AXA SA (AXAF.PA)

AXAF.PA on Paris Stock Exchange

25.48EUR
20 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

-- (--)
Prev Close
€25.48
Open
--
Day's High
--
Day's Low
--
Volume
--
Avg. Vol
5,593,361
52-wk High
€26.07
52-wk Low
€19.03

Consensus Recommendations

Consensus Recommendation Next Earnings (approx.) Company Fiscal Year
End Month		 Last Updated
Outperform -- December 23 Oct 2017

Analyst Recommendations and Revisions

1-5 Linear Scale Current 1 Month
Ago		 2 Month
Ago		 3 Month
Ago
(1) BUY 6 5 6 5
(2) OUTPERFORM 12 12 11 10
(3) HOLD 7 7 8 8
(4) UNDERPERFORM 1 1 1 2
(5) SELL 1 1 1 1
No Opinion 0 0 0 0
Mean Rating 2.22 2.27 2.26 2.38

Consensus Estimates Analysis

Sales and Profit Figures in Euro (EUR)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in Euro (EUR)
  # of Estimates Mean High Low 1 Year
Ago
SALES (in millions)
Year Ending Dec-17 8 105,760.00 117,410.00 96,141.90 104,173.00
Year Ending Dec-18 10 111,628.00 126,641.00 97,352.00 109,751.00
Earnings (per share)
Year Ending Dec-17 22 2.49 2.69 2.30 2.41
Year Ending Dec-18 24 2.62 3.16 2.22 2.49
LT Growth Rate (%) 7 4.17 6.80 2.71 3.63

Historical Surprises

Sales and Profit Figures in Euro (EUR)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in Euro (EUR)
Estimates vs Actual Estimate Actual Difference Surprise %
SALES (in millions)
Quarter Ending Sep-11 18,849.00 19,109.00 260.00 1.38
Quarter Ending Mar-11 28,413.60 27,923.00 490.60 1.73

Consensus Estimates Trend

Sales and Profit Figures in Euro (EUR)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in Euro (EUR)
  Current 1 Week
Ago		 1 Month
Ago		 2 Month
Ago		 1 Year
Ago
SALES (in millions)
Year Ending Dec-17 105,760.00 105,760.00 105,642.00 105,168.00 104,173.00
Year Ending Dec-18 111,628.00 111,628.00 109,779.00 109,305.00 109,751.00
Earnings (per share)
Year Ending Dec-17 2.49 2.49 2.51 2.50 2.41
Year Ending Dec-18 2.62 2.62 2.62 2.61 2.49

Estimates Revisions Summary

  Last Week Last 4 Weeks
Number Of Revisions: Up Down Up Down
Revenue
Year Ending Dec-17 0 0 1 0
Year Ending Dec-18 0 0 1 0
Earnings
Year Ending Dec-17 0 0 1 3
Year Ending Dec-18 0 0 1 2

Earnings vs. Estimates

AXA SA News

