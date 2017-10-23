Arrow Global Group PLC (ARWA.L)
ARWA.L on London Stock Exchange
410.75GBp
3:29pm IST
Change (% chg)
-4.25 (-1.02%)
Prev Close
415.00
Open
416.50
Day's High
416.50
Day's Low
408.81
Volume
42,836
Avg. Vol
301,753
52-wk High
480.00
52-wk Low
266.75
Consensus Recommendations
|Consensus Recommendation
|Next Earnings (approx.)
|Company Fiscal Year
End Month
|Last Updated
|Outperform
|--
|December
|23 Oct 2017
Analyst Recommendations and Revisions
|1-5 Linear Scale
|Current
|1 Month
Ago
|2 Month
Ago
|3 Month
Ago
|(1) BUY
|3
|2
|3
|3
|(2) OUTPERFORM
|4
|5
|4
|4
|(3) HOLD
|1
|1
|1
|1
|(4) UNDERPERFORM
|0
|0
|0
|0
|(5) SELL
|0
|0
|0
|0
|No Opinion
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Mean Rating
|1.75
|1.88
|1.75
|1.75
Consensus Estimates Analysis
Sales and Profit Figures in British Pound (GBP)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in British Pound (GBP)
|# of Estimates
|Mean
|High
|Low
|1 Year
Ago
|SALES (in millions)
|Year Ending Dec-17
|7
|314.00
|321.30
|305.00
|265.64
|Year Ending Dec-18
|8
|333.62
|345.00
|323.50
|283.24
|Earnings (per share)
|Year Ending Dec-17
|8
|33.22
|34.40
|31.90
|32.94
|Year Ending Dec-18
|8
|40.49
|42.93
|38.10
|38.76
Historical Surprises
No historical surprise data available.
Consensus Estimates Trend
Sales and Profit Figures in British Pound (GBP)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in British Pound (GBP)
|Current
|1 Week
Ago
|1 Month
Ago
|2 Month
Ago
|1 Year
Ago
|SALES (in millions)
|Year Ending Dec-17
|314.00
|314.00
|299.80
|289.27
|265.64
|Year Ending Dec-18
|333.62
|333.62
|330.19
|318.79
|283.24
|Earnings (per share)
|Year Ending Dec-17
|33.22
|33.22
|33.54
|33.24
|32.94
|Year Ending Dec-18
|40.49
|40.49
|41.60
|42.06
|38.76
Estimates Revisions Summary
|Last Week
|Last 4 Weeks
|Number Of Revisions:
|Up
|Down
|Up
|Down
|Revenue
|Year Ending Dec-17
|0
|0
|5
|0
|Year Ending Dec-18
|0
|0
|3
|1
|Earnings
|Year Ending Dec-17
|0
|0
|2
|3
|Year Ending Dec-18
|0
|0
|0
|5
- BRIEF-Debt collector Arrow Global's CFO to step down
- BRIEF-Arrow Global chief says no recent approaches from private equity players for company
- Debt collector Arrow Global's H1 profit rises
- BRIEF-Arrow Global says proposed acquisition of Mars Capital UK and Ireland and strategic partnership with Oaktree Capital
- BRIEF-Arrow Global says H1 underlying profit after tax up 35.5 pct to 25.8 mln pounds