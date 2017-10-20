Edition:
India

Aubay SA (AUBT.PA)

AUBT.PA on Paris Stock Exchange

34.94EUR
20 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

-- (--)
Prev Close
€34.94
Open
--
Day's High
--
Day's Low
--
Volume
--
Avg. Vol
9,035
52-wk High
€36.17
52-wk Low
€22.33

Consensus Recommendations

Consensus Recommendation Next Earnings (approx.) Company Fiscal Year
End Month		 Last Updated
Buy -- December 23 Oct 2017

Analyst Recommendations and Revisions

1-5 Linear Scale Current 1 Month
Ago		 2 Month
Ago		 3 Month
Ago
(1) BUY 1 1 1 1
(2) OUTPERFORM 1 1 1 1
(3) HOLD 0 0 0 0
(4) UNDERPERFORM 0 0 0 0
(5) SELL 0 0 0 0
No Opinion 0 0 0 0
Mean Rating 1.50 1.50 1.50 1.50

Consensus Estimates Analysis

Sales and Profit Figures in Euro (EUR)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in Euro (EUR)
  # of Estimates Mean High Low 1 Year
Ago
SALES (in millions)
Year Ending Dec-17 2 353.25 354.00 352.50 346.15
Year Ending Dec-18 2 394.85 398.00 391.70 361.95
Earnings (per share)
Year Ending Dec-17 2 1.68 1.72 1.64 1.56
Year Ending Dec-18 2 1.87 1.93 1.80 1.66
LT Growth Rate (%) 1 5.70 5.70 5.70 13.90

Historical Surprises

Sales and Profit Figures in Euro (EUR)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in Euro (EUR)
Estimates vs Actual Estimate Actual Difference Surprise %
SALES (in millions)
Quarter Ending Mar-13 47.60 46.60 1.00 2.10

Consensus Estimates Trend

Sales and Profit Figures in Euro (EUR)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in Euro (EUR)
  Current 1 Week
Ago		 1 Month
Ago		 2 Month
Ago		 1 Year
Ago
SALES (in millions)
Year Ending Dec-17 353.25 353.25 346.25 346.25 346.15
Year Ending Dec-18 394.85 394.85 362.65 362.65 361.95

Estimates Revisions Summary

  Last Week Last 4 Weeks
Number Of Revisions: Up Down Up Down
Revenue
Year Ending Dec-17 0 0 2 0
Year Ending Dec-18 0 0 2 0
Earnings

Earnings vs. Estimates

» More Financials

Aubay SA News