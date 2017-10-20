Edition:
India

Alimentation Couche Tard Inc (ATDb.TO)

ATDb.TO on Toronto Stock Exchange

59.06CAD
20 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

-- (--)
Prev Close
$59.06
Open
--
Day's High
--
Day's Low
--
Volume
--
Avg. Vol
919,877
52-wk High
$68.21
52-wk Low
$56.06

Consensus Recommendations

Consensus Recommendation Next Earnings (approx.) Company Fiscal Year
End Month		 Last Updated
Outperform 0.46 April 23 Oct 2017

Analyst Recommendations and Revisions

1-5 Linear Scale Current 1 Month
Ago		 2 Month
Ago		 3 Month
Ago
(1) BUY 2 1 2 3
(2) OUTPERFORM 11 11 11 11
(3) HOLD 0 1 0 0
(4) UNDERPERFORM 0 0 0 0
(5) SELL 0 0 0 0
No Opinion 0 0 0 0
Mean Rating 1.85 2.00 1.85 1.79

Consensus Estimates Analysis

Sales and Profit Figures in US Dollar (USD)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in US Dollar (USD)
  # of Estimates Mean High Low 1 Year
Ago
SALES (in millions)
Quarter Ending Apr-17 6 9,389.11 9,838.00 8,896.14 --
Quarter Ending Jul-18 2 12,825.50 13,795.30 11,855.70 11,380.20
Year Ending Apr-17 13 37,733.60 38,120.00 37,178.00 --
Year Ending Apr-18 10 47,442.90 49,955.00 44,950.00 51,109.60
Year Ending Apr-19 11 53,398.10 57,148.20 49,446.00 50,877.40
Earnings (per share)
Quarter Ending Apr-17 12 0.46 0.55 0.42 --
Quarter Ending Jul-18 5 0.78 0.93 0.70 0.78
Year Ending Apr-17 14 2.20 3.00 2.10 --
Year Ending Apr-18 12 2.71 3.01 2.52 2.88
Year Ending Apr-19 11 3.12 3.68 2.75 3.11
LT Growth Rate (%) 2 16.27 20.55 12.00 15.11

Historical Surprises

Sales and Profit Figures in US Dollar (USD)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in US Dollar (USD)
Estimates vs Actual Estimate Actual Difference Surprise %
SALES (in millions)
Quarter Ending Jul-17 10,135.00 9,847.20 287.82 2.84
Quarter Ending Apr-17 9,389.11 9,622.60 233.49 2.49
Quarter Ending Jan-17 11,177.60 11,415.80 238.22 2.13
Quarter Ending Oct-16 8,909.53 8,445.50 464.03 5.21
Quarter Ending Jul-16 8,820.97 8,420.60 400.37 4.54
Earnings (per share)
Quarter Ending Jul-17 0.65 0.67 0.02 2.93
Quarter Ending Apr-17 0.46 0.52 0.06 13.71
Quarter Ending Jan-17 0.66 0.53 0.13 19.45
Quarter Ending Oct-16 0.59 0.58 0.01 1.13
Quarter Ending Jul-16 0.58 0.58 0.00 0.31

Consensus Estimates Trend

Sales and Profit Figures in US Dollar (USD)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in US Dollar (USD)
  Current 1 Week
Ago		 1 Month
Ago		 2 Month
Ago		 1 Year
Ago
SALES (in millions)
Quarter Ending Apr-17 9,389.11 -- -- -- --
Quarter Ending Jul-18 12,825.50 12,825.50 12,825.50 12,559.90 11,380.20
Year Ending Apr-17 37,733.60 -- -- -- --
Year Ending Apr-18 47,442.90 47,442.90 46,947.00 47,715.20 51,109.60
Year Ending Apr-19 53,398.10 53,398.10 53,396.80 53,791.00 50,877.40
Earnings (per share)
Quarter Ending Apr-17 0.46 -- -- -- --
Quarter Ending Jul-18 0.78 0.78 0.78 0.79 0.78
Year Ending Apr-17 2.20 -- -- -- --
Year Ending Apr-18 2.71 2.71 2.71 2.72 2.88
Year Ending Apr-19 3.12 3.11 3.11 3.11 3.11

Estimates Revisions Summary

  Last Week Last 4 Weeks
Number Of Revisions: Up Down Up Down
Revenue
Quarter Ending Apr-17 -- -- -- --
Quarter Ending Jul-18 0 0 0 0
Year Ending Apr-17 -- -- -- --
Year Ending Apr-18 0 0 1 0
Year Ending Apr-19 0 0 1 0
Earnings
Quarter Ending Apr-17 -- -- -- --
Quarter Ending Jul-18 0 0 0 0
Year Ending Apr-17 -- -- -- --
Year Ending Apr-18 1 0 1 1
Year Ending Apr-19 1 0 2 0

Earnings vs. Estimates

» More Financials

Alimentation Couche Tard Inc News

» More ATDb.TO News