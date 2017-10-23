Edition:
Ascential PLC (ASCL.L)

ASCL.L on London Stock Exchange

346.50GBp
3:30pm IST
Change (% chg)

-1.30 (-0.37%)
Prev Close
347.80
Open
347.00
Day's High
347.00
Day's Low
345.10
Volume
41,856
Avg. Vol
969,097
52-wk High
392.00
52-wk Low
255.20

Consensus Recommendations

Consensus Recommendation Next Earnings (approx.) Company Fiscal Year
End Month		 Last Updated
Outperform -- December 23 Oct 2017

Analyst Recommendations and Revisions

1-5 Linear Scale Current 1 Month
Ago		 2 Month
Ago		 3 Month
Ago
(1) BUY 3 4 4 4
(2) OUTPERFORM 4 3 4 3
(3) HOLD 1 2 1 2
(4) UNDERPERFORM 2 1 0 0
(5) SELL 0 0 0 0
No Opinion 0 0 0 0
Mean Rating 2.20 2.00 1.67 1.78

Consensus Estimates Analysis

Sales and Profit Figures in British Pound (GBP)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in British Pound (GBP)
  # of Estimates Mean High Low 1 Year
Ago
SALES (in millions)
Year Ending Dec-17 9 376.65 383.20 371.60 382.60
Year Ending Dec-18 8 407.41 419.00 393.70 407.53
Earnings (per share)
Year Ending Dec-17 10 17.57 18.11 16.90 18.16
Year Ending Dec-18 9 19.06 19.90 18.04 20.12
LT Growth Rate (%) 4 14.27 21.70 9.20 19.40

Historical Surprises

No historical surprise data available.

Consensus Estimates Trend

Sales and Profit Figures in British Pound (GBP)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in British Pound (GBP)
  Current 1 Week
Ago		 1 Month
Ago		 2 Month
Ago		 1 Year
Ago
SALES (in millions)
Year Ending Dec-17 376.65 376.13 377.12 377.52 382.60
Year Ending Dec-18 407.41 409.19 409.85 411.40 407.53
Earnings (per share)
Year Ending Dec-17 17.57 17.52 17.52 17.49 18.16
Year Ending Dec-18 19.06 19.14 19.17 19.20 20.12

Estimates Revisions Summary

  Last Week Last 4 Weeks
Number Of Revisions: Up Down Up Down
Revenue
Year Ending Dec-17 1 1 1 2
Year Ending Dec-18 0 2 0 3
Earnings
Year Ending Dec-17 1 0 1 0
Year Ending Dec-18 0 2 0 3

Earnings vs. Estimates

