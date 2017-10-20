Sales and Profit Figures in US Dollar (USD)

Earnings and Dividend Figures in US Dollar (USD)

# of Estimates Mean High Low 1 Year

Ago SALES (in millions) Quarter Ending Apr-17 6 9,389.11 9,838.00 8,896.14 -- Quarter Ending Jul-18 2 12,825.50 13,795.30 11,855.70 11,380.20 Year Ending Apr-17 13 37,733.60 38,120.00 37,178.00 -- Year Ending Apr-18 10 47,442.90 49,955.00 44,950.00 51,109.60 Year Ending Apr-19 11 53,398.10 57,148.20 49,446.00 50,877.40 Earnings (per share) Quarter Ending Apr-17 12 0.46 0.55 0.42 -- Quarter Ending Jul-18 5 0.78 0.93 0.70 0.78 Year Ending Apr-17 14 2.20 3.00 2.10 -- Year Ending Apr-18 12 2.71 3.01 2.52 2.88 Year Ending Apr-19 11 3.12 3.68 2.75 3.11 LT Growth Rate (%) 2 16.27 20.55 12.00 15.11