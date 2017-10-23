Sales and Profit Figures in Moroccan Dirham (MAD)

Earnings and Dividend Figures in Moroccan Dirham (MAD)

# of Estimates Mean High Low 1 Year

Ago SALES (in millions) Year Ending Dec-17 5 21,013.10 22,038.00 20,209.00 20,705.70 Year Ending Dec-18 4 22,347.20 23,627.00 20,916.00 22,198.80 Earnings (per share) Year Ending Dec-17 6 26.60 36.24 23.47 24.32 Year Ending Dec-18 5 27.19 29.00 24.23 25.96