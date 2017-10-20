Sales and Profit Figures in Euro (EUR)

Earnings and Dividend Figures in Euro (EUR)

# of Estimates Mean High Low 1 Year

Ago SALES (in millions) Year Ending Dec-17 18 12,801.70 12,951.20 12,672.00 12,079.20 Year Ending Dec-18 18 13,119.60 13,427.00 12,835.00 12,291.40 Earnings (per share) Year Ending Dec-17 20 8.27 9.19 6.60 7.53 Year Ending Dec-18 20 8.98 10.20 7.51 8.09 LT Growth Rate (%) 1 10.11 10.11 10.11 9.82