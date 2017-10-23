Balfour Beatty PLC (BALF.L)
BALF.L on London Stock Exchange
265.40GBp
3:27pm IST
Change (% chg)
-3.50 (-1.30%)
-3.50 (-1.30%)
Prev Close
Open
Day's High
Day's Low
Volume
Avg. Vol
52-wk High
52-wk Low
Consensus Recommendations
|Consensus Recommendation
|Next Earnings (approx.)
|Company Fiscal Year
End Month
|Last Updated
|Outperform
|--
|December
|23 Oct 2017
Analyst Recommendations and Revisions
|1-5 Linear Scale
|Current
|1 Month
Ago
|2 Month
Ago
|3 Month
Ago
|(1) BUY
|6
|5
|5
|5
|(2) OUTPERFORM
|0
|1
|1
|1
|(3) HOLD
|4
|4
|4
|3
|(4) UNDERPERFORM
|0
|0
|0
|0
|(5) SELL
|0
|0
|0
|0
|No Opinion
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Mean Rating
|1.80
|1.90
|1.90
|1.78
Consensus Estimates Analysis
Sales and Profit Figures in British Pound (GBP)
|# of Estimates
|Mean
|High
|Low
|1 Year
Ago
|SALES (in millions)
|Year Ending Dec-17
|9
|7,932.41
|9,066.80
|6,763.00
|7,679.59
|Year Ending Dec-18
|9
|8,115.87
|9,510.80
|6,953.00
|8,160.05
|Earnings (per share)
|Year Ending Dec-17
|9
|11.55
|13.52
|9.29
|16.70
|Year Ending Dec-18
|9
|18.44
|22.50
|13.00
|23.50
|LT Growth Rate (%)
|1
|2.40
|2.40
|2.40
|2.40
Historical Surprises
No historical surprise data available.
Consensus Estimates Trend
Sales and Profit Figures in British Pound (GBP)
|Current
|1 Week
Ago
|1 Month
Ago
|2 Month
Ago
|1 Year
Ago
|SALES (in millions)
|Year Ending Dec-17
|7,932.41
|7,932.41
|7,944.95
|7,961.58
|7,679.59
|Year Ending Dec-18
|8,115.87
|8,120.78
|8,132.10
|8,229.55
|8,160.05
|Earnings (per share)
|Year Ending Dec-17
|11.55
|11.55
|11.64
|11.86
|16.70
|Year Ending Dec-18
|18.44
|18.44
|18.69
|19.42
|23.50
Estimates Revisions Summary
|Last Week
|Last 4 Weeks
|Number Of Revisions:
|Up
|Down
|Up
|Down
|Revenue
|Year Ending Dec-17
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Year Ending Dec-18
|0
|1
|0
|2
|Earnings
|Year Ending Dec-17
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Year Ending Dec-18
|0
|1
|0
|2
- BRIEF-Balfour Beatty reaches agreement to sell Heery International
- BRIEF-Balfour Beatty wins $260 mln US commercial and residential scheme in Miami
- BRIEF-Balfour Beatty appointed to capital works framework by Cambridgeshire County Council
- BRIEF-Balfour Beatty announces sale of Blackpool airport
- BRIEF-Balfour Beatty named preferred bidder for a Hinkley contract