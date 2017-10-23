Sales and Profit Figures in India Rupee (INR)

Earnings and Dividend Figures in India Rupee (INR)

# of Estimates Mean High Low 1 Year

Ago SALES (in millions) Quarter Ending Mar-17 5 5,726.00 6,100.00 4,789.00 -- Year Ending Mar-17 10 19,128.70 20,024.00 18,697.50 -- Year Ending Mar-18 11 22,333.40 23,876.00 21,602.00 24,873.00 Year Ending Mar-19 12 27,039.10 29,784.00 25,387.00 29,859.70 Earnings (per share) Quarter Ending Mar-17 3 4.21 4.60 3.64 -- Year Ending Mar-17 10 11.74 12.87 10.40 -- Year Ending Mar-18 11 15.93 19.30 14.20 16.03 Year Ending Mar-19 12 20.72 27.70 16.75 20.15