Avi Ltd (AVIJ.J)
AVIJ.J on Johannesburg Stock Exchange
9,589.00ZAc
23 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)
9.00 (+0.09%)
Prev Close
9,580.00
Open
9,550.00
Day's High
9,625.00
Day's Low
9,471.00
Volume
346,598
Avg. Vol
722,405
52-wk High
10,481.00
52-wk Low
8,400.00
Consensus Recommendations
|Consensus Recommendation
|Next Earnings (approx.)
|Company Fiscal Year
End Month
|Last Updated
|Hold
|--
|June
|23 Oct 2017
Analyst Recommendations and Revisions
|1-5 Linear Scale
|Current
|1 Month
Ago
|2 Month
Ago
|3 Month
Ago
|(1) BUY
|2
|2
|2
|2
|(2) OUTPERFORM
|0
|0
|0
|0
|(3) HOLD
|6
|7
|7
|7
|(4) UNDERPERFORM
|0
|0
|0
|0
|(5) SELL
|1
|1
|1
|1
|No Opinion
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Mean Rating
|2.78
|2.80
|2.80
|2.80
Consensus Estimates Analysis
Sales and Profit Figures in South African Rand (ZAR)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in South African Rand (ZAR)
|# of Estimates
|Mean
|High
|Low
|1 Year
Ago
|SALES (in millions)
|Year Ending Jun-17
|9
|13,389.10
|13,508.70
|13,183.60
|--
|Year Ending Jun-18
|7
|14,082.30
|14,651.00
|13,339.00
|14,313.00
|Year Ending Jun-19
|7
|15,213.60
|15,803.00
|14,407.00
|15,463.00
|Earnings (per share)
|Year Ending Jun-17
|10
|504.14
|511.00
|492.00
|--
|Year Ending Jun-18
|8
|554.35
|570.00
|536.70
|565.90
|Year Ending Jun-19
|8
|608.46
|636.00
|574.00
|616.85
|LT Growth Rate (%)
|2
|10.60
|10.70
|10.50
|10.20
Historical Surprises
No historical surprise data available.
Consensus Estimates Trend
Sales and Profit Figures in South African Rand (ZAR)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in South African Rand (ZAR)
|Current
|1 Week
Ago
|1 Month
Ago
|2 Month
Ago
|1 Year
Ago
|SALES (in millions)
|Year Ending Jun-17
|13,389.10
|--
|--
|--
|--
|Year Ending Jun-18
|14,082.30
|14,082.30
|14,272.80
|14,327.80
|14,313.00
|Year Ending Jun-19
|15,213.60
|15,213.60
|15,432.80
|15,457.50
|15,463.00
|Earnings (per share)
|Year Ending Jun-17
|504.14
|--
|--
|--
|--
|Year Ending Jun-18
|554.35
|554.35
|559.42
|558.60
|565.90
|Year Ending Jun-19
|608.46
|608.46
|618.53
|617.41
|616.85
Estimates Revisions Summary
|Last Week
|Last 4 Weeks
|Number Of Revisions:
|Up
|Down
|Up
|Down
|Revenue
|Year Ending Jun-17
|--
|--
|--
|--
|Year Ending Jun-18
|0
|0
|1
|3
|Year Ending Jun-19
|0
|0
|1
|3
|Earnings
|Year Ending Jun-17
|--
|--
|--
|--
|Year Ending Jun-18
|0
|0
|1
|4
|Year Ending Jun-19
|0
|0
|0
|5