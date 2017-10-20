Alimentation Couche Tard Inc (ATDb.TO)
ATDb.TO on Toronto Stock Exchange
59.06CAD
20 Oct 2017
59.06CAD
20 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)
-- (--)
-- (--)
Prev Close
$59.06
$59.06
Open
--
--
Day's High
--
--
Day's Low
--
--
Volume
--
--
Avg. Vol
919,877
919,877
52-wk High
$68.21
$68.21
52-wk Low
$56.06
$56.06
Consensus Recommendations
|Consensus Recommendation
|Next Earnings (approx.)
|Company Fiscal Year
End Month
|Last Updated
|Outperform
|0.46
|April
|23 Oct 2017
Analyst Recommendations and Revisions
|1-5 Linear Scale
|Current
|1 Month
Ago
|2 Month
Ago
|3 Month
Ago
|(1) BUY
|2
|1
|2
|3
|(2) OUTPERFORM
|11
|11
|11
|11
|(3) HOLD
|0
|1
|0
|0
|(4) UNDERPERFORM
|0
|0
|0
|0
|(5) SELL
|0
|0
|0
|0
|No Opinion
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Mean Rating
|1.85
|2.00
|1.85
|1.79
Consensus Estimates Analysis
Sales and Profit Figures in US Dollar (USD)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in US Dollar (USD)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in US Dollar (USD)
|# of Estimates
|Mean
|High
|Low
|1 Year
Ago
|SALES (in millions)
|Quarter Ending Apr-17
|6
|9,389.11
|9,838.00
|8,896.14
|--
|Quarter Ending Jul-18
|2
|12,825.50
|13,795.30
|11,855.70
|11,380.20
|Year Ending Apr-17
|13
|37,733.60
|38,120.00
|37,178.00
|--
|Year Ending Apr-18
|10
|47,442.90
|49,955.00
|44,950.00
|51,109.60
|Year Ending Apr-19
|11
|53,398.10
|57,148.20
|49,446.00
|50,877.40
|Earnings (per share)
|Quarter Ending Apr-17
|12
|0.46
|0.55
|0.42
|--
|Quarter Ending Jul-18
|5
|0.78
|0.93
|0.70
|0.78
|Year Ending Apr-17
|14
|2.20
|3.00
|2.10
|--
|Year Ending Apr-18
|12
|2.71
|3.01
|2.52
|2.88
|Year Ending Apr-19
|11
|3.12
|3.68
|2.75
|3.11
|LT Growth Rate (%)
|2
|16.27
|20.55
|12.00
|15.11
Historical Surprises
Sales and Profit Figures in US Dollar (USD)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in US Dollar (USD)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in US Dollar (USD)
|Estimates vs Actual
|Estimate
|Actual
|Difference
|Surprise %
|SALES (in millions)
|Quarter Ending Jul-17
|10,135.00
|9,847.20
|287.82
|2.84
|Quarter Ending Apr-17
|9,389.11
|9,622.60
|233.49
|2.49
|Quarter Ending Jan-17
|11,177.60
|11,415.80
|238.22
|2.13
|Quarter Ending Oct-16
|8,909.53
|8,445.50
|464.03
|5.21
|Quarter Ending Jul-16
|8,820.97
|8,420.60
|400.37
|4.54
|Earnings (per share)
|Quarter Ending Jul-17
|0.65
|0.67
|0.02
|2.93
|Quarter Ending Apr-17
|0.46
|0.52
|0.06
|13.71
|Quarter Ending Jan-17
|0.66
|0.53
|0.13
|19.45
|Quarter Ending Oct-16
|0.59
|0.58
|0.01
|1.13
|Quarter Ending Jul-16
|0.58
|0.58
|0.00
|0.31
Consensus Estimates Trend
Sales and Profit Figures in US Dollar (USD)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in US Dollar (USD)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in US Dollar (USD)
|Current
|1 Week
Ago
|1 Month
Ago
|2 Month
Ago
|1 Year
Ago
|SALES (in millions)
|Quarter Ending Apr-17
|9,389.11
|--
|--
|--
|--
|Quarter Ending Jul-18
|12,825.50
|12,825.50
|12,825.50
|12,559.90
|11,380.20
|Year Ending Apr-17
|37,733.60
|--
|--
|--
|--
|Year Ending Apr-18
|47,442.90
|47,442.90
|46,947.00
|47,715.20
|51,109.60
|Year Ending Apr-19
|53,398.10
|53,398.10
|53,396.80
|53,791.00
|50,877.40
|Earnings (per share)
|Quarter Ending Apr-17
|0.46
|--
|--
|--
|--
|Quarter Ending Jul-18
|0.78
|0.78
|0.78
|0.79
|0.78
|Year Ending Apr-17
|2.20
|--
|--
|--
|--
|Year Ending Apr-18
|2.71
|2.71
|2.71
|2.72
|2.88
|Year Ending Apr-19
|3.12
|3.11
|3.11
|3.11
|3.11
Estimates Revisions Summary
|Last Week
|Last 4 Weeks
|Number Of Revisions:
|Up
|Down
|Up
|Down
|Revenue
|Quarter Ending Apr-17
|--
|--
|--
|--
|Quarter Ending Jul-18
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Year Ending Apr-17
|--
|--
|--
|--
|Year Ending Apr-18
|0
|0
|1
|0
|Year Ending Apr-19
|0
|0
|1
|0
|Earnings
|Quarter Ending Apr-17
|--
|--
|--
|--
|Quarter Ending Jul-18
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Year Ending Apr-17
|--
|--
|--
|--
|Year Ending Apr-18
|1
|0
|1
|1
|Year Ending Apr-19
|1
|0
|2
|0
- PRESS DIGEST-Canada-Oct 13
- BRIEF-Alimentation Couche-Tard intends to repurchase 4.4 mln of shares held by Metro
- BRIEF-Metro enters agreements to sell majority of its holding in Alimentation Couche-Tard
- UPDATE 1-Canada's Metro to sell majority stake in Couche Tard for C$1.5 bln
- Canada's Metro to sell majority of its stake in Couche Tard