Astral Poly Technik Ltd (ASPT.NS)

ASPT.NS on National Stock Exchange of India

750.05INR
3:29pm IST
Change (% chg)

Rs8.90 (+1.20%)
Prev Close
Rs741.15
Open
Rs735.00
Day's High
Rs754.00
Day's Low
Rs735.00
Volume
46,641
Avg. Vol
78,330
52-wk High
Rs765.00
52-wk Low
Rs367.05

Consensus Recommendations

Consensus Recommendation Next Earnings (approx.) Company Fiscal Year
End Month		 Last Updated
Outperform 4.21 March 23 Oct 2017

Analyst Recommendations and Revisions

1-5 Linear Scale Current 1 Month
Ago		 2 Month
Ago		 3 Month
Ago
(1) BUY 3 3 3 3
(2) OUTPERFORM 6 6 6 6
(3) HOLD 1 1 1 1
(4) UNDERPERFORM 1 1 1 0
(5) SELL 1 1 1 1
No Opinion 0 0 0 0
Mean Rating 2.25 2.25 2.25 2.09

Consensus Estimates Analysis

Sales and Profit Figures in India Rupee (INR)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in India Rupee (INR)
  # of Estimates Mean High Low 1 Year
Ago
SALES (in millions)
Quarter Ending Mar-17 5 5,726.00 6,100.00 4,789.00 --
Year Ending Mar-17 10 19,128.70 20,024.00 18,697.50 --
Year Ending Mar-18 11 22,333.40 23,876.00 21,602.00 24,873.00
Year Ending Mar-19 12 27,039.10 29,784.00 25,387.00 29,859.70
Earnings (per share)
Quarter Ending Mar-17 3 4.21 4.60 3.64 --
Year Ending Mar-17 10 11.74 12.87 10.40 --
Year Ending Mar-18 11 15.93 19.30 14.20 16.03
Year Ending Mar-19 12 20.72 27.70 16.75 20.15

Historical Surprises

Sales and Profit Figures in India Rupee (INR)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in India Rupee (INR)
Estimates vs Actual Estimate Actual Difference Surprise %
SALES (in millions)
Quarter Ending Jun-17 4,792.48 4,073.20 719.28 15.01
Quarter Ending Mar-17 5,726.00 5,816.00 90.00 1.57
Quarter Ending Dec-16 4,497.80 4,498.20 0.40 0.01
Quarter Ending Sep-16 4,692.21 4,365.50 326.71 6.96
Quarter Ending Jun-16 4,237.00 4,205.30 31.70 0.75
Earnings (per share)
Quarter Ending Jun-17 2.94 2.07 0.87 29.67
Quarter Ending Mar-17 4.21 4.70 0.49 11.55
Quarter Ending Dec-16 3.33 2.70 0.62 18.80
Quarter Ending Sep-16 2.53 2.51 0.02 0.59
Quarter Ending Jun-16 2.10 2.19 0.09 4.29

Consensus Estimates Trend

Sales and Profit Figures in India Rupee (INR)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in India Rupee (INR)
  Current 1 Week
Ago		 1 Month
Ago		 2 Month
Ago		 1 Year
Ago
SALES (in millions)
Quarter Ending Mar-17 5,726.00 -- -- -- --
Year Ending Mar-17 19,128.70 -- -- -- --
Year Ending Mar-18 22,333.40 22,507.30 22,507.30 22,450.40 24,873.00
Year Ending Mar-19 27,039.10 27,039.10 27,039.10 26,971.30 29,859.70
Earnings (per share)
Quarter Ending Mar-17 4.21 -- -- -- --
Year Ending Mar-17 11.74 -- -- -- --
Year Ending Mar-18 15.93 15.79 15.79 15.79 16.03
Year Ending Mar-19 20.72 20.72 20.72 20.71 20.15

Estimates Revisions Summary

  Last Week Last 4 Weeks
Number Of Revisions: Up Down Up Down
Revenue
Quarter Ending Mar-17 -- -- -- --
Year Ending Mar-17 -- -- -- --
Year Ending Mar-18 0 0 0 0
Year Ending Mar-19 0 0 0 0
Earnings
Quarter Ending Mar-17 -- -- -- --
Year Ending Mar-17 -- -- -- --
Year Ending Mar-18 0 0 0 0
Year Ending Mar-19 0 0 0 0

Earnings vs. Estimates

