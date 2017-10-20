Edition:
Atos SE (ATOS.PA)

ATOS.PA on Paris Stock Exchange

130.90EUR
20 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

-- (--)
Prev Close
€130.90
Open
--
Day's High
--
Day's Low
--
Volume
--
Avg. Vol
235,282
52-wk High
€135.40
52-wk Low
€90.75

Consensus Recommendations

Consensus Recommendation Next Earnings (approx.) Company Fiscal Year
End Month		 Last Updated
Outperform -- December 23 Oct 2017

Analyst Recommendations and Revisions

1-5 Linear Scale Current 1 Month
Ago		 2 Month
Ago		 3 Month
Ago
(1) BUY 4 4 4 4
(2) OUTPERFORM 7 5 5 6
(3) HOLD 8 10 10 9
(4) UNDERPERFORM 2 2 2 2
(5) SELL 0 0 0 0
No Opinion 0 0 0 0
Mean Rating 2.38 2.48 2.48 2.43

Consensus Estimates Analysis

Sales and Profit Figures in Euro (EUR)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in Euro (EUR)
  # of Estimates Mean High Low 1 Year
Ago
SALES (in millions)
Year Ending Dec-17 18 12,801.70 12,951.20 12,672.00 12,079.20
Year Ending Dec-18 18 13,119.60 13,427.00 12,835.00 12,291.40
Earnings (per share)
Year Ending Dec-17 20 8.27 9.19 6.60 7.53
Year Ending Dec-18 20 8.98 10.20 7.51 8.09
LT Growth Rate (%) 1 10.11 10.11 10.11 9.82

Historical Surprises

Sales and Profit Figures in Euro (EUR)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in Euro (EUR)
Estimates vs Actual Estimate Actual Difference Surprise %
SALES (in millions)
Quarter Ending Jun-12 2,141.00 2,203.00 62.00 2.90
Quarter Ending Mar-12 1,811.33 2,163.00 351.67 19.41
Quarter Ending Sep-11 2,077.73 2,093.00 15.27 0.74
Quarter Ending Jun-11 1,249.50 1,248.00 1.50 0.12
Quarter Ending Mar-11 1,237.10 1,228.00 9.10 0.74

Consensus Estimates Trend

Sales and Profit Figures in Euro (EUR)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in Euro (EUR)
  Current 1 Week
Ago		 1 Month
Ago		 2 Month
Ago		 1 Year
Ago
SALES (in millions)
Year Ending Dec-17 12,801.70 12,816.90 12,814.20 12,781.80 12,079.20
Year Ending Dec-18 13,119.60 13,121.70 13,107.30 13,076.50 12,291.40
Earnings (per share)
Year Ending Dec-17 8.27 8.28 8.28 8.27 7.53
Year Ending Dec-18 8.98 8.98 8.96 8.93 8.09

Estimates Revisions Summary

  Last Week Last 4 Weeks
Number Of Revisions: Up Down Up Down
Revenue
Year Ending Dec-17 0 3 2 4
Year Ending Dec-18 2 1 5 1
Earnings
Year Ending Dec-17 0 3 1 5
Year Ending Dec-18 3 1 5 1

Earnings vs. Estimates

