00
|12,092.00
|Earnings (per share)
|Year Ending Sep-17
|2
|1,303.50
|1,655.00
|952.00
|995.50
|Year Ending Sep-18
|2
|1,989.50
|2,230.00
|1,749.00
|1,506.00
Historical Surprises
No historical surprise data available.
Consensus Estimates Trend
Sales and Profit Figures in South African Rand (ZAR)
|Current
|1 Week
Ago
|1 Month
Ago
|2 Month
Ago
|1 Year
Ago
|SALES (in millions)
|Year Ending Sep-17
|11,988.00
|11,988.00
|12,009.50
|12,009.50
|11,903.50
|Year Ending Sep-18
|11,486.50
|11,486.50
|11,916.30
|11,916.30
|12,092.00
|Earnings (per share)
|Year Ending Sep-17
|1,303.50
|1,303.50
|972.67
|972.67
|995.50
|Year Ending Sep-18
|1,989.50
|1,989.50
|1,692.00
|1,692.00
|1,506.00
Estimates Revisions Summary
|Last Week
|Last 4 Weeks
|Number Of Revisions:
|Up
|Down
|Up
|Down
|Revenue
|Year Ending Sep-17
|0
|0
|1
|0
|Year Ending Sep-18
|0
|0
|1
|0
|Earnings
|Year Ending Sep-17
|0
|0
|1
|0
|Year Ending Sep-18
|0
|0
|1
|0
