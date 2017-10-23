Sales and Profit Figures in India Rupee (INR)

Earnings and Dividend Figures in India Rupee (INR)

# of Estimates Mean High Low 1 Year

Ago SALES (in millions) Year Ending Mar-17 4 34,380.60 37,420.40 31,319.00 -- Year Ending Mar-18 3 41,599.50 43,321.00 38,513.60 31,615.50 Year Ending Mar-19 3 45,021.80 49,408.40 40,020.10 -- Earnings (per share) Year Ending Mar-17 4 22.03 26.40 18.82 -- Year Ending Mar-18 2 26.85 29.60 24.10 11.30 Year Ending Mar-19 3 28.26 33.29 19.10 --