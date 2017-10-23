Asian Granito India Ltd (ASGI.NS)
ASGI.NS on National Stock Exchange of India
499.35INR
3:54pm IST
499.35INR
3:54pm IST
Change (% chg)
Rs-3.55 (-0.71%)
Rs-3.55 (-0.71%)
Prev Close
Rs502.90
Rs502.90
Open
Rs510.00
Rs510.00
Day's High
Rs512.25
Rs512.25
Day's Low
Rs498.00
Rs498.00
Volume
48,260
48,260
Avg. Vol
92,262
92,262
52-wk High
Rs518.00
Rs518.00
52-wk Low
Rs176.00
Rs176.00
Consensus Recommendations
|Consensus Recommendation
|Next Earnings (approx.)
|Company Fiscal Year
End Month
|Last Updated
|Buy
|--
|March
|23 Oct 2017
Analyst Recommendations and Revisions
|1-5 Linear Scale
|Current
|1 Month
Ago
|2 Month
Ago
|3 Month
Ago
|(1) BUY
|3
|2
|2
|2
|(2) OUTPERFORM
|3
|2
|2
|2
|(3) HOLD
|0
|0
|0
|0
|(4) UNDERPERFORM
|0
|0
|0
|0
|(5) SELL
|0
|0
|0
|0
|No Opinion
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Mean Rating
|1.50
|1.50
|1.50
|1.50
Consensus Estimates Analysis
Sales and Profit Figures in India Rupee (INR)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in India Rupee (INR)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in India Rupee (INR)
|# of Estimates
|Mean
|High
|Low
|1 Year
Ago
|SALES (in millions)
|Year Ending Mar-17
|4
|10,292.00
|10,807.00
|8,994.95
|--
|Year Ending Mar-18
|2
|11,143.20
|11,690.00
|10,596.40
|12,521.50
|Year Ending Mar-19
|1
|11,808.60
|11,808.60
|11,808.60
|--
|Earnings (per share)
|Year Ending Mar-17
|4
|12.19
|14.40
|8.26
|--
|Year Ending Mar-18
|2
|13.62
|15.90
|11.35
|17.35
|Year Ending Mar-19
|1
|13.66
|13.66
|13.66
|--
Historical Surprises
Sales and Profit Figures in India Rupee (INR)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in India Rupee (INR)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in India Rupee (INR)
|Estimates vs Actual
|Estimate
|Actual
|Difference
|Surprise %
|SALES (in millions)
|Quarter Ending Jun-17
|2,370.82
|2,027.84
|342.98
|14.47
|Quarter Ending Dec-16
|2,398.00
|2,201.19
|196.81
|8.21
|Quarter Ending Sep-16
|2,425.00
|2,422.86
|2.14
|0.09
|Quarter Ending Dec-15
|2,179.00
|2,154.92
|24.08
|1.10
|Quarter Ending Sep-15
|2,319.21
|2,353.98
|34.77
|1.50
|Earnings (per share)
|Quarter Ending Jun-17
|2.36
|2.40
|0.04
|1.69
|Quarter Ending Sep-15
|1.89
|1.99
|0.10
|5.29
|Quarter Ending Mar-15
|1.96
|1.93
|0.03
|1.53
Consensus Estimates Trend
Sales and Profit Figures in India Rupee (INR)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in India Rupee (INR)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in India Rupee (INR)
|Current
|1 Week
Ago
|1 Month
Ago
|2 Month
Ago
|1 Year
Ago
|SALES (in millions)
|Year Ending Mar-17
|10,292.00
|--
|--
|--
|--
|Year Ending Mar-18
|11,143.20
|11,551.50
|11,695.30
|11,695.30
|12,521.50
|Year Ending Mar-19
|11,808.60
|13,051.80
|13,051.80
|13,051.80
|--
|Earnings (per share)
|Year Ending Mar-17
|12.19
|--
|--
|--
|--
|Year Ending Mar-18
|13.62
|16.02
|16.14
|16.14
|17.35
|Year Ending Mar-19
|13.66
|20.83
|20.83
|20.83
|--
Estimates Revisions Summary
|Last Week
|Last 4 Weeks
|Number Of Revisions:
|Up
|Down
|Up
|Down
|Revenue
|Year Ending Mar-17
|--
|--
|--
|--
|Year Ending Mar-18
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Year Ending Mar-19
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Earnings
|Year Ending Mar-17
|--
|--
|--
|--
|Year Ending Mar-18
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Year Ending Mar-19
|0
|0
|0
|0
- RPT-ICRA ratings for Indian debt instruments-Sep 29
- BRIEF-Asian Granito India issues commercial papers worth 400 mln rupees
- BRIEF-Asian Granito India incorporates Camrola Quartz Ltd
- BRIEF-Asian Granito India gets orders worth 300 mln rupees for grestek series tiles
- BRIEF-Asian Granito India June-qtr consol profit from cont ops rises