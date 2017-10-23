Edition:
Ashok Leyland Ltd (ASOK.BO)

ASOK.BO on Bombay Stock Exchange

128.65INR
9:45am IST
Change (% chg)

Rs-0.40 (-0.31%)
Prev Close
Rs129.05
Open
Rs128.90
Day's High
Rs129.60
Day's Low
Rs128.50
Volume
52,781
Avg. Vol
1,280,578
52-wk High
Rs131.00
52-wk Low
Rs73.60

Consensus Recommendations

Consensus Recommendation Next Earnings (approx.) Company Fiscal Year
End Month		 Last Updated
Outperform 1.41 March 23 Oct 2017

Analyst Recommendations and Revisions

1-5 Linear Scale Current 1 Month
Ago		 2 Month
Ago		 3 Month
Ago
(1) BUY 10 9 9 9
(2) OUTPERFORM 14 14 15 17
(3) HOLD 9 9 10 8
(4) UNDERPERFORM 4 6 7 7
(5) SELL 2 2 2 2
No Opinion 0 0 0 0
Mean Rating 2.33 2.45 2.49 2.44

Consensus Estimates Analysis

Sales and Profit Figures in India Rupee (INR)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in India Rupee (INR)
  # of Estimates Mean High Low 1 Year
Ago
SALES (in millions)
Quarter Ending Mar-17 20 65,348.00 69,312.00 62,982.00 --
Quarter Ending Jun-18 1 55,872.90 55,872.90 55,872.90 --
Year Ending Mar-17 32 198,561.00 208,442.00 189,941.00 --
Year Ending Mar-18 36 231,170.00 250,145.00 197,177.00 251,823.00
Year Ending Mar-19 36 266,175.00 308,699.00 235,328.00 278,073.00
Earnings (per share)
Quarter Ending Mar-17 8 1.41 1.60 1.00 --
Quarter Ending Jun-18 1 1.31 1.31 1.31 --
Year Ending Mar-17 33 4.33 4.92 3.79 --
Year Ending Mar-18 37 4.76 5.41 3.66 6.03
Year Ending Mar-19 37 6.05 7.50 4.40 6.54
LT Growth Rate (%) 3 10.90 15.35 5.90 15.74

Historical Surprises

Sales and Profit Figures in India Rupee (INR)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in India Rupee (INR)
Estimates vs Actual Estimate Actual Difference Surprise %
SALES (in millions)
Quarter Ending Jun-17 40,725.50 42,377.80 1,652.29 4.06
Quarter Ending Mar-17 65,348.00 66,178.90 830.90 1.27
Quarter Ending Dec-16 44,964.90 43,351.50 1,613.39 3.59
Quarter Ending Sep-16 45,293.90 45,031.70 262.29 0.58
Quarter Ending Jun-16 42,647.60 41,757.90 889.71 2.09
Earnings (per share)
Quarter Ending Jun-17 0.75 0.42 0.33 43.79
Quarter Ending Mar-17 1.41 2.83 1.42 100.69
Quarter Ending Dec-16 0.82 0.65 0.17 20.55
Quarter Ending Sep-16 0.91 1.03 0.12 13.14
Quarter Ending Jun-16 0.66 1.02 0.36 54.87

Consensus Estimates Trend

Sales and Profit Figures in India Rupee (INR)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in India Rupee (INR)
  Current 1 Week
Ago		 1 Month
Ago		 2 Month
Ago		 1 Year
Ago
SALES (in millions)
Quarter Ending Mar-17 65,348.00 -- -- -- --
Quarter Ending Jun-18 55,872.90 55,872.90 -- -- --
Year Ending Mar-17 198,561.00 -- -- -- --
Year Ending Mar-18 231,170.00 230,174.00 229,699.00 229,214.00 251,823.00
Year Ending Mar-19 266,175.00 264,530.00 264,160.00 262,673.00 278,073.00
Earnings (per share)
Quarter Ending Mar-17 1.41 -- -- -- --
Quarter Ending Jun-18 1.31 1.31 -- -- --
Year Ending Mar-17 4.33 -- -- -- --
Year Ending Mar-18 4.76 4.70 4.69 4.67 6.03
Year Ending Mar-19 6.05 5.96 5.95 5.89 6.54

Estimates Revisions Summary

  Last Week Last 4 Weeks
Number Of Revisions: Up Down Up Down
Revenue
Quarter Ending Mar-17 -- -- -- --
Quarter Ending Jun-18 0 0 -- --
Year Ending Mar-17 -- -- -- --
Year Ending Mar-18 4 1 8 1
Year Ending Mar-19 5 0 10 0
Earnings
Quarter Ending Mar-17 -- -- -- --
Quarter Ending Jun-18 0 0 -- --
Year Ending Mar-17 -- -- -- --
Year Ending Mar-18 5 0 8 0
Year Ending Mar-19 4 0 8 0

Earnings vs. Estimates

Ashok Leyland Ltd News

