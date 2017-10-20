Sales and Profit Figures in US Dollar (USD)

Earnings and Dividend Figures in US Dollar (USD)

# of Estimates Mean High Low 1 Year

Ago SALES (in millions) Quarter Ending Dec-17 17 24,209.90 25,295.70 23,268.00 24,555.80 Quarter Ending Mar-18 6 22,272.60 23,392.90 20,657.20 23,931.30 Year Ending Dec-17 22 92,033.20 92,784.90 91,263.50 94,067.00 Year Ending Dec-18 21 93,619.60 95,098.00 88,783.00 95,832.00 Earnings (per share) Quarter Ending Dec-17 17 2.84 3.03 2.68 2.54 Quarter Ending Mar-18 7 2.48 2.57 2.12 2.09 Year Ending Dec-17 21 10.03 10.35 9.85 9.52 Year Ending Dec-18 21 10.82 11.34 10.05 10.51 LT Growth Rate (%) 4 18.69 24.06 15.00 8.57