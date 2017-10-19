Aselsan Elektronik Sanayi ve Ticaret AS (ASELS.IS)
ASELS.IS on Istanbul Stock Exchange
29.76TRY
19 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)
0.84TL (+2.90%)
0.84TL (+2.90%)
Prev Close
28.92TL
Open
29.02TL
Day's High
29.86TL
Day's Low
29.02TL
Volume
9,107,740
Avg. Vol
6,033,437
52-wk High
29.86TL
52-wk Low
9.33TL
Consensus Recommendations
|Consensus Recommendation
|Next Earnings (approx.)
|Company Fiscal Year
End Month
|Last Updated
|Hold
|--
|December
|23 Oct 2017
Analyst Recommendations and Revisions
|1-5 Linear Scale
|Current
|1 Month
Ago
|2 Month
Ago
|3 Month
Ago
|(1) BUY
|0
|0
|0
|0
|(2) OUTPERFORM
|1
|2
|2
|2
|(3) HOLD
|6
|6
|5
|5
|(4) UNDERPERFORM
|1
|0
|0
|0
|(5) SELL
|0
|0
|0
|0
|No Opinion
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Mean Rating
|3.00
|2.75
|2.71
|2.71
Consensus Estimates Analysis
Sales and Profit Figures in Turkey New Lira (TRY)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in Turkey New Lira (TRY)
|# of Estimates
|Mean
|High
|Low
|1 Year
Ago
|SALES (in millions)
|Year Ending Dec-17
|6
|5,262.48
|5,691.00
|4,775.81
|4,011.63
|Year Ending Dec-18
|5
|6,871.40
|7,708.00
|5,380.14
|5,082.46
|Earnings (per share)
|Year Ending Dec-17
|4
|1.10
|1.19
|0.94
|0.72
|Year Ending Dec-18
|3
|1.37
|1.44
|1.31
|0.82
|LT Growth Rate (%)
|1
|25.20
|25.20
|25.20
|42.37
Historical Surprises
Sales and Profit Figures in Turkey New Lira (TRY)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in Turkey New Lira (TRY)
|Estimates vs Actual
|Estimate
|Actual
|Difference
|Surprise %
|SALES (in millions)
|Quarter Ending Jun-17
|1,096.00
|1,167.07
|71.07
|6.48
|Quarter Ending Mar-17
|954.00
|990.43
|36.43
|3.82
|Quarter Ending Dec-16
|1,411.25
|1,620.25
|209.00
|14.81
|Quarter Ending Sep-16
|751.25
|734.90
|16.35
|2.18
|Quarter Ending Jun-16
|728.00
|780.98
|52.98
|7.28
Consensus Estimates Trend
Sales and Profit Figures in Turkey New Lira (TRY)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in Turkey New Lira (TRY)
|Current
|1 Week
Ago
|1 Month
Ago
|2 Month
Ago
|1 Year
Ago
|SALES (in millions)
|Year Ending Dec-17
|5,262.48
|5,262.48
|5,359.81
|5,257.01
|4,011.63
|Year Ending Dec-18
|6,871.40
|6,871.40
|7,244.22
|6,215.29
|5,082.46
|Earnings (per share)
|Year Ending Dec-17
|1.10
|1.16
|1.16
|1.15
|0.72
|Year Ending Dec-18
|1.37
|1.40
|1.40
|1.36
|0.82
Estimates Revisions Summary
|Last Week
|Last 4 Weeks
|Number Of Revisions:
|Up
|Down
|Up
|Down
|Revenue
|Year Ending Dec-17
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Year Ending Dec-18
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Earnings
|Year Ending Dec-17
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Year Ending Dec-18
|0
|0
|0
|0