Astral Poly Technik Ltd (ASPT.NS)
ASPT.NS on National Stock Exchange of India
750.05INR
3:29pm IST
Change (% chg)
Rs8.90 (+1.20%)
Prev Close
Rs741.15
Open
Rs735.00
Day's High
Rs754.00
Day's Low
Rs735.00
Volume
46,641
Avg. Vol
78,330
52-wk High
Rs765.00
52-wk Low
Rs367.05
Consensus Recommendations
|Consensus Recommendation
|Next Earnings (approx.)
|Company Fiscal Year
End Month
|Last Updated
|Outperform
|4.21
|March
|23 Oct 2017
Analyst Recommendations and Revisions
|1-5 Linear Scale
|Current
|1 Month
Ago
|2 Month
Ago
|3 Month
Ago
|(1) BUY
|3
|3
|3
|3
|(2) OUTPERFORM
|6
|6
|6
|6
|(3) HOLD
|1
|1
|1
|1
|(4) UNDERPERFORM
|1
|1
|1
|0
|(5) SELL
|1
|1
|1
|1
|No Opinion
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Mean Rating
|2.25
|2.25
|2.25
|2.09
Consensus Estimates Analysis
Sales and Profit Figures in India Rupee (INR)
|# of Estimates
|Mean
|High
|Low
|1 Year
Ago
|SALES (in millions)
|Quarter Ending Mar-17
|5
|5,726.00
|6,100.00
|4,789.00
|--
|Year Ending Mar-17
|10
|19,128.70
|20,024.00
|18,697.50
|--
|Year Ending Mar-18
|11
|22,333.40
|23,876.00
|21,602.00
|24,873.00
|Year Ending Mar-19
|12
|27,039.10
|29,784.00
|25,387.00
|29,859.70
|Earnings (per share)
|Quarter Ending Mar-17
|3
|4.21
|4.60
|3.64
|--
|Year Ending Mar-17
|10
|11.74
|12.87
|10.40
|--
|Year Ending Mar-18
|11
|15.93
|19.30
|14.20
|16.03
|Year Ending Mar-19
|12
|20.72
|27.70
|16.75
|20.15
Historical Surprises
Sales and Profit Figures in India Rupee (INR)
|Estimates vs Actual
|Estimate
|Actual
|Difference
|Surprise %
|SALES (in millions)
|Quarter Ending Jun-17
|4,792.48
|4,073.20
|719.28
|15.01
|Quarter Ending Mar-17
|5,726.00
|5,816.00
|90.00
|1.57
|Quarter Ending Dec-16
|4,497.80
|4,498.20
|0.40
|0.01
|Quarter Ending Sep-16
|4,692.21
|4,365.50
|326.71
|6.96
|Quarter Ending Jun-16
|4,237.00
|4,205.30
|31.70
|0.75
|Earnings (per share)
|Quarter Ending Jun-17
|2.94
|2.07
|0.87
|29.67
|Quarter Ending Mar-17
|4.21
|4.70
|0.49
|11.55
|Quarter Ending Dec-16
|3.33
|2.70
|0.62
|18.80
|Quarter Ending Sep-16
|2.53
|2.51
|0.02
|0.59
|Quarter Ending Jun-16
|2.10
|2.19
|0.09
|4.29
Consensus Estimates Trend
Sales and Profit Figures in India Rupee (INR)
|Current
|1 Week
Ago
|1 Month
Ago
|2 Month
Ago
|1 Year
Ago
|SALES (in millions)
|Quarter Ending Mar-17
|5,726.00
|--
|--
|--
|--
|Year Ending Mar-17
|19,128.70
|--
|--
|--
|--
|Year Ending Mar-18
|22,333.40
|22,507.30
|22,507.30
|22,450.40
|24,873.00
|Year Ending Mar-19
|27,039.10
|27,039.10
|27,039.10
|26,971.30
|29,859.70
|Earnings (per share)
|Quarter Ending Mar-17
|4.21
|--
|--
|--
|--
|Year Ending Mar-17
|11.74
|--
|--
|--
|--
|Year Ending Mar-18
|15.93
|15.79
|15.79
|15.79
|16.03
|Year Ending Mar-19
|20.72
|20.72
|20.72
|20.71
|20.15
Estimates Revisions Summary
|Last Week
|Last 4 Weeks
|Number Of Revisions:
|Up
|Down
|Up
|Down
|Revenue
|Quarter Ending Mar-17
|--
|--
|--
|--
|Year Ending Mar-17
|--
|--
|--
|--
|Year Ending Mar-18
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Year Ending Mar-19
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Earnings
|Quarter Ending Mar-17
|--
|--
|--
|--
|Year Ending Mar-17
|--
|--
|--
|--
|Year Ending Mar-18
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Year Ending Mar-19
|0
|0
|0
|0