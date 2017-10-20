Edition:
India

Claranova SA (AVQ.PA)

AVQ.PA on Paris Stock Exchange

0.47EUR
20 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

-- (--)
Prev Close
€0.47
Open
--
Day's High
--
Day's Low
--
Volume
--
Avg. Vol
4,947,838
52-wk High
€0.55
52-wk Low
€0.10

Consensus Recommendations

Consensus Recommendation Next Earnings (approx.) Company Fiscal Year
End Month		 Last Updated
Hold -- June 23 Oct 2017

Analyst Recommendations and Revisions

1-5 Linear Scale Current 1 Month
Ago		 2 Month
Ago		 3 Month
Ago
(1) BUY 1 1 1 0
(2) OUTPERFORM 0 0 0 0
(3) HOLD 1 1 1 2
(4) UNDERPERFORM 1 1 1 1
(5) SELL 0 0 0 0
No Opinion 0 0 0 0
Mean Rating 2.67 2.67 2.67 3.33

Consensus Estimates Analysis

Sales and Profit Figures in Euro (EUR)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in Euro (EUR)
  # of Estimates Mean High Low 1 Year
Ago
SALES (in millions)
Year Ending Jun-17 3 131.03 132.00 130.10 --
Year Ending Jun-18 3 151.73 157.20 141.00 132.63
Year Ending Jun-19 3 176.80 196.40 152.00 152.00
Earnings (per share)
Year Ending Jun-17 3 -0.01 0.00 -0.02 --
Year Ending Jun-18 3 -0.00 0.01 -0.02 0.00
Year Ending Jun-19 3 0.01 0.02 -0.01 0.02

Historical Surprises

Sales and Profit Figures in Euro (EUR)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in Euro (EUR)
Estimates vs Actual Estimate Actual Difference Surprise %
SALES (in millions)
Quarter Ending Jun-13 24.00 23.20 0.80 3.33
Quarter Ending Mar-12 22.00 25.30 3.30 15.00

Consensus Estimates Trend

Sales and Profit Figures in Euro (EUR)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in Euro (EUR)
  Current 1 Week
Ago		 1 Month
Ago		 2 Month
Ago		 1 Year
Ago
SALES (in millions)
Year Ending Jun-17 131.03 -- -- -- --
Year Ending Jun-18 151.73 151.73 151.07 150.90 132.63
Year Ending Jun-19 176.80 176.80 167.00 167.00 152.00

Estimates Revisions Summary

  Last Week Last 4 Weeks
Number Of Revisions: Up Down Up Down
Revenue
Year Ending Jun-17 -- -- -- --
Year Ending Jun-18 0 0 1 0
Year Ending Jun-19 0 0 0 0
Earnings

Earnings vs. Estimates

» More Financials

Claranova SA News