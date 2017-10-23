Ashok Leyland Ltd (ASOK.NS)
ASOK.NS on National Stock Exchange of India
128.20INR
3:58pm IST
Change (% chg)
Rs-0.95 (-0.74%)
Prev Close
Rs129.15
Open
Rs128.10
Day's High
Rs129.70
Day's Low
Rs127.35
Volume
8,245,170
Avg. Vol
10,500,172
52-wk High
Rs131.00
52-wk Low
Rs73.50
Consensus Recommendations
|Consensus Recommendation
|Next Earnings (approx.)
|Company Fiscal Year
End Month
|Last Updated
|Outperform
|1.41
|March
|23 Oct 2017
Analyst Recommendations and Revisions
|1-5 Linear Scale
|Current
|1 Month
Ago
|2 Month
Ago
|3 Month
Ago
|(1) BUY
|10
|9
|9
|9
|(2) OUTPERFORM
|14
|14
|15
|17
|(3) HOLD
|9
|9
|10
|8
|(4) UNDERPERFORM
|4
|6
|7
|7
|(5) SELL
|2
|2
|2
|2
|No Opinion
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Mean Rating
|2.33
|2.45
|2.49
|2.44
Consensus Estimates Analysis
Sales and Profit Figures in India Rupee (INR)
|# of Estimates
|Mean
|High
|Low
|1 Year
Ago
|SALES (in millions)
|Quarter Ending Mar-17
|20
|65,348.00
|69,312.00
|62,982.00
|--
|Quarter Ending Jun-18
|1
|55,872.90
|55,872.90
|55,872.90
|--
|Year Ending Mar-17
|32
|198,561.00
|208,442.00
|189,941.00
|--
|Year Ending Mar-18
|36
|231,170.00
|250,145.00
|197,177.00
|251,823.00
|Year Ending Mar-19
|36
|266,175.00
|308,699.00
|235,328.00
|278,073.00
|Earnings (per share)
|Quarter Ending Mar-17
|8
|1.41
|1.60
|1.00
|--
|Quarter Ending Jun-18
|1
|1.31
|1.31
|1.31
|--
|Year Ending Mar-17
|33
|4.33
|4.92
|3.79
|--
|Year Ending Mar-18
|37
|4.76
|5.41
|3.66
|6.03
|Year Ending Mar-19
|37
|6.05
|7.50
|4.40
|6.54
|LT Growth Rate (%)
|3
|10.90
|15.35
|5.90
|15.74
Historical Surprises
Sales and Profit Figures in India Rupee (INR)
|Estimates vs Actual
|Estimate
|Actual
|Difference
|Surprise %
|SALES (in millions)
|Quarter Ending Jun-17
|40,725.50
|42,377.80
|1,652.29
|4.06
|Quarter Ending Mar-17
|65,348.00
|66,178.90
|830.90
|1.27
|Quarter Ending Dec-16
|44,964.90
|43,351.50
|1,613.39
|3.59
|Quarter Ending Sep-16
|45,293.90
|45,031.70
|262.29
|0.58
|Quarter Ending Jun-16
|42,647.60
|41,757.90
|889.71
|2.09
|Earnings (per share)
|Quarter Ending Jun-17
|0.75
|0.42
|0.33
|43.79
|Quarter Ending Mar-17
|1.41
|2.83
|1.42
|100.69
|Quarter Ending Dec-16
|0.82
|0.65
|0.17
|20.55
|Quarter Ending Sep-16
|0.91
|1.03
|0.12
|13.14
|Quarter Ending Jun-16
|0.66
|1.02
|0.36
|54.87
Consensus Estimates Trend
Sales and Profit Figures in India Rupee (INR)
|Current
|1 Week
Ago
|1 Month
Ago
|2 Month
Ago
|1 Year
Ago
|SALES (in millions)
|Quarter Ending Mar-17
|65,348.00
|--
|--
|--
|--
|Quarter Ending Jun-18
|55,872.90
|55,872.90
|--
|--
|--
|Year Ending Mar-17
|198,561.00
|--
|--
|--
|--
|Year Ending Mar-18
|231,170.00
|230,174.00
|229,699.00
|229,214.00
|251,823.00
|Year Ending Mar-19
|266,175.00
|264,530.00
|264,160.00
|262,673.00
|278,073.00
|Earnings (per share)
|Quarter Ending Mar-17
|1.41
|--
|--
|--
|--
|Quarter Ending Jun-18
|1.31
|1.31
|--
|--
|--
|Year Ending Mar-17
|4.33
|--
|--
|--
|--
|Year Ending Mar-18
|4.76
|4.70
|4.69
|4.67
|6.03
|Year Ending Mar-19
|6.05
|5.96
|5.95
|5.89
|6.54
Estimates Revisions Summary
|Last Week
|Last 4 Weeks
|Number Of Revisions:
|Up
|Down
|Up
|Down
|Revenue
|Quarter Ending Mar-17
|--
|--
|--
|--
|Quarter Ending Jun-18
|0
|0
|--
|--
|Year Ending Mar-17
|--
|--
|--
|--
|Year Ending Mar-18
|4
|1
|8
|1
|Year Ending Mar-19
|5
|0
|10
|0
|Earnings
|Quarter Ending Mar-17
|--
|--
|--
|--
|Quarter Ending Jun-18
|0
|0
|--
|--
|Year Ending Mar-17
|--
|--
|--
|--
|Year Ending Mar-18
|5
|0
|8
|0
|Year Ending Mar-19
|4
|0
|8
|0
- BRIEF-India's Ashok Leyland Sept total sales up about 28 pct y-o-y
- BRIEF-Ashok Leyland says Ashok Leyland Defence Systems signs MOU with Rosoboronexport, ELCOM
- MEDIA-India's Ashok Leyland plans to boost LCV exports - Times of India
- BRIEF-India's Ashok Leyland August total sales up 25 pct
- BRIEF-Ashok Leyland gets order worth over 1.20 bln rupees from Rivigo