Balfour Beatty PLC (BALF.L)

BALF.L on London Stock Exchange

265.40GBp
3:27pm IST
Change (% chg)

-3.50 (-1.30%)
Prev Close
268.90
Open
270.00
Day's High
270.60
Day's Low
264.10
Volume
320,479
Avg. Vol
2,172,552
52-wk High
299.30
52-wk Low
252.50

Consensus Recommendations

Consensus Recommendation Next Earnings (approx.) Company Fiscal Year
End Month		 Last Updated
Outperform -- December 23 Oct 2017

Analyst Recommendations and Revisions

1-5 Linear Scale Current 1 Month
Ago		 2 Month
Ago		 3 Month
Ago
(1) BUY 6 5 5 5
(2) OUTPERFORM 0 1 1 1
(3) HOLD 4 4 4 3
(4) UNDERPERFORM 0 0 0 0
(5) SELL 0 0 0 0
No Opinion 0 0 0 0
Mean Rating 1.80 1.90 1.90 1.78

Consensus Estimates Analysis

Sales and Profit Figures in British Pound (GBP)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in British Pound (GBP)
  # of Estimates Mean High Low 1 Year
Ago
SALES (in millions)
Year Ending Dec-17 9 7,932.41 9,066.80 6,763.00 7,679.59
Year Ending Dec-18 9 8,115.87 9,510.80 6,953.00 8,160.05
Earnings (per share)
Year Ending Dec-17 9 11.55 13.52 9.29 16.70
Year Ending Dec-18 9 18.44 22.50 13.00 23.50
LT Growth Rate (%) 1 2.40 2.40 2.40 2.40

Historical Surprises

No historical surprise data available.

Consensus Estimates Trend

Sales and Profit Figures in British Pound (GBP)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in British Pound (GBP)
  Current 1 Week
Ago		 1 Month
Ago		 2 Month
Ago		 1 Year
Ago
SALES (in millions)
Year Ending Dec-17 7,932.41 7,932.41 7,944.95 7,961.58 7,679.59
Year Ending Dec-18 8,115.87 8,120.78 8,132.10 8,229.55 8,160.05
Earnings (per share)
Year Ending Dec-17 11.55 11.55 11.64 11.86 16.70
Year Ending Dec-18 18.44 18.44 18.69 19.42 23.50

Estimates Revisions Summary

  Last Week Last 4 Weeks
Number Of Revisions: Up Down Up Down
Revenue
Year Ending Dec-17 0 0 0 1
Year Ending Dec-18 0 1 0 2
Earnings
Year Ending Dec-17 0 0 0 1
Year Ending Dec-18 0 1 0 2

Earnings vs. Estimates

