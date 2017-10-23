Edition:
Avi Ltd (AVIJ.J)

AVIJ.J on Johannesburg Stock Exchange

9,589.00ZAc
23 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

9.00 (+0.09%)
Prev Close
9,580.00
Open
9,550.00
Day's High
9,625.00
Day's Low
9,471.00
Volume
346,598
Avg. Vol
722,405
52-wk High
10,481.00
52-wk Low
8,400.00

Consensus Recommendations

Consensus Recommendation Next Earnings (approx.) Company Fiscal Year
End Month		 Last Updated
Hold -- June 23 Oct 2017

Analyst Recommendations and Revisions

1-5 Linear Scale Current 1 Month
Ago		 2 Month
Ago		 3 Month
Ago
(1) BUY 2 2 2 2
(2) OUTPERFORM 0 0 0 0
(3) HOLD 6 7 7 7
(4) UNDERPERFORM 0 0 0 0
(5) SELL 1 1 1 1
No Opinion 0 0 0 0
Mean Rating 2.78 2.80 2.80 2.80

Consensus Estimates Analysis

Sales and Profit Figures in South African Rand (ZAR)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in South African Rand (ZAR)
  # of Estimates Mean High Low 1 Year
Ago
SALES (in millions)
Year Ending Jun-17 9 13,389.10 13,508.70 13,183.60 --
Year Ending Jun-18 7 14,082.30 14,651.00 13,339.00 14,313.00
Year Ending Jun-19 7 15,213.60 15,803.00 14,407.00 15,463.00
Earnings (per share)
Year Ending Jun-17 10 504.14 511.00 492.00 --
Year Ending Jun-18 8 554.35 570.00 536.70 565.90
Year Ending Jun-19 8 608.46 636.00 574.00 616.85
LT Growth Rate (%) 2 10.60 10.70 10.50 10.20

Historical Surprises

No historical surprise data available.

Consensus Estimates Trend

Sales and Profit Figures in South African Rand (ZAR)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in South African Rand (ZAR)
  Current 1 Week
Ago		 1 Month
Ago		 2 Month
Ago		 1 Year
Ago
SALES (in millions)
Year Ending Jun-17 13,389.10 -- -- -- --
Year Ending Jun-18 14,082.30 14,082.30 14,272.80 14,327.80 14,313.00
Year Ending Jun-19 15,213.60 15,213.60 15,432.80 15,457.50 15,463.00
Earnings (per share)
Year Ending Jun-17 504.14 -- -- -- --
Year Ending Jun-18 554.35 554.35 559.42 558.60 565.90
Year Ending Jun-19 608.46 608.46 618.53 617.41 616.85

Estimates Revisions Summary

  Last Week Last 4 Weeks
Number Of Revisions: Up Down Up Down
Revenue
Year Ending Jun-17 -- -- -- --
Year Ending Jun-18 0 0 1 3
Year Ending Jun-19 0 0 1 3
Earnings
Year Ending Jun-17 -- -- -- --
Year Ending Jun-18 0 0 1 4
Year Ending Jun-19 0 0 0 5

Earnings vs. Estimates

