Sales and Profit Figures in British Pound (GBP)

Earnings and Dividend Figures in British Pound (GBP)

# of Estimates Mean High Low 1 Year

Ago SALES (in millions) Year Ending Dec-17 9 376.65 383.20 371.60 382.60 Year Ending Dec-18 8 407.41 419.00 393.70 407.53 Earnings (per share) Year Ending Dec-17 10 17.57 18.11 16.90 18.16 Year Ending Dec-18 9 19.06 19.90 18.04 20.12 LT Growth Rate (%) 4 14.27 21.70 9.20 19.40