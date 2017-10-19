Edition:
Aselsan Elektronik Sanayi ve Ticaret AS (ASELS.IS)

ASELS.IS on Istanbul Stock Exchange

29.76TRY
19 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

0.84TL (+2.90%)
Prev Close
28.92TL
Open
29.02TL
Day's High
29.86TL
Day's Low
29.02TL
Volume
9,107,740
Avg. Vol
6,033,437
52-wk High
29.86TL
52-wk Low
9.33TL

Consensus Recommendations

Consensus Recommendation Next Earnings (approx.) Company Fiscal Year
End Month		 Last Updated
Hold -- December 23 Oct 2017

Analyst Recommendations and Revisions

1-5 Linear Scale Current 1 Month
Ago		 2 Month
Ago		 3 Month
Ago
(1) BUY 0 0 0 0
(2) OUTPERFORM 1 2 2 2
(3) HOLD 6 6 5 5
(4) UNDERPERFORM 1 0 0 0
(5) SELL 0 0 0 0
No Opinion 0 0 0 0
Mean Rating 3.00 2.75 2.71 2.71

Consensus Estimates Analysis

Sales and Profit Figures in Turkey New Lira (TRY)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in Turkey New Lira (TRY)
  # of Estimates Mean High Low 1 Year
Ago
SALES (in millions)
Year Ending Dec-17 6 5,262.48 5,691.00 4,775.81 4,011.63
Year Ending Dec-18 5 6,871.40 7,708.00 5,380.14 5,082.46
Earnings (per share)
Year Ending Dec-17 4 1.10 1.19 0.94 0.72
Year Ending Dec-18 3 1.37 1.44 1.31 0.82
LT Growth Rate (%) 1 25.20 25.20 25.20 42.37

Historical Surprises

Sales and Profit Figures in Turkey New Lira (TRY)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in Turkey New Lira (TRY)
Estimates vs Actual Estimate Actual Difference Surprise %
SALES (in millions)
Quarter Ending Jun-17 1,096.00 1,167.07 71.07 6.48
Quarter Ending Mar-17 954.00 990.43 36.43 3.82
Quarter Ending Dec-16 1,411.25 1,620.25 209.00 14.81
Quarter Ending Sep-16 751.25 734.90 16.35 2.18
Quarter Ending Jun-16 728.00 780.98 52.98 7.28

Consensus Estimates Trend

Sales and Profit Figures in Turkey New Lira (TRY)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in Turkey New Lira (TRY)
  Current 1 Week
Ago		 1 Month
Ago		 2 Month
Ago		 1 Year
Ago
SALES (in millions)
Year Ending Dec-17 5,262.48 5,262.48 5,359.81 5,257.01 4,011.63
Year Ending Dec-18 6,871.40 6,871.40 7,244.22 6,215.29 5,082.46
Earnings (per share)
Year Ending Dec-17 1.10 1.16 1.16 1.15 0.72
Year Ending Dec-18 1.37 1.40 1.40 1.36 0.82

Estimates Revisions Summary

  Last Week Last 4 Weeks
Number Of Revisions: Up Down Up Down
Revenue
Year Ending Dec-17 0 0 0 0
Year Ending Dec-18 0 0 0 0
Earnings
Year Ending Dec-17 0 0 0 0
Year Ending Dec-18 0 0 0 0

Earnings vs. Estimates

