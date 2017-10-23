Attijariwafa Bank SA (ATW.CS)
ATW.CS on Casablanca Stock Exchange
473.60MAD
23 Oct 2017
473.60MAD
23 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)
null0.60 (+0.13%)
null0.60 (+0.13%)
Prev Close
null473.00
null473.00
Open
null475.00
null475.00
Day's High
null475.50
null475.50
Day's Low
null473.60
null473.60
Volume
12,556
12,556
Avg. Vol
47,604
47,604
52-wk High
null485.00
null485.00
52-wk Low
null377.00
null377.00
Consensus Recommendations
|Consensus Recommendation
|Next Earnings (approx.)
|Company Fiscal Year
End Month
|Last Updated
|Hold
|--
|December
|24 Oct 2017
Analyst Recommendations and Revisions
|1-5 Linear Scale
|Current
|1 Month
Ago
|2 Month
Ago
|3 Month
Ago
|(1) BUY
|0
|0
|0
|0
|(2) OUTPERFORM
|2
|2
|2
|2
|(3) HOLD
|3
|3
|3
|3
|(4) UNDERPERFORM
|0
|1
|1
|1
|(5) SELL
|1
|0
|0
|0
|No Opinion
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Mean Rating
|3.00
|2.83
|2.83
|2.83
Consensus Estimates Analysis
Sales and Profit Figures in Moroccan Dirham (MAD)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in Moroccan Dirham (MAD)
|# of Estimates
|Mean
|High
|Low
|1 Year
Ago
|SALES (in millions)
|Year Ending Dec-17
|5
|21,013.10
|22,038.00
|20,209.00
|20,705.70
|Year Ending Dec-18
|4
|22,347.20
|23,627.00
|20,916.00
|22,198.80
|Earnings (per share)
|Year Ending Dec-17
|6
|26.60
|36.24
|23.47
|24.32
|Year Ending Dec-18
|5
|27.19
|29.00
|24.23
|25.96
Historical Surprises
No historical surprise data available.
Consensus Estimates Trend
Sales and Profit Figures in Moroccan Dirham (MAD)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in Moroccan Dirham (MAD)
|Current
|1 Week
Ago
|1 Month
Ago
|2 Month
Ago
|1 Year
Ago
|SALES (in millions)
|Year Ending Dec-17
|21,013.10
|21,013.10
|20,921.60
|20,829.50
|20,705.70
|Year Ending Dec-18
|22,347.20
|22,347.20
|22,108.50
|22,108.50
|22,198.80
|Earnings (per share)
|Year Ending Dec-17
|26.60
|26.60
|26.15
|26.24
|24.32
|Year Ending Dec-18
|27.19
|27.19
|26.10
|26.78
|25.96
Estimates Revisions Summary
|Last Week
|Last 4 Weeks
|Number Of Revisions:
|Up
|Down
|Up
|Down
|Revenue
|Year Ending Dec-17
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Year Ending Dec-18
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Earnings
|Year Ending Dec-17
|0
|0
|2
|0
|Year Ending Dec-18
|0
|0
|1
|0
