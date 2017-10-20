Claranova SA (AVQ.PA)
AVQ.PA on Paris Stock Exchange
0.47EUR
20 Oct 2017
0.47EUR
20 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)
-- (--)
-- (--)
Prev Close
€0.47
€0.47
Open
--
--
Day's High
--
--
Day's Low
--
--
Volume
--
--
Avg. Vol
4,947,838
4,947,838
52-wk High
€0.55
€0.55
52-wk Low
€0.10
€0.10
Consensus Recommendations
|Consensus Recommendation
|Next Earnings (approx.)
|Company Fiscal Year
End Month
|Last Updated
|Hold
|--
|June
|23 Oct 2017
Analyst Recommendations and Revisions
|1-5 Linear Scale
|Current
|1 Month
Ago
|2 Month
Ago
|3 Month
Ago
|(1) BUY
|1
|1
|1
|0
|(2) OUTPERFORM
|0
|0
|0
|0
|(3) HOLD
|1
|1
|1
|2
|(4) UNDERPERFORM
|1
|1
|1
|1
|(5) SELL
|0
|0
|0
|0
|No Opinion
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Mean Rating
|2.67
|2.67
|2.67
|3.33
Consensus Estimates Analysis
Sales and Profit Figures in Euro (EUR)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in Euro (EUR)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in Euro (EUR)
|# of Estimates
|Mean
|High
|Low
|1 Year
Ago
|SALES (in millions)
|Year Ending Jun-17
|3
|131.03
|132.00
|130.10
|--
|Year Ending Jun-18
|3
|151.73
|157.20
|141.00
|132.63
|Year Ending Jun-19
|3
|176.80
|196.40
|152.00
|152.00
|Earnings (per share)
|Year Ending Jun-17
|3
|-0.01
|0.00
|-0.02
|--
|Year Ending Jun-18
|3
|-0.00
|0.01
|-0.02
|0.00
|Year Ending Jun-19
|3
|0.01
|0.02
|-0.01
|0.02
Historical Surprises
Sales and Profit Figures in Euro (EUR)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in Euro (EUR)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in Euro (EUR)
|Estimates vs Actual
|Estimate
|Actual
|Difference
|Surprise %
|SALES (in millions)
|Quarter Ending Jun-13
|24.00
|23.20
|0.80
|3.33
|Quarter Ending Mar-12
|22.00
|25.30
|3.30
|15.00
Consensus Estimates Trend
Sales and Profit Figures in Euro (EUR)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in Euro (EUR)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in Euro (EUR)
|Current
|1 Week
Ago
|1 Month
Ago
|2 Month
Ago
|1 Year
Ago
|SALES (in millions)
|Year Ending Jun-17
|131.03
|--
|--
|--
|--
|Year Ending Jun-18
|151.73
|151.73
|151.07
|150.90
|132.63
|Year Ending Jun-19
|176.80
|176.80
|167.00
|167.00
|152.00
Estimates Revisions Summary
|Last Week
|Last 4 Weeks
|Number Of Revisions:
|Up
|Down
|Up
|Down
|Revenue
|Year Ending Jun-17
|--
|--
|--
|--
|Year Ending Jun-18
|0
|0
|1
|0
|Year Ending Jun-19
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Earnings
- BRIEF-Claranova FY adjusted EBITDA loss narrows to 5.0 million euros
- BRIEF-Avanquest 9-month cons. revenue up at 100.8 million euros
- BRIEF-Avanquest Q3 cons. revenue (at constant scope and at constant exchange rates) up at 29.3 million euros
- BRIEF-Management Board of Avanquest will propose to shareholders that its software activity be made into subsidiary called Avanquest Software