Arrow Global Group PLC (ARWA.L)

ARWA.L on London Stock Exchange

410.75GBp
3:29pm IST
Change (% chg)

-4.25 (-1.02%)
Prev Close
415.00
Open
416.50
Day's High
416.50
Day's Low
408.81
Volume
42,836
Avg. Vol
301,753
52-wk High
480.00
52-wk Low
266.75

Consensus Recommendations

Consensus Recommendation Next Earnings (approx.) Company Fiscal Year
End Month		 Last Updated
Outperform -- December 23 Oct 2017

Analyst Recommendations and Revisions

1-5 Linear Scale Current 1 Month
Ago		 2 Month
Ago		 3 Month
Ago
(1) BUY 3 2 3 3
(2) OUTPERFORM 4 5 4 4
(3) HOLD 1 1 1 1
(4) UNDERPERFORM 0 0 0 0
(5) SELL 0 0 0 0
No Opinion 0 0 0 0
Mean Rating 1.75 1.88 1.75 1.75

Consensus Estimates Analysis

Sales and Profit Figures in British Pound (GBP)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in British Pound (GBP)
  # of Estimates Mean High Low 1 Year
Ago
SALES (in millions)
Year Ending Dec-17 7 314.00 321.30 305.00 265.64
Year Ending Dec-18 8 333.62 345.00 323.50 283.24
Earnings (per share)
Year Ending Dec-17 8 33.22 34.40 31.90 32.94
Year Ending Dec-18 8 40.49 42.93 38.10 38.76

Historical Surprises

No historical surprise data available.

Consensus Estimates Trend

Sales and Profit Figures in British Pound (GBP)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in British Pound (GBP)
  Current 1 Week
Ago		 1 Month
Ago		 2 Month
Ago		 1 Year
Ago
SALES (in millions)
Year Ending Dec-17 314.00 314.00 299.80 289.27 265.64
Year Ending Dec-18 333.62 333.62 330.19 318.79 283.24
Earnings (per share)
Year Ending Dec-17 33.22 33.22 33.54 33.24 32.94
Year Ending Dec-18 40.49 40.49 41.60 42.06 38.76

Estimates Revisions Summary

  Last Week Last 4 Weeks
Number Of Revisions: Up Down Up Down
Revenue
Year Ending Dec-17 0 0 5 0
Year Ending Dec-18 0 0 3 1
Earnings
Year Ending Dec-17 0 0 2 3
Year Ending Dec-18 0 0 0 5

