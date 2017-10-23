Astra Micro Wave Products Ltd (ASTM.NS)
ASTM.NS on National Stock Exchange of India
126.00INR
3:52pm IST
Change (% chg)
Rs1.60 (+1.29%)
Prev Close
Rs124.40
Open
Rs127.00
Day's High
Rs128.80
Day's Low
Rs124.00
Volume
349,018
Avg. Vol
253,450
52-wk High
Rs149.25
52-wk Low
Rs101.50
Consensus Recommendations
|Consensus Recommendation
|Next Earnings (approx.)
|Company Fiscal Year
End Month
|Last Updated
|Outperform
|--
|March
|23 Oct 2017
Analyst Recommendations and Revisions
|1-5 Linear Scale
|Current
|1 Month
Ago
|2 Month
Ago
|3 Month
Ago
|(1) BUY
|0
|0
|1
|1
|(2) OUTPERFORM
|1
|1
|1
|1
|(3) HOLD
|0
|0
|0
|0
|(4) UNDERPERFORM
|0
|0
|0
|0
|(5) SELL
|0
|0
|0
|0
|No Opinion
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Mean Rating
|2.00
|2.00
|1.50
|1.50
Consensus Estimates Analysis
Sales and Profit Figures in India Rupee (INR)
|# of Estimates
|Mean
|High
|Low
|1 Year
Ago
|SALES (in millions)
|Year Ending Mar-17
|3
|4,358.67
|4,661.00
|4,065.00
|--
|Year Ending Mar-18
|2
|4,442.50
|4,454.00
|4,431.00
|5,922.25
|Year Ending Mar-19
|2
|5,257.50
|5,261.00
|5,254.00
|--
|Earnings (per share)
|Year Ending Mar-17
|3
|6.43
|7.20
|5.30
|--
|Year Ending Mar-18
|2
|7.65
|8.00
|7.30
|9.80
|Year Ending Mar-19
|2
|9.80
|9.80
|9.80
|--
Historical Surprises
Sales and Profit Figures in India Rupee (INR)
|Estimates vs Actual
|Estimate
|Actual
|Difference
|Surprise %
|SALES (in millions)
|Quarter Ending Sep-15
|951.00
|1,062.20
|111.20
|11.69
|Quarter Ending Mar-15
|1,396.58
|1,080.78
|315.80
|22.61
|Quarter Ending Jun-12
|517.55
|179.07
|338.48
|65.40
|Earnings (per share)
|Quarter Ending Sep-15
|0.70
|2.21
|1.51
|215.71
|Quarter Ending Jun-12
|1.03
|-0.36
|1.39
|135.05
Consensus Estimates Trend
Sales and Profit Figures in India Rupee (INR)
|Current
|1 Week
Ago
|1 Month
Ago
|2 Month
Ago
|1 Year
Ago
|SALES (in millions)
|Year Ending Mar-17
|4,358.67
|--
|--
|--
|--
|Year Ending Mar-18
|4,442.50
|4,442.50
|4,652.00
|4,652.00
|5,922.25
|Year Ending Mar-19
|5,257.50
|5,257.50
|5,667.00
|5,667.00
|--
|Earnings (per share)
|Year Ending Mar-17
|6.43
|--
|--
|--
|--
|Year Ending Mar-18
|7.65
|7.65
|7.70
|7.70
|9.80
|Year Ending Mar-19
|9.80
|9.80
|10.10
|10.10
|--
Estimates Revisions Summary
|Last Week
|Last 4 Weeks
|Number Of Revisions:
|Up
|Down
|Up
|Down
|Revenue
|Year Ending Mar-17
|--
|--
|--
|--
|Year Ending Mar-18
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Year Ending Mar-19
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Earnings
|Year Ending Mar-17
|--
|--
|--
|--
|Year Ending Mar-18
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Year Ending Mar-19
|0
|0
|0
|1