Balrampur Chini Mills Ltd (BACH.NS)
BACH.NS on National Stock Exchange of India
163.90INR
3:59pm IST
Change (% chg)
Rs3.20 (+1.99%)
Prev Close
Rs160.70
Open
Rs162.20
Day's High
Rs164.50
Day's Low
Rs161.00
Volume
1,610,234
Avg. Vol
1,667,108
52-wk High
Rs182.50
52-wk Low
Rs97.00
Consensus Recommendations
|Consensus Recommendation
|Next Earnings (approx.)
|Company Fiscal Year
End Month
|Last Updated
|Outperform
|--
|March
|23 Oct 2017
Analyst Recommendations and Revisions
|1-5 Linear Scale
|Current
|1 Month
Ago
|2 Month
Ago
|3 Month
Ago
|(1) BUY
|0
|0
|0
|0
|(2) OUTPERFORM
|2
|2
|4
|4
|(3) HOLD
|1
|1
|1
|1
|(4) UNDERPERFORM
|0
|0
|0
|0
|(5) SELL
|0
|0
|0
|0
|No Opinion
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Mean Rating
|2.33
|2.33
|2.20
|2.20
Consensus Estimates Analysis
Sales and Profit Figures in India Rupee (INR)
|# of Estimates
|Mean
|High
|Low
|1 Year
Ago
|SALES (in millions)
|Year Ending Mar-17
|4
|34,380.60
|37,420.40
|31,319.00
|--
|Year Ending Mar-18
|3
|41,599.50
|43,321.00
|38,513.60
|31,615.50
|Year Ending Mar-19
|3
|45,021.80
|49,408.40
|40,020.10
|--
|Earnings (per share)
|Year Ending Mar-17
|4
|22.03
|26.40
|18.82
|--
|Year Ending Mar-18
|2
|26.85
|29.60
|24.10
|11.30
|Year Ending Mar-19
|3
|28.26
|33.29
|19.10
|--
Historical Surprises
Sales and Profit Figures in India Rupee (INR)
|Estimates vs Actual
|Estimate
|Actual
|Difference
|Surprise %
|SALES (in millions)
|Quarter Ending Jun-17
|9,079.00
|10,782.70
|1,703.70
|18.77
|Quarter Ending Dec-16
|10,309.40
|9,372.80
|936.62
|9.09
|Quarter Ending Dec-11
|5,887.50
|6,620.80
|733.30
|12.46
|Earnings (per share)
|Quarter Ending Jun-17
|5.40
|5.11
|0.29
|5.37
|Quarter Ending Dec-16
|4.86
|7.15
|2.29
|47.12
Consensus Estimates Trend
Sales and Profit Figures in India Rupee (INR)
|Current
|1 Week
Ago
|1 Month
Ago
|2 Month
Ago
|1 Year
Ago
|SALES (in millions)
|Year Ending Mar-17
|34,380.60
|--
|--
|--
|--
|Year Ending Mar-18
|41,599.50
|41,599.50
|39,153.60
|38,231.70
|31,615.50
|Year Ending Mar-19
|45,021.80
|45,021.80
|45,021.80
|45,021.80
|--
|Earnings (per share)
|Year Ending Mar-17
|22.03
|--
|--
|--
|--
|Year Ending Mar-18
|26.85
|26.85
|24.07
|23.90
|11.30
|Year Ending Mar-19
|28.26
|28.26
|28.26
|28.26
|--
Estimates Revisions Summary
|Last Week
|Last 4 Weeks
|Number Of Revisions:
|Up
|Down
|Up
|Down
|Revenue
|Year Ending Mar-17
|--
|--
|--
|--
|Year Ending Mar-18
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Year Ending Mar-19
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Earnings
|Year Ending Mar-17
|--
|--
|--
|--
|Year Ending Mar-18
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Year Ending Mar-19
|0
|0
|0
|0