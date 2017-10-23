Edition:
Arrowhead Properties Ltd (AWAJ.J)

AWAJ.J on Johannesburg Stock Exchange

824.00ZAc
23 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

-4.00 (-0.48%)
Prev Close
828.00
Open
830.00
Day's High
830.00
Day's Low
821.00
Volume
1,911,220
Avg. Vol
1,640,785
52-wk High
955.00
52-wk Low
820.00

Consensus Recommendations

Consensus Recommendation Next Earnings (approx.) Company Fiscal Year
End Month		 Last Updated
Hold -- September 23 Oct 2017

Analyst Recommendations and Revisions

1-5 Linear Scale Current 1 Month
Ago		 2 Month
Ago		 3 Month
Ago
(1) BUY 0 0 0 0
(2) OUTPERFORM 0 0 0 0
(3) HOLD 1 1 1 1
(4) UNDERPERFORM 0 0 0 0
(5) SELL 0 0 0 0
No Opinion 0 0 0 0
Mean Rating 3.00 3.00 3.00 3.00

Consensus Estimates Analysis

Sales and Profit Figures in South African Rand (ZAR)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in South African Rand (ZAR)
  # of Estimates Mean High Low 1 Year
Ago
SALES (in millions)
Year Ending Sep-17 1 771.07 771.07 771.07 809.16
Year Ending Sep-18 1 830.74 830.74 830.74 860.06
Earnings (per share)
Year Ending Sep-17 1 87.40 87.40 87.40 --
Year Ending Sep-18 1 92.60 92.60 92.60 95.80

Historical Surprises

No historical surprise data available.

Consensus Estimates Trend

Sales and Profit Figures in South African Rand (ZAR)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in South African Rand (ZAR)
  Current 1 Week
Ago		 1 Month
Ago		 2 Month
Ago		 1 Year
Ago
SALES (in millions)
Year Ending Sep-17 771.07 771.07 771.07 771.07 809.16
Year Ending Sep-18 830.74 830.74 830.74 830.74 860.06
Earnings (per share)
Year Ending Sep-17 87.40 87.40 87.40 87.40 --
Year Ending Sep-18 92.60 92.60 92.60 92.60 95.80

Estimates Revisions Summary

  Last Week Last 4 Weeks
Number Of Revisions: Up Down Up Down
Revenue
Year Ending Sep-17 0 0 0 0
Year Ending Sep-18 0 0 0 0
Earnings
Year Ending Sep-17 0 0 0 0
Year Ending Sep-18 0 0 0 0

Earnings vs. Estimates

Arrowhead Properties Ltd News