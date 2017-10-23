Edition:
India

Asian Paints Ltd (ASPN.NS)

ASPN.NS on National Stock Exchange of India

1,174.15INR
3:41pm IST
Change (% chg)

Rs-4.35 (-0.37%)
Prev Close
Rs1,178.50
Open
Rs1,184.45
Day's High
Rs1,191.85
Day's Low
Rs1,159.00
Volume
698,954
Avg. Vol
781,867
52-wk High
Rs1,262.00
52-wk Low
Rs851.10

Consensus Recommendations

Consensus Recommendation Next Earnings (approx.) Company Fiscal Year
End Month		 Last Updated
Hold 4.76 March 23 Oct 2017

Analyst Recommendations and Revisions

1-5 Linear Scale Current 1 Month
Ago		 2 Month
Ago		 3 Month
Ago
(1) BUY 2 2 2 2
(2) OUTPERFORM 9 9 9 10
(3) HOLD 13 13 13 13
(4) UNDERPERFORM 5 5 5 4
(5) SELL 2 2 3 3
No Opinion 0 0 0 0
Mean Rating 2.87 2.87 2.94 2.88

Consensus Estimates Analysis

Sales and Profit Figures in India Rupee (INR)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in India Rupee (INR)
  # of Estimates Mean High Low 1 Year
Ago
SALES (in millions)
Quarter Ending Mar-17 21 41,881.30 45,302.00 38,177.00 --
Quarter Ending Jun-18 2 46,936.70 50,401.30 43,472.00 --
Year Ending Mar-17 30 164,042.00 172,097.00 151,555.00 --
Year Ending Mar-18 31 179,104.00 200,790.00 166,169.00 202,381.00
Year Ending Mar-19 31 207,698.00 235,860.00 189,926.00 235,963.00
Earnings (per share)
Quarter Ending Mar-17 12 4.76 5.42 4.01 --
Quarter Ending Jun-18 3 5.81 6.49 5.44 --
Year Ending Mar-17 32 20.48 22.01 18.60 --
Year Ending Mar-18 32 22.47 24.67 20.30 26.21
Year Ending Mar-19 32 26.65 29.42 23.80 30.68
LT Growth Rate (%) 6 14.55 30.00 -7.40 21.37

Historical Surprises

Sales and Profit Figures in India Rupee (INR)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in India Rupee (INR)
Estimates vs Actual Estimate Actual Difference Surprise %
SALES (in millions)
Quarter Ending Jun-17 40,597.00 38,152.20 2,444.83 6.02
Quarter Ending Mar-17 41,881.30 39,524.50 2,356.83 5.63
Quarter Ending Dec-16 40,410.20 38,887.30 1,522.87 3.77
Quarter Ending Sep-16 41,450.20 37,205.10 4,245.08 10.24
Quarter Ending Jun-16 40,022.10 35,901.60 4,120.50 10.30
Earnings (per share)
Quarter Ending Jun-17 5.93 4.43 1.50 25.32
Quarter Ending Mar-17 4.76 4.82 0.06 1.34
Quarter Ending Dec-16 5.14 4.86 0.28 5.50
Quarter Ending Sep-16 5.40 4.96 0.44 8.19
Quarter Ending Jun-16 5.37 5.58 0.21 4.00

Consensus Estimates Trend

Sales and Profit Figures in India Rupee (INR)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in India Rupee (INR)
  Current 1 Week
Ago		 1 Month
Ago		 2 Month
Ago		 1 Year
Ago
SALES (in millions)
Quarter Ending Mar-17 41,881.30 -- -- -- --
Quarter Ending Jun-18 46,936.70 46,936.70 46,936.70 46,936.70 --
Year Ending Mar-17 164,042.00 -- -- -- --
Year Ending Mar-18 179,104.00 179,422.00 179,404.00 179,654.00 202,381.00
Year Ending Mar-19 207,698.00 207,825.00 207,808.00 208,089.00 235,963.00
Earnings (per share)
Quarter Ending Mar-17 4.76 -- -- -- --
Quarter Ending Jun-18 5.81 5.81 5.81 5.81 --
Year Ending Mar-17 20.48 -- -- -- --
Year Ending Mar-18 22.47 22.47 22.49 22.59 26.21
Year Ending Mar-19 26.65 26.65 26.66 26.77 30.68

Estimates Revisions Summary

  Last Week Last 4 Weeks
Number Of Revisions: Up Down Up Down
Revenue
Quarter Ending Mar-17 -- -- -- --
Quarter Ending Jun-18 0 0 0 0
Year Ending Mar-17 -- -- -- --
Year Ending Mar-18 0 1 1 1
Year Ending Mar-19 0 1 1 1
Earnings
Quarter Ending Mar-17 -- -- -- --
Quarter Ending Jun-18 0 0 0 0
Year Ending Mar-17 -- -- -- --
Year Ending Mar-18 0 0 0 1
Year Ending Mar-19 0 0 0 1

Earnings vs. Estimates

