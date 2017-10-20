AXA SA (AXAF.PA)
AXAF.PA on Paris Stock Exchange
25.48EUR
20 Oct 2017
25.48EUR
20 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)
-- (--)
-- (--)
Prev Close
€25.48
€25.48
Open
--
--
Day's High
--
--
Day's Low
--
--
Volume
--
--
Avg. Vol
5,593,361
5,593,361
52-wk High
€26.07
€26.07
52-wk Low
€19.03
€19.03
Consensus Recommendations
|Consensus Recommendation
|Next Earnings (approx.)
|Company Fiscal Year
End Month
|Last Updated
|Outperform
|--
|December
|23 Oct 2017
Analyst Recommendations and Revisions
|1-5 Linear Scale
|Current
|1 Month
Ago
|2 Month
Ago
|3 Month
Ago
|(1) BUY
|6
|5
|6
|5
|(2) OUTPERFORM
|12
|12
|11
|10
|(3) HOLD
|7
|7
|8
|8
|(4) UNDERPERFORM
|1
|1
|1
|2
|(5) SELL
|1
|1
|1
|1
|No Opinion
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Mean Rating
|2.22
|2.27
|2.26
|2.38
Consensus Estimates Analysis
Sales and Profit Figures in Euro (EUR)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in Euro (EUR)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in Euro (EUR)
|# of Estimates
|Mean
|High
|Low
|1 Year
Ago
|SALES (in millions)
|Year Ending Dec-17
|8
|105,760.00
|117,410.00
|96,141.90
|104,173.00
|Year Ending Dec-18
|10
|111,628.00
|126,641.00
|97,352.00
|109,751.00
|Earnings (per share)
|Year Ending Dec-17
|22
|2.49
|2.69
|2.30
|2.41
|Year Ending Dec-18
|24
|2.62
|3.16
|2.22
|2.49
|LT Growth Rate (%)
|7
|4.17
|6.80
|2.71
|3.63
Historical Surprises
Sales and Profit Figures in Euro (EUR)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in Euro (EUR)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in Euro (EUR)
|Estimates vs Actual
|Estimate
|Actual
|Difference
|Surprise %
|SALES (in millions)
|Quarter Ending Sep-11
|18,849.00
|19,109.00
|260.00
|1.38
|Quarter Ending Mar-11
|28,413.60
|27,923.00
|490.60
|1.73
Consensus Estimates Trend
Sales and Profit Figures in Euro (EUR)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in Euro (EUR)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in Euro (EUR)
|Current
|1 Week
Ago
|1 Month
Ago
|2 Month
Ago
|1 Year
Ago
|SALES (in millions)
|Year Ending Dec-17
|105,760.00
|105,760.00
|105,642.00
|105,168.00
|104,173.00
|Year Ending Dec-18
|111,628.00
|111,628.00
|109,779.00
|109,305.00
|109,751.00
|Earnings (per share)
|Year Ending Dec-17
|2.49
|2.49
|2.51
|2.50
|2.41
|Year Ending Dec-18
|2.62
|2.62
|2.62
|2.61
|2.49
Estimates Revisions Summary
|Last Week
|Last 4 Weeks
|Number Of Revisions:
|Up
|Down
|Up
|Down
|Revenue
|Year Ending Dec-17
|0
|0
|1
|0
|Year Ending Dec-18
|0
|0
|1
|0
|Earnings
|Year Ending Dec-17
|0
|0
|1
|3
|Year Ending Dec-18
|0
|0
|1
|2
